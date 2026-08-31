Cognizant and CrowdStrike Protect Critical Operations Across Converged IT and OT Environments

Cognizant and CrowdStrike Protect Critical Operations Across Converged IT and OT Environments

Collaboration introduces Cognizant Cybersecurity for Operational Technology, powered by CrowdStrike Falcon® for XIoT

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced an expanded collaboration to introduce Cognizant Cybersecurity for Operational Technology, an Operational Technology (OT) security service powered by CrowdStrike Falcon® for XIoT. The service combines Cognizant's industrial engineering expertise and managed security operations with CrowdStrike's unified visibility and protection across XIoT and IT environments designed to help protect mission-critical assets.

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As IT and OT environments continue to converge, industrial organizations face increasing cybersecurity risk. Legacy assets, expanded connectivity, remote access, and the proliferation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies are creating attack surfaces that traditional security approaches may not fully address. In OT environments, a successful cyberattack may disrupt production, affect safety systems or damage to critical operations. This underscores the need for cybersecurity strategies tailored to each organization's unique operational environment.

"Organizations are increasingly looking for cybersecurity solutions that reflect the realities of their unique operating environments," said Vishal Salvi, SVP & Global Head of Cybersecurity, Cognizant. "As an AI Builder, Cognizant understands that effective cybersecurity must be tailored to each client's operational context. Together with CrowdStrike, we're bringing a unified approach that combines CrowdStrike security technology with deep industrial expertise to help clients reduce risk, strengthen resilience and protect critical operations."

Cognizant's OT Security service, powered by Falcon for XIoT, is designed to provide unified visibility and protection across XIoT and IT environments, combined with 24x7 managed operations to help protect critical assets while helping minimize disruption to industrial processes. Cognizant's engagement model follows an assess, architect, act and assure lifecycle across six OT security domains, supporting a structured, end-to-end approach from initial asset discovery through continuous governance.

"IT and OT convergence has erased the boundaries adversaries once faced," said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. "Together, CrowdStrike and Cognizant are bringing AI-powered protection across IT and OT to stop breaches without disrupting the critical operations businesses depend on – all on cybersecurity's winning single platform, Falcon."

The service's capabilities span OT asset discovery and visibility, threat detection and response, vulnerability management, attack surface management, identity and data protection, and governance and compliance. The partnership, which originated in 2025, has already secured clients across manufacturing, energy and critical infrastructure sectors.

Together, Cognizant and CrowdStrike aim to help organizations modernize OT security while protecting the critical operations their businesses depend on to run.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

U.S.

Name Ben Gorelick

Email benjamin.gorelick@cognizant.com

Europe / APAC

Name Sarah Douglas

Email sarah.douglas@cognizant.com

India

Name Vipin Nair

Email Vipin.nair@cognizant.com

About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-and-crowdstrike-protect-critical-operations-across-converged-it-and-ot-environments-302863250.html

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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