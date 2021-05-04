NextSource Materials Executive Vice President Brent Nykoliation: The Molo Project Will be the “Next” High-quality Source of Graphite with Production in April 2022

NextSource Materials expects to commission its Molo graphite mine in April 2022 and has forged an exclusive partnership with leading companies within the Tesla supply chain.









NextSource Materials (TSX:NEXT,OTCQB:NSRCF) Executive Vice President Brent Nykoliation shared optimism for the future as the company anticipates to commission its Molo graphite mine in April 2022, after receiving full funding by its strategic investor Vision Blue Resources, a fund led by Sir Mick Davis and has forged an exclusive partnership with leading companies within the Tesla supply chain.

According to Executive Vice President Brent Nykoliation, “Our collaboration with key participants in the Tesla supply chain is quite significant. We have attracted and secured Vision Blue Resources as a strategic partner and secured an exclusive partnership with companies currently supplying battery grade graphite to the Tesla supply chain and other OEMs.”

NextSource will have primary mining operations in Madagascar, a jurisdiction which Nykoliation said is recognized globally as having one of the highest quality sources of large flake graphite.

“Being in Madagascar not only provides us with a very high-quality resource of a critical battery material, we are just a short shipping route to the top demand markets for graphite and the value-added markets for electric vehicles,” he added.

Nykoliation also talked about NextSource’s second strategic deposit in Madagascar that is separate from its Molo graphite project– a high grade vanadium resource called the Green Giant Vanadium Project, which is one of the largest known vanadium deposits in the world. Green Giant is located only 15 kilometres within the same property claims as the Molo Graphite Project.

Watch the full interview with NextSource Executive Vice President Brent Nykoliation above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by NextSource Materials (TSX:NEXT,OTCQB:NSRCF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is a client of INN.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with NextSource Materials and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.