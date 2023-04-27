Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Company Further Strengthens Balance Sheet by Entering Debt Settlement Agreement with Creditor

Company Further Strengthens Balance Sheet by Entering Debt Settlement Agreement with Creditor

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) (" Element79 Gold ", the " Company ") a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals, provided an update to investors today by confirming the status of its equity draw-down facility with Crescita Capital

Clarification of Past Crescita Capital Drawdowns

Since the most recent News Release regarding draws from its Crescita Equity Investment Facility (September 19, 2022) , Element79 Gold confirms that it has completed intermittent draws to fund operational capital, to strengthen its balance sheet, and exploration work totaling $1,250,500, issuing a total of 22,700,000 shares in exchange during the same time period.  The remaining funds that can be drawn down from the Crescita Equity Investment Facility, subject to the Company's desire to do so, is $3,579,500 until May 5, 2025.

For more information about the Equity Investment Facility, please see the Company's press releases dated February 3, 2022, and May 5, 2022.

"Crescita's continued support has been instrumental in providing short-term liquidity through the Company's 2021 and 2022 M&A activity, providing valuable flexibility to sustain operations through the more difficult second half of 2022 and also to ramp up exploration programs underway at Lucero and Maverick Springs in 2023."  Comments James Tworek, CEO of Element79 Gold Corp.  "While our Operations team continues to grow and manage work on our core projects, our Management and Board have been fostering relationships with strategic investors who seek to support the Company and continue to execute our development strategies.  We expect to announce further 2023 capital raising initiatives shortly to fund development at a more aggressive pace."

Debt Settlement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with an arms-length creditor (the "Creditor") to settle CAD$80,000.00 (the "Debt Settlement") of debt for services provided by the Creditor to the Company.

In settlement and full satisfaction of the debt in the amount of CAD$80,000.00, the Company has agreed to issue to the Creditor 1,066,667 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.075 per Common Share.

All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance of the Common Shares in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Element79 Gold

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold, silver, and associated metals and committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's primary focus is on two core properties: Lucero Property in Arequipa, Peru, and its flagship Maverick Springs Property in the gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA. The Maverick Springs Property, located between the Elko and White Pine Counties, hosts a 43-101- compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag) with an effective date of October 19, 2022. Element79 Gold also holds a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada. As part of its Canadian operations, Element79 Gold has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, consisting of 10 mineral claims approximately 20km west of Fort St. James in Central British Columbia. The Company also has the option to acquire the Dale Property, comprised of 90 unpatented mining claims in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township, in Ontario, Canada. The Company is analyzing the non-core Nevada, Dale, and Snowbird projects for further merit of exploration, sale, or spin-out.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek,

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.613.879.9387

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 GoldELEM:CCCSE:ELEMPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Updates Payment to Condor

Element79 Gold Corp. Updates Payment to Condor

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element79 Gold ", the " Company ") Pursuant to the earlier news release on December 21, 2022 and January announces that it has made a final payment of US$200,000 to Condor Resources Inc. ("Condor"). The Company became the sole owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations with respect to Calipuy's agreement to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project, Department of Arequipa, Peru. (see news release of June 29, 2022

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Completes Rework of Final Payment Structure for Acquisition of Nevada Portfolio

Element79 Gold Corp Completes Rework of Final Payment Structure for Acquisition of Nevada Portfolio

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 28, 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company" ) is pleased to announce it has successfully reworked the final payment structure due for the portfolio of Nevada assets that were purchased and announced on December 23, 2021.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Engages Peruvian Technical Services Provider for Development at Lucero

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Peruvian Technical Services Provider for Development at Lucero

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver,BC TheNewswire March 15 th 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company" ) is pleased to announce its engagement of has entered service engagements SLM Mining Services (" SLM "), a technical mining service provider with extensive experience working in Peru and the Andean Region, for the work plan building up to commencing ore extraction operations at the Lucero High Grade Previously-Producing Gold-Silver Mine, SLM will work in conjunction with the Company's operations team.  The duration of the contract with SLM is 3 years.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Announces Returns Shares to Treasury, Terminates Machacala Transaction

Element79 Announces Returns Shares to Treasury, Terminates Machacala Transaction

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

TheNewswire - March 6 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in a mutual agreement with certain contractors and related parties ("Counterparties"), it will be returning 1,210,299 common shares to treasury.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Announces Engagement of Marketing Providers and Confirms Shares for Debt Settlement

Element79 Gold Announces Engagement of Marketing Providers and Confirms Shares for Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") announces that it has engaged new marketing providers as contracts with its former service providers are completing

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Formalize Joint Technical Committee for Panuco District Exploration

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Formalize Joint Technical Committee for Panuco District Exploration

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) ("Vizsla") strategic investment in Prismo Metals completed in January 2023, Prismo and Vizsla have formalized the establishment of a joint technical committee which will allow for the pursuit of district-scale exploration of Panuco silver-gold district.

The joint technical committee will be comprised of Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of Prismo, Jesus Velador, Vice President Exploration of Vizsla and Dr. Peter Megaw, C,P,G,. Dr. Megaw, who is the Chief Exploration Officer of MAG Silver Corp. (TSX: MAG) has a Ph.D. in geology from the University of Arizona and more than 40 years of relevant experience focused on silver and gold exploration in Mexico. He is a certified Professional Geologist by the American Institute of Professional Geologists and an Arizona Registered Geologist. Dr. Megaw has been instrumental in a number of mineral discoveries in Mexico including new ore bodies at existing mines, Excellon Resources' Platosa Mine, and MAG Silver's Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo properties; discoveries for which he was given PDAC's 2016 Thayer Lindsley Award. Peter is the author of numerous scientific publications on ore deposits and is a frequent speaker at academic and international exploration and mineralogical conferences.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Grants Stock Options

NV Gold Corporation Grants Stock Options

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has approved the issuance of 1,225,000 stock options to officers, directors and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 1,225,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.07 per Share, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

About NV Gold Corporation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Significantly Increases Inferred Resources by 41% at its Flagship White Gold Project and Reports 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Significantly Increases Inferred Resources by 41% at its Flagship White Gold Project and Reports 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its flagship White Gold project located approximately 95 km south of Dawson City in west-central Yukon, Canada. The White Gold project now comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category. Exploration programs supporting the MRE have been backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Invests in Awale Resources

Orefinders Invests in Awale Resources

Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) (OTCQB: ORFDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding term sheet ("Term Sheet") for an investment in Awalé Resources Limited ("Awalé"), a junior mineral exploration company focused on gold-copper exploration in Cote d'Ivoire (the "Investment").

‎"This financing and a change in leadership at Awalé represents a special situation where an active approach can add value to our investments. We are excited to partner with the Awalé team and its new CEO, Andrew Chubb, who has a clear plan to advance their Odienné project. Odienné is a large-scale and exciting copper-gold (IOCG) project that has attracted both equity investment and a joint venture partnership with the world's largest gold miner, Newmont Corp. Newmont is scheduled to spend $3 million on Odienné in 2023. With fresh leadership, a restored balance sheet, and significant news flow on the horizon from Newmont's Investment in Odienné, we see a bright future for Awalé. So much so that Charles Beaudry and I will be personally co-investing alongside Orefinders," said Stephen Stewart, Orefinders CEO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Mobilizes Drill to Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Mobilizes Drill to Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract for the upcoming drill program of a minimum of 2,500 meters at its Palos Verdes Project in the Panuco mining district of Sinaloa State, Mexico and drilling will begin in a few days. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp.

The drill program is designed to test the 65% of the strike length of the Palos Verdes vein that has not yet been drilled. It is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver on their adjacent land package is present on Prismo's concession. Previous drilling has intersected high grade mineralization with the best intercept of 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g/t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD APPOINTS MAURICE TAGAMI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FREEGOLD APPOINTS MAURICE TAGAMI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), announces the appointment of Maurice Tagami  to the Freegold Board of Directors, effective April 24 th 2023.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Maurice Tagami to the Freegold Board. "  said Kristina Walcott , President and CEO of Freegold.  "Maurice's extensive experience in metallurgical processes both from the project development and operational side will be invaluable to Freegold as we continue to grow our Company. Maurice is already very familiar with the both the metallurgy at Golden Summit and Shorty Creek having directed the metallurgical programs which have been conducted to date on both projects."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hole 23 Delivers! Power Nickel Final Drill Results from the Fall 2022 Drill Program and Initial Drill Results from Winter 2023

Koppies Uranium Project Drilling Update

March 2023 Quarterly Activities Report And Appendix 5B

Suncor Energy to Acquire TotalEnergies' Canadian Operations for $5.5 Billion, Plus Additional Potential Payments up to an Aggregate Maximum of $600 Million

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Hole 23 Delivers! Power Nickel Final Drill Results from the Fall 2022 Drill Program and Initial Drill Results from Winter 2023

Uranium Investing

Koppies Uranium Project Drilling Update

rare earth investing

March 2023 Quarterly Activities Report And Appendix 5B

Oil and Gas Investing

Suncor Energy to Acquire TotalEnergies' Canadian Operations for $5.5 Billion, Plus Additional Potential Payments up to an Aggregate Maximum of $600 Million

Gold Investing

Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Report Ending 31 March 2023

Copper Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

×