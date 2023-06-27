Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

Cardiol Therapeutics to Webcast Virtual Annual General Meeting on June 28th at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, today is pleased to announce that the Company's virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") will be webcast on June 28, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Cardiol Therapeutics 2023 AGM

When: June 28, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EDT
Where: Virtual meeting only via live audio webcast online at: web.lumiagm.com/419302032

Additional information on the AGM, including details on how to participate and vote, is available on the Company's website at cardiolrx.com/investors/events-presentations/.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company's lead drug candidate, CardiolRx™ (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.

Cardiol has received Investigational New Drug Application authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in two diseases affecting the heart: (i) a Phase II multi-center open-label pilot study in recurrent pericarditis (inflammation of the pericardium), which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations; and (ii) a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (the ARCHER trial) in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age.

Cardiol is also developing a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure – a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding $30 billion annually.

For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's focus on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, the molecular targets and mechanism of action of the Company's product candidates, the Company's intended clinical study and trial activities and timelines associated with such activities, and the Company's plan to advance the development of a novel subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx™ for use in heart failure. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F dated March 28, 2023, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Burns, Investor Relations +1-289-910-0855
trevor.burns@cardiolrx.com

Source

Click here to connect with Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) to receive an Investor Presentation

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Year-End 2022 Update on Operations

  • Initiated patient enrollment in a Phase II open-label clinical trial investigating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in patients with recurrent pericarditis - a debilitating heart disease associated with chest pain, shortness of breath and fatigue, resulting in markedly reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations
  • Initiated patient enrollment in the ARCHER Trial - a Phase II multi-national, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in patients with acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and sudden heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age
  • Data presented at the late-breaking scientific sessions of The American Heart Association 2022 demonstrating the cardioprotective effects of CardiolRx™ in a model of acute pericarditis
  • Pre-clinical study results presented at The Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America demonstrating CardiolRx™ inhibits and promotes reversal mechanisms leading to cardiac fibrosis
  • Made key appointments to the Board of Directors, adding extensive and diversified experience to provide additional independent guidance and stewardship to oversee the Company's continued growth and development
  • Appointed thought leaders in cardiovascular medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $59.5 million as of December 31, 2022, providing capital to achieve corporate milestones and fund operations into 2026

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, today announces its year-end 2022 update on operations following the filing of its audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022. Both are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com and on the Company's website at cardiolrx.com.

"In 2022, Cardiol made important progress with the development of CardiolRx, our lead drug candidate for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis in heart disease. We initiated the ARCHER trial, a multi-national clinical study in acute myocarditis, that is one of the largest company-sponsored clinical trials to be undertaken in this underserved condition in over 30 years. Our research collaborators presented compelling evidence at The American Heart Association demonstrating the ability of CardiolRx to confer cardioprotective effects in a model of recurrent pericarditis. This presentation was followed by the initiation of our U.S. Phase II open-label pilot study in patients with recurrent pericarditis at the renowned Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic sites," said David Elsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics. "These clinical advancements have been complemented with important basic science initiatives that have furthered our understanding of CardiolRx's mode of action in inflammatory heart disease. In conjunction with our strong financial position, with cash to achieve our corporate milestones and fund operations into 2026, we are well-positioned to pursue our objective of developing new treatment options to improve the health and quality of life for patients living with debilitating forms of heart disease."

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results from Collaborating Research Center Demonstrating Cardioprotective Effects of Cannabidiol in a Model of Heart Failure

Results Demonstrate Cannabidiol Improved Cardiac Function, Reduced its Inflammatory State, and Prevented the Development of Hypertrophy and Fibrosis in Heart Tissue

Data Presented at The American College of Cardiology's 72nd Annual Scientific Session Together with the World Congress of Cardiology

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase II Study Evaluating CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

The Cleveland Clinic Recruits First Participant in the Multi-center U.S. Study

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart diseases, announced today that the first patient has been enrolled in the Company-sponsored Phase II open-label pilot study (NCT05494788) investigating the tolerance, safety, and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in patients with recurrent pericarditis. In addition to standard safety assessments, the study is designed to evaluate improvement in objective measures of disease, and during an extension period, assess the feasibility of weaning concomitant background therapy including corticosteroids, while taking CardiolRx™.

Cardiol Therapeutics Commences Multi-Center Phase II Pilot Study of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

The Cleveland Clinic and the Mayo Clinic Study Sites have been Initiated and are Eligible to Recruit Participants

Initiation of Additional U.S. Cardiovascular Research Centers is Planned for Q1, 2023

Cardiol Therapeutics Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart diseases, announced that on November 14, 2022, it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), stating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement ("Minimum Bid Requirement") of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) based upon the closing bid price of the Company's Class A common shares ("Common Shares") for the 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the Notice.

KAZIA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PHASE II CLINICAL STUDY TO INVESTIGATE PAXALISIB IN RECURRENT/PROGRESSIVE IDH-MUTANT GRADE 2 & 3 GLIOMA

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce that it is supporting the University of Sydney on a molecularly-guided phase II clinical study to examine paxalisib in adult patients with recurrentprogressive isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) mutant grade 2 and 3 glioma (G23 gliomas).

Kazia Therapeutics Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kazia Therapeutics Limited)

The study, named LUMOS2, will be sponsored by the University of Sydney , and coordinated by NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre, University of Sydney , in collaboration with COGNO (Co-Operative Trials Group for Neuro-Oncology).

The study team will be led by Professor Hui Gan , Co-Director, Centre for Research Excellence in Brain Cancer and research clinician at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute in Melbourne , VIC, who specializes in the investigation of novel therapies for brain cancer.

Key Points

  • The LUMOS2 study aims to investigate paxalisib and other targeted therapies in adult patients with grade 2 or 3 IDH-mutant gliomas. Paxalisib is already the subject of several studies in high-grade glioma, a category which includes diseases such as glioblastoma and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

  • Grade 2 and 3 gliomas represent a substantial unmet clinical need, with recurrent patients having a poor prognosis that is comparable to glioblastoma. The glioma patient population has been the subject of increasing focus for drug development companies, including Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DAWN), Servier and Novartis (NYSE: NVS).

  • LUMOS2, an umbrella study with multiple arms, is expected to enroll up to 76 patients and will be a multi-centre study at several Australian sites, with the potential to expand internationally.

  • The study is funded by the Australian Government, through a Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) grant, with Kazia's contribution consisting of study drug supply and in-kind support.

  • "We are delighted to have paxalisib as one of the interventional arms in the LUMOS 2 study," commented Professor Hui Gan , lead investigator on the study. "Relapsed IDH mutant gliomas are an important area of unmet need in brain cancer, and the LUMOS2 study builds on early phase II data seen with paxalisib in this population. LUMOS2 will complement some of the ongoing work with paxalisib evaluating the efficacy of the drug in high-grade gliomas, and we expect the study to add substantially to our understanding of this investigational drug in brain cancer."

Low Grade Glioma

Gliomas are the most common form of primary brain cancer, accounting approximately for a third of malignancies that originate in the brain. They are sub-classified into oligodendrogliomas or astrocytomas, according their morphology and the presence of characteristic molecular alterations. Grade 2 and 3 IDH mutant astrocytomas are collectively the next largest group after glioblastoma, comprising just over 20% of gliomas (with a rate of 0.016 per 2000 patients).

High Grade Gliomas (HGGs) include diseases such as glioblastoma (grade 4 glioma), and diffuse midline gliomas such as DIPG. Paxalisib has shown evidence of clinical activity in several forms of HGG.

G2/3 gliomas remain an area of significant unmet need, with very few FDA-approved therapies and limited response to repeated courses of radiotherapy. Whilst the disease is often well-controlled after first-line standard of care therapies, patients with recurrent disease unfortunately have a prognosis comparable to glioblastoma, and current treatment options may offer only limited effectiveness for these patients.

Clinical Study Design

LUMOS2 is a prospective, multi-centre, open-label, multi-arm, phase II, biomarker-directed, signal-seeking, umbrella clinical trial. Adults with progressive grade 2/3, IDH-mutant glioma at recurrence after prior treatment with radiotherapy and alkylating chemotherapy who are eligible and willing to undergo tumour resection in consultation with their treating physician will undergo molecular profiling, the results of which will serve as a recommendation to be assigned to a treatment arm. The primary objective of the study is to determine progression-free survival at six months (PFS6) with overall survival, response rate and health-related quality of life as secondary endpoints.

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia .

Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat multiple forms of brain cancer. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib is or has been the subject of ten clinical trials in this disease. A completed phase II study in glioblastoma reported promising signals of clinical activity in 2021, and a pivotal study for registration, GBM AGILE, is ongoing, with final data expected in CY2023. Other clinical trials are ongoing in brain metastases, diffuse midline gliomas, and primary CNS lymphoma, with several of these having reported encouraging interim data.

Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018 , and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020 . In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020 , and for atypical teratoid / rhabdoid tumours (AT/RT) in June 2022 and July 2022 , respectively.

Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021 . Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumour types and has provided compelling evidence of synergy with immuno-oncology agents. A phase I study commenced recruitment in November 2021 .

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @KaziaTx.

This document was authorized for release to the ASX by John Friend , Chief Executive Officer.

About the University of Sydney

As Australia's first university – founded in 1850 – the University of Sydney has a proud history of global leadership in education and research and inspiring people from all backgrounds to contribute to positive real-world change. The University of Sydney is a world-renowned teaching and research institution with research that combines the expertise and talents of scholars from many disciplines.

About University of Sydney , NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre

Based at the University of Sydney , the NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre designs and manages clinical trials. This includes responsibility for study coordination, monitoring, data acquisition and management and statistical analysis. The health economics, biostatistics, systematic reviews and biomarker teams at the NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre work with trial data and inform healthcare providers about best practice.

COGNO (Co-Operative Trials Group for Neuro-Oncology) and the NHMRC CTC collaborate to develop and conduct clinical trials that test interventions designed to improve care and outcomes for people affected by brain cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which can generally be identified as such by the use of words such as "may," "will," "estimate," "future," "forward," "anticipate," or other similar words. Any statement describing Kazia's future plans, strategies, intentions, expectations, objectives, goals or prospects, and other statements that are not historical facts, are also forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the timing for results and data related to Kazia's clinical and preclinical trials, or third-party trials evaluating Kazia's product candidates, and Kazia's strategy and plans with respect to its programs, including paxalisib. Such statements are based on Kazia's expectations and projections about future events and future trends affecting its business and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties: associated with clinical and preclinical trials and product development, related to regulatory approvals, risks related to Kazia's executive leadership changes, and the related to the impact of global economic conditions, including disruptions in the banking industry. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Kazia's Annual Report, filed on form 20-F with the SEC, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Kazia undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this announcement.

For More Information, Please Contact:
Jane Lowe
IR Department
jane.lowe@irdepartment.com.au
Phone: +61 411 117 774

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kazia-therapeutics-announces-phase-ii-clinical-study-to-investigate-paxalisib-in-recurrentprogressive-idh-mutant-grade-2--3-glioma-301845484.html

SOURCE Kazia Therapeutics Limited

teal and white pills over pink background

Top 10 Pharma Companies by Revenue (Updated 2023)

The pharmaceutical industry is the cornerstone of drug development, commercialization and marketing.

According to Statista, pharma sector revenues topped US$1 trillion for the first time in 2014, and has steadily increased since then to reach US$1.48 trillion in 2022. North America is the largest growth segment thanks to the behemoth US pharmaceutical industry. In terms of prescription drugs alone, Evaluate Pharma estimates that sales will reach US$1.6 trillion by 2028.

So which companies are responsible for the most growth and innovation in the pharma space?

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Voting Results from 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (" Jamieson Wellness " or the " Company ") (TSX: JWEL) announced today that each of the nominee directors listed in the management information circular of the Company dated March 23, 2023 was elected as a director of the Company (a " Director ") at the annual and special meeting (the " Meeting ") of the holders of common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") held today. The number of Common Shares voted in person or by proxy for the election of each Director or withheld was as indicated below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld %
Heather Allen 30,622,518 85.85% 5,045,985 14.15%
Dr. Louis Aronne 31,463,170 88.21% 4,205,333 11.79%
Tania Clarke 32,027,820 89.79% 3,640,683 10.21%
Michael Pilato 32,057,068 89.88% 3,611,435 10.12%
Timothy Penner 31,761,670 89.05% 3,906,833 10.95%
Catherine Potechin 31,465,632 88.22% 4,202,871 11.78%
Mei Ye 32,024,954 89.78% 3,643,549 10.22%

Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Closes Previously Announced Partnership with DCP Capital

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that it has closed its previously announced agreement to partner with DCP Capital ("DCP") pursuant to which DCP has contributed $47.4 million ($35 million in USD) in capital in exchange for a 33% interest in the Company's Chinese operations. In conjunction with this investment, DCP has also completed its previously announced subscription for approximately $101.6 million ($75 million in USD) of preferred shares of the Company and warrants to purchase 2,527,121 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $40.19. This represents a 10% premium to the 20-day volume weighted average common share price as of the signing of the subscription agreement on February 23, 2023.

Abbott Announces New Partnerships and Programs to Advance its Diversity in Clinical Trials Initiative

Abbott Announces New Partnerships and Programs to Advance its Diversity in Clinical Trials Initiative

  • New efforts focus on research infrastructure, continued training of diverse clinical research personnel and improved diversity within Abbott's own clinical trials
  • Abbott's Diversity in Clinical Trials initiative aligns with the company's continued focus for greater health equity, expanded access, affordability and removing barriers to life-saving technology and innovation
  • The new programs build on a successful first year of the multi-million-dollar corporate initiative

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced a series of new programs within its multi-million-dollar initiative to increase diversity in clinical trials and improve care among under-represented populations. The new additions to Abbott's Diversity in Clinical Trials initiative build on the partnerships, scholarships, and the focus on diversified participants in the company's own clinical trials during the initiative's first year.

The latest programs include the launch of a new initiative with the Norton Healthcare Foundation to build and implement new models of sustainable clinical research alongside the Institute for Health Equity, a Part of Norton Healthcare in Louisville, Ky. ; a new training program for clinical research coordinators in partnership with Barnett International; and a newly-created Diversity in Research Office at Abbott focused on ensuring diverse representation in clinical trials.

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 44 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 13 th , at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA. Biljana Naumovic, Worldwide Vice President, Oncology, and Peter Lebowitz, Global Therapeutic Head, Oncology, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 4:20 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

