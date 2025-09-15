Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Announces Closing of Up To $13 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

$4.7 million upfront with up to an additional approximately $8.3 million of potential aggregate gross proceeds upon the exercise in full of warrants

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., (Nasdaq: COCP) (the "Company" or "Cocrystal"), today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the purchase and sale of 2,764,710 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.70 per share. In a concurrent private placement, the Company issued unregistered warrants to purchase up to 5,529,420 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $1.50 per share that are exercisable upon issuance and will expire twenty-four months from the effective date of the registration statement covering the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the unregistered warrants.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company, were approximately $4.7 million. The potential additional gross proceeds to the Company from the warrants, if fully-exercised on a cash basis, will be approximately $8.3 million. No assurance can be given that any of such short-term warrants will be exercised. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The common stock (but not the unregistered warrants and the shares of common stock underlying the unregistered warrants) described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-271883) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 26, 2023. The offering of the shares of common stock was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering were filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com .

The unregistered warrants described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying such unregistered warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the unregistered warrants and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that addresses significant unmet needs by developing innovative antiviral treatments for challenging diseases including influenza, viral gastroenteritis, COVID, and hepatitis. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements." Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements as to the intended use of net proceeds from the offering, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "could", "might", "plan", "possible", "project", "strive", "budget", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology.

Investor Contact:
Alliance Advisors IR
Jody Cain
310-691-7100
jcain@allianceadvisors.com

# # #


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cocrystal PharmaCOCPNASDAQ:COCPLife Science Investing
COCP
The Conversation (0)
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Mining Permit for Its Magnesium/Silica Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Sector Consolidation Ramps Up with Newmont, Alamos and First Nordic Deals

Gold Investing

Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Gold Investing

Zijin Gold Eyes US$40 Billion Valuation in Hong Kong IPO Amid Record Gold Rally

Gold Investing

Gold Market Dynamics Shifting as China-US Trade Tensions Ramp Up

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Cleantech Investing

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

×