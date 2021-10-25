Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (BMM or the Company) (ASX: BMM) is pleased to release the following documents with respect to its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 at 3.30 pm (WST): • Notice of Meeting (including the Explanatory Statement); • Notice and Access Letter; and • …









Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (BMM or the Company) (ASX: BMM) is pleased to release the following documents with respect to its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 at 3.30 pm (WST):

• Notice of Meeting (including the Explanatory Statement);

• Notice and Access Letter; and

• Proxy Form.

In light of the continued restrictions on travel and public gatherings this year in response to the COVID19 pandemic, BMM will hold its AGM virtually. The health and safety of our Shareholders, employees and the broader community is paramount.

The 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting, sample Proxy Form and sample Notice and Access Letter are attached and are also available on BMM’s website at www.balkanmin.com.

Further information on how shareholders may participate in the meeting online, is contained in the Notice of Meeting.

