Celldex to Present at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Celldex to Present at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced that management will participate in a fireside chat today, September 9th, 2025, at the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 3:20 pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the " Events & Presentations " page of the " Investors " section of the Celldex website . A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Celldex
Celldex is pioneering new horizons in immunology to deliver life-changing therapies. We are relentless in our pursuit of novel antibody-based treatments that engage the human immune system and directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with allergic, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. Visit www.celldex.com .

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
(484) 788-8560
ptill@meruadvisors.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.CLDXNASDAQ:CLDX
CLDX
The Conversation (0)
Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. Its pipeline products are Varlilumab, CDX-301, CDX-1140,CDX-0159/Anti-KIT Program, and CDX-527.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

UK Revenue Update

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Tech Investing

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Emerging Tech Investing

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Base Metals Investing

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

graphite investing

Corporate Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

×