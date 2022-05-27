Life Science News Investing News

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

ABBV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27797&wire=1
SDIG Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stronghold-digital-mining-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27797&wire=1
AUPH Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-loss-submission-form?prid=27797&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Friday, May 27, 2022, Press release picture

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ABBV Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 30, 2021 - August 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 6, 2022
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27797&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, AbbVie Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Pfizer Inc.'s drug Xeljanz extended to Abbvie's drug Rinvoq and to other Janus kinase enzyme inhibitor drugs; (2) as a result, it was likely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Stronghold Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 13, 2022
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stronghold-digital-mining-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27797&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) contracted suppliers, including MinerVa Semiconductor Corp., were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines; (2) due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected; (4) as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

AUPH Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 14, 2022
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-loss-submission-form?prid=27797&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703004/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-ABBV-SDIG-and-AUPH-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUP:CA AUPH Biotech Investing
AUP:CA,AUPH
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints US Sales Management Consultants

Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints US Sales Management Consultants

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce the appointment of a U.S. sales consultant, Caboodle Consulting LLC (Caboodle), to develop Komo's retail expansion throughout the United States. Komo will work closely with the Caboodle sales management team to build out the US retail strategy. Heather Barry Whittier will be representing Komo as the Director of Sales. Ms. Whittier has 20+ years experience in the natural products industry including a pivotal role in growing a brokerage, Yin Yang Naturals, from regional to national coverage

Other members of the Caboodle management team include Lisa Thorson and Constance Wolfe. Lisa Thorson comes from a Market Analysis background with 10+ years' experience in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brokerage and brand management with experience at Laird Superfood and Alliance Sales & Marketing. Constance Wolfe offers 10+ years of brand management experience including specializing in data analysis and trade spend promotional management with experience at Coconut Bliss and Hilary's Eat Well.

Keep reading... Show less

The Lancet Publishes Results from Phase 3 Induction and Maintenance Programs Evaluating Upadacitinib in Ulcerative Colitis

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced The Lancet published results from three pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials U-ACHIEVE (induction), U-ACCOMPLISH and U-ACHIEVE (maintenance) evaluating upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to conventional or biologic therapy.

Data from the three studies formed the basis of the company's application for approval by regulatory agencies. The publication reports the efficacy and safety results of the two induction studies and a maintenance study evaluating clinical remission and endoscopic improvement with oral upadacitinib versus placebo over 8 weeks and 52 weeks, respectively. 1

Keep reading... Show less

The Lancet Publishes Results from Phase 3 Induction and Maintenance Programs Evaluating Risankizumab in Crohn's Disease

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced The Lancet published results from three pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials ADVANCE, MOTIVATE (induction studies) and FORTIFY (maintenance study) evaluating risankizumab (SKYRIZI ® ) in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to conventional or biologic therapy.

Data from the three studies formed the basis of the company's application for approval by the global health authorities. The publication of ADVANCE and MOTIVATE reports the efficacy and safety results of the two induction studies evaluating clinical remission and endoscopic response with intravenous (IV) risankizumab versus placebo over 12 weeks. 1 The publication of FORTIFY shares the results of the maintenance study evaluating the safety and efficacy of subcutaneous (SC) risankizumab versus placebo (the withdrawal from IV risankizumab) over 52 weeks in patients who achieved clinical response during the ADVANCE and MOTIVATE studies. 2

Keep reading... Show less

Data from Phase 2 PILOT Study of Bristol Myers Squibb's CAR T cell Therapy Breyanzi Show Substantial Durable Responses in Patients with Refractory or Relapsed Large B-cell Lymphoma After First-Line Therapy

First disclosure of results from primary analysis of Phase 2 PILOT study shows Breyanzi delivered complete responses in more than half of patients with refractory or relapsed large B-cell lymphoma after first-line therapy who were not deemed candidates for stem cell transplant

PILOT patient-reported outcomes analysis showed treatment with Breyanzi improved health-related quality of life measures for patients

Keep reading... Show less

NEW DATA SHOWCASES HOW AMGEN IS ADVANCING ALL ANGLES OF CANCER CARE THROUGH INNOVATIVE ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO AND PIPELINE AT ASCO 2022

Results From the PARADIGM Phase 3 Head-to-Head Trial of Vectibix ® (panitumumab) Versus Bevacizumab in Untreated RAS Wild-Type Metastatic Colorectal Cancer*

Largest Evaluation of Acquired Resistance to LUMAKRAS ® /LUMYKRAS ® (sotorasib) in KRAS G12C-mutated Cancers Inform Combination Treatment Approaches

Keep reading... Show less

ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AbbVie Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important June 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action - ABBV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 6, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased AbbVie securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×