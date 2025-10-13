Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 with Garmin Autothrottles Achieves FAA Certification, Bringing Greater Control and Precision to Pilots

The Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 with Garmin Autothrottles recently received certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), bringing greater control and precision to pilots. The integration of Garmin's Autothrottle system in the M2 Gen2 further supports the most delivered light-entry jet's capabilities by optimizing engine power, simplifying flight management and increasing overall operating efficiency.
The flight test program for the Citation M2 Gen2 with autothrottles completed nearly 300 flight test hours and numerous certification tests, adhering to stringent certification standards set by Textron Aviation and the FAA.
"Achieving FAA certification for the Citation M2 Gen2 with Garmin Autothrottles reinforces our commitment to bringing innovation and industry-leading technology to our customers," said Chris Hearne, senior vice president, Engineering & Programs. "Textron Aviation leads the industry in bringing clean sheet aircraft and product upgrades to market – certifying nine business jets since 2013."
The addition of Garmin Autothrottles to the M2 Gen2 elevates pilot control with features to prevent exceedance conditions and alert pilots if any deviations occur. When enabled at 400 feet above ground, the autothrottles streamline operations by managing aircraft speed, engine performance and power to allow the aircraft to climb, descend or maintain altitude. With this advanced technology, pilots experience smoother and more predictable flight profiles, providing them with greater control and precision while flying.
About the Cessna Citation M2 Gen2
Textron Aviation's investment in the Citation M2 platform strengthens the model's focus on pilot and passenger comfort and productivity. The M2 Gen2 features premium interior styling, ambient accent lighting, illuminated cupholders and an optional folding side-facing seat that converts into additional cargo storage. In addition to luxury styling, the cabin also focuses on productivity, with wireless charging capabilities and USB-A and USB-C ports at each cabin seat. In the cockpit, three inches of legroom were added to the co-pilot position in the M2 Gen2 for enhanced comfort. With a maximum cruise speed of 404 knots and a range of 1,550 nautical miles, the M2 Gen2 can operate at airports with runways as short as 3,210 feet and climbs to 41,000 feet in 24 minutes. The aircraft is designed for single-pilot operation and features two Williams FJ44 –1AP-21 engines, Garmin G3000 avionics and seating for seven passengers.
About Textron Aviation
We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
