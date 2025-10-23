Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Gets Dirty in New 2026 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer Social Media Reveal Video

-

  • Comedian, actor, TV host and mother Iliza Shlesinger delivers a wink and a not-so-sly nod to the family-friendly Jeep Grand Wagoneer's roominess, interior comforts and safety features
  • Long-form video, "The Family SUV," launches across Jeep brand's YouTube channel today, with shorter-form video content to run across the Jeep brand's social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X and TikTok
  • The new 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, starting under $65,000, is rugged, refined and has room enough for growing families

Following the grand reveal of the new 2026 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer earlier this month, the Jeep brand is delivering a new social media reveal video featuring comedian Iliza Shlesinger that calls attention to the family-friendly vehicle's roominess, interior comforts and safety features in a very unexpected way.

Shlesinger, one of the world's premier female comedians, is known for her sharp wit and standup comedy that includes insightful commentary on relationships, motherhood and society. Shlesinger's most recent special "Iliza Shlesinger: A Different Animal" premiered this year, and she is currently on her "Iliza! Live World Tour." 

"The Family SUV" launch reveal video, breaking today on the Jeep brand's YouTube channel, sees Shlesinger determinedly pitching the Jeep brand's marketing team with an off-color campaign idea for the new 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer that causes the executives to blush and quickly try to course correct. Shlesinger won't be swayed, after all, her pitch is anchored in a real online article calling out some very specific and compelling features of the vehicle ("a rolling Ritz Carlton ... that'll help set the mood").

 "I was excited to work with the Jeep brand on this unconventional Jeep Grand Wagoneer ad campaign," said Shlesinger. "I love that they went for something different and were open to parodying traditional vehicle reveals. The Jeep Grand Wagoneer is beautiful, spacious and, hopefully after seeing this film, there are more babies in the world ready to fill out those three rows." 

"The new reimagined 2026 Grand Wagoneer brings a more simplified model lineup with new content and new pricing, meaning a greater value for Jeep customers," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. "As we reset the nameplate's future, Iliza reminds in a way only she can, about just how much there is to love with the new Grand Wagoneer – three-row seating, interior ambient lighting, massage seats, a state-of-the-art audio system and a whole lot more."

"As the Jeep Grand Wagoneer resets its lineup for 2026, we decided to take a fresh and unexpected approach for the vehicle's reveal video, designed to entertain our Jeep fans and trigger curiosity in tandem with its media launch," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "Developed to run across only the Jeep brand's social media channels, 'The Family SUV,' featuring comedian Iliza Shlesinger, does follow our underlying Jeep brand ethos, and that is to be memorable and to put a smile on their faces."

Shorter-form content from "The Family SUV" will run across the Jeep brand's social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X and TikTok.

The Jeep brand's "The Family SUV" reveal video was created in partnership with Chicago-based advertising agency Highdive.

The 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer ushers in a new era of refinement, capability and model clarity for the flagship SUV from the Jeep brand, providing customers with an elevated large SUV that's more approachable than ever before, starting under $65,000. With Jeep brand badging, powerful powertrains, including an America first for an SUV range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) application (late availability), an elevated exterior design and an accessible family-friendly price point, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer sets a new benchmark for the American-manufactured SUV.

In addition to the new 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer campaign, the brand also recently released the first official images of the refreshed 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee and launched a marketing campaign that gives consumers the chance to turn MONOPOLY Money into real savings. Through November 3, the brand launched its MONOPOLY Bonus Cash Allowance program in collaboration with Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, where customers can bring $500 in MONOPOLY Money into dealerships to apply toward a new 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Jeep Brand
For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep 
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep 
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comedian-iliza-shlesinger-gets-dirty-in-new-2026-jeep-grand-wagoneer-social-media-reveal-video-302592898.html

SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Stellantis NVSTLANYSE:STLA
STLA
The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Interim Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and high purity manganese products for traditional and new energy markets.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Half Year Report. Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) is the operator of the Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project) which hosts Australia’s largest onshore manganese resource with current JORC... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report December 2022

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Quarterly Highlights High Purity Manganese Key Offtake and Financing Agreement Signed: Element 25 Ltd (E25) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (Stellantis) sign... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Element 25 to supply battery-grade manganese sulphate to support Stellantis’ EV strategy under world-first upstream investment by a top-tier automaker into a listed manganese company.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (Agreement) with Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) to supply battery-grade high purity, manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from E25’s proposed USA-based HPMSM processing facility (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Related News

Uranium Investing

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property

gold investing

Barrick’s Mali Gold Mine Restarts Under State Control

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Battery Metals Investing

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Artificial Intelligence Investing

Chevron Extends Partnership with REM in Major Contract Award