The Cessna Citation Ascend achieved a major milestone as the first retail customer took delivery of the midsize business jet on Tuesday, December 30, marking the aircraft's entry into service. Announced in 2023 the aircraft boasts an entirely new cockpit, improved performance and a luxurious flat floor cabin. The Citation Ascend received type certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in November 2025.
Cessna Citation Ascend enters into service, redefining performance and cabin experience in the midsize business jet market. (Photo credit: Textron Aviation)
The Cessna Citation Ascend is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.
"The first Citation Ascend delivery underscores Textron Aviation's commitment to redefining the midsize segment with an aircraft that blends innovation, efficiency and unmatched comfort," said Lannie O'Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing. "We look forward to seeing the Ascend begin its journey with customers around the globe."
With more than 1,000 Cessna Citation 560XL series aircraft delivered since 2000, owners and operators appreciate the aircraft's unparalleled combination of performance, comfort, ease of operation, range of mission capabilities and favorable operating efficiencies.
Enhancing the pilot experience
The Citation Ascend's new cockpit is equipped with the Garmin G5000 avionics suite, featuring:
- Autothrottle technology to reduce pilot workload and provide flight-envelope protection
- Three large, 14-inch ultra high-resolution displays with split-screen capabilities
- Dual flight management systems
- Synthetic vision tech to render obstacles like mountains or terrain
- Cockpit voice and data satellite transceiver to make satellite calls from the cockpit and support real-time diagnostics, transmitting in-flight faults to ground support, for advanced troubleshooting
- Garmin advanced weather detection and avoidance technology
- Second Iridium data radio and controller-pilot data link communications (CPDLC) to support customers with more direct routing between North America and Europe (optional)
Pilots benefit from reduced workload and enhanced flight-envelope protection, while passengers enjoy a spacious flat floor cabin. The aircraft can accommodate up to 12 passengers and features an advanced acoustic treatment system for a quiet, comfortable environment similar to that of driving a car down the highway.
An aircraft built for productivity
With all-new, nearly 15% larger cabin windows, customizable interior options and wireless control of lighting, temperature, window shades and entertainment, the Ascend delivers a new level of comfort and flexibility. To keep customers connected, the aircraft includes standard GoGo U.S. Avance L3 Max Wi-Fi; customers can also select optional U.S. Avance L5 Wi-Fi or Gogo Galileo HDX connectivity solutions.
The Citation Ascend is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545D engines, offering enhanced fuel efficiency and increased thrust. The aircraft achieves a maximum speed of 441 knots true airspeed (ktas) and a four-passenger range of 1,940 nautical miles (3,593 kilometers), complemented by a full fuel payload of 900 lb. (408 kg). Textron Aviation has also incorporated an unattended Honeywell RE100 [XL] Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) for efficient preflight preparations and reduced noise on the ground.
Dedicated service and support
Textron Aviation delivers unmatched Aftermarket support for Citation Ascend owners through a global network designed to keep customers flying. With 20 company-owned service centers worldwide, 21 Authorized Service Facilities (ASFs) for Citation jets and more than 80 Mobile Service Units (MSUs), expert help is always within reach. The company's expanded parts distribution network—with seven distribution centers and 17 stockrooms globally—offers same-day shipping and online ordering for over 150,000 unique part numbers. Textron Aviation Parts Distribution is backed by a team of more than 600 dedicated professionals and an expanded global customer support team, providing customers with the assistance they need wherever they are. The Aftermarket team offers 24/7 aircraft on ground (AOG) support, delivering fast, reliable solutions that minimize downtime and maximize aircraft availability.
Customers benefit from an industry-leading 18 month or 800-hour airframe maintenance interval—all backed by a five-year or 5,000-hour Garmin warranty, a two-year paint and interior coverage period and a five-year or 3,000-hour engine warranty. Engine overhaul periods extend up to 6,000 hours with 3,000-hour hot section inspections. The aircraft is equipped with advanced diagnostic tools such as, Pratt & Whitney's FAST™ box and industry leading diagnostic tools available through Textron Aviation's LinxUs system. LinxUs fault notifications and advanced diagnostic tools enable downtime reduction, returning the aircraft to service faster than ever. For added peace of mind, customers can opt for the new PowerAdvantage Premium program, which builds on PowerAdvantage+ by including environmental damage repair, P&WC Mobile Response Team (MRT) support for AOG, engine freight and remove-and-install labor.
For more information about the Citation Ascend, visit cessna.com/ascend .
About Textron Aviation
We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
