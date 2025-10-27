Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX,OTC:WGXRF) (TSX: WGX) Westgold or the Company) advises that its registered office and principal place of business has changed to:

Office Address:

Level 13, 200 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

The mailing address, telephone number, email and web address remain the same and are as follows:

Mailing Address:

PO Box 7068, Cloisters Square WA 6850

Phone:

+61 8 9462 3400

Email:

perth.reception@westgold.com.au

Web:

www.westgold.com.au

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

