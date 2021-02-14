Comet Resources Managing Director Matthew O’Kane: Permitting and Drilling in 2021

Managing Director Matthew O’Kane joined INN to discuss Comet Resources’ exciting updates.









Why should investors be considering Comet Resources (ASX:CRL) right now?

In this interview, Managing Director Matthew O’Kane shares that the combination of copper fundamentals and a strong gold market make for a good opportunity for investors since Comet Resources is currently working on a copper project in New South Wales, Australia, and a gold project in Baja, Mexico. O’Kane shared, “We’re moving into the actual physical exploration work, which is the best time to buy. Of course, if results are good, the share price will appreciate and you’ve sort of missed the opportunity. So right now is the perfect time really to be getting in.”

Through August and September 2020, Comet raised AU$3 million in funding for project advancement. With this investment, the company was quickly able to gain access to Barraba and issue a report on the mineralization of the historically high-grade Murchison mine on the property. “We’ve executed access rights for exploration on the freehold land, and that is where the historical Murchison mine is located,” O’Kane stated.

In November, the company conducted a geochemical soil sample survey at Barraba and reported a discovery of high copper, zinc and cobalt concentrations.

In 2021, the company will also be focusing on Barraba’s other historic mining operation, the Gulf Creek mine, which historically produced copper at grades as high as 10 percent and zinc at similar grades. Comet intends to commence drilling at the Murchison and Gulf Creek mines simultaneously in 2021, with drill planning and land permit acquisition already underway.

The company’s high-grade gold Santa Teresa project in Baja, Mexico, has also demonstrated very attractive mineralization. “There are grades in drill holes, historical drill holes up to 958 grams per ton,” revealed O’Kane. The company aims to continue exploration and expand these higher-grade targets for development.

For more updates and future plans from Comet Resources CEO Matthew O’Kane, watch the video above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Comet Resources (ASX:CRL). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Comet Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Comet Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Comet Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.