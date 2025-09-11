CAPVAXIVE® Demonstrates Positive Immune Responses in Children and Adolescents at Increased Risk of Pneumococcal Disease

CAPVAXIVE® Demonstrates Positive Immune Responses in Children and Adolescents at Increased Risk of Pneumococcal Disease

Results from the Phase 3 STRIDE-13 trial presented at the 6 th ESCMID Conference on Vaccines

Merck to share STRIDE-13 results with global regulatory authorities

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced positive results from the Phase 3 STRIDE-13 trial evaluating CAPVAXIVE ® (Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine) at the 6 th European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) Conference on Vaccines, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal. The trial evaluated the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of CAPVAXIVE compared to PPSV23 (pneumococcal 23-valent polysaccharide vaccine) in children and adolescents aged 2 to

Key findings from the STRIDE-13 study include:

  • CAPVAXIVE elicited immune responses to all 21 serotypes (or strains) as assessed by serotype-specific opsonophagocytic activity (OPA) geometric mean titers (GMTs) at 30 days post-vaccination (secondary immunogenicity endpoint);
  • CAPVAXIVE was noninferior to PPSV23 for each of the 12 serotypes shared between the vaccines and superior to PPSV23 for each of the nine serotypes unique to CAPVAXIVE, as measured by serotype-specific OPA GMTs at 30 days post-vaccination (primary immunogenicity endpoint);
  • The proportions of participants with adverse events (AEs), including systemic and serious vaccine-related AEs, were generally comparable between groups (primary safety endpoint).

These results will be presented today (Abstract #00093) at the 6th Vaccines Conference organized by the ESCMID, in scientific collaboration with the European Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases (ESPID), the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists (EAHP) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"Children and adolescents living with chronic medical conditions are at increased risk of pneumococcal disease and offering them additional protection is essential," said Dr. Rotem Lapidot, chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Rambam Health Care Campus and investigator, STRIDE-13 trial. "Results from STRIDE-13 demonstrate the potential of CAPVAXIVE to deliver protection for these vulnerable populations, who may benefit from additional pneumococcal disease coverage by including serotypes not contained in other approved pneumococcal infant regimens."

CAPVAXIVE is indicated in the U.S. for:

  • Active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 3, 6A, 7F, 8, 9N, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15A, 15B, 15C, 16F, 17F, 19A, 20A, 22F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31, 33F and 35B in individuals 18 years of age and older;
  • Active immunization for the prevention of pneumonia caused by S. pneumoniae serotypes 3, 6A, 7F, 8, 9N, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15A, 15C, 16F, 17F, 19A, 20A, 22F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31, 33F and 35B in individuals 18 years of age and older.

CAPVAXIVE should not be administered to individuals with a history of a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of CAPVAXIVE or to diphtheria toxoid; see additional Select Safety Information below.

The indication for the prevention of pneumonia caused by S. pneumoniae serotypes 3, 6A, 7F, 8, 9N, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15A, 15C, 16F, 17F, 19A, 20A, 22F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31, 33F and 35B is approved under accelerated approval based on immune responses as measured by OPA. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

"While CAPVAXIVE was designed to specifically cover the serotypes that cause the majority of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) cases in adults, findings from STRIDE-13 underscore its added potential to help protect children and adolescents who are at an increased risk," said Dr. Paula Annunziato, senior vice president, infectious diseases and vaccines, Global Clinical Development, Merck Research Laboratories. "We are encouraged by the safety and immunogenicity data presented at the 6th ESCMID Conference on Vaccines, which underpin our commitment to ensuring infants and adults have access to protection against invasive pneumococcal disease."

CAPVAXIVE is specifically designed for adults and helps provide coverage against the serotypes responsible for approximately 84% of IPD cases in adults 50 years of age and older, compared to approximately 52% covered by PCV20 (pneumococcal 20-valent conjugate vaccine), based on national-level CDC data from 2018-2022. In children and adolescents ages 2 to

These values do not reflect the efficacy of the respective vaccines. There are currently no studies comparing the efficacy of CAPVAXIVE and PCV20.

These results from STRIDE-13 represent the final readout of the Phase 3 STRIDE clinical program and will be shared with global regulatory authorities. CAPVAXIVE is currently approved in the U.S., European Union, Japan and multiple other countries around the world, based on safety and immunogenicity data from the Phase 3 STRIDE clinical program.

STRIDE-13 Data (Abstract #00093)

STRIDE-13 ( NCT06177912 ) is a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, active comparator-controlled clinical study, evaluating the immunogenicity, safety and tolerability of CAPVAXIVE compared to PPSV23 in children and adolescents aged ≥2 to

Immunogenicity of CAPVAXIVE serotypes was assessed 30 days post-vaccination by measuring serotype-specific OPA GMTs. Safety was evaluated as the proportion of participants with AEs. Results demonstrated that:

  • CAPVAXIVE was immunogenic for all 21 serotypes as assessed by serotype-specific OPA GMTs at 30 days post-vaccination;
  • Immune responses elicited by CAPVAXIVE were noninferior to PPSV23 for each of the 12 serotypes shared between the vaccines (lower bound of the two-sided 95% confidence interval for the serotype-specific OPA GMT ratio >0.5), as measured by the pre-specific statistical criteria;
  • CAPVAXIVE demonstrated superiority to PPSV23 for each of the nine serotypes included in CAPVAXIVE but not PPSV23 (lower bound of the two-sided 95% confidence interval for the serotype-specific OPA GMT ratio >2.0), as measured by serotype-specific OPA GMTs at 30 days post-vaccination;
  • The proportions of participants with solicited systemic AEs and serious vaccine-related AEs were generally comparable between groups, and solicited injection-site AEs were higher in the CAPVAXIVE group (72.3%) compared to the PPSV23 group (58.2%).

About CAPVAXIVE

CAPVAXIVE is Merck's 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine indicated for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia in adults 18 years of age and older. CAPVAXIVE is specifically designed to help address Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes predominantly responsible for adult invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), including eight unique serotypes, 15A, 15C, 16F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31 and 35B compared to other approved pneumococcal vaccines. CAPVAXIVE is administered as a single dose.

Selected Safety Information for CAPVAXIVE in the U.S.

Do not administer CAPVAXIVE to individuals with a history of a severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) to any component of CAPVAXIVE or to diphtheria toxoid.

Individuals with altered immunocompetence, including those receiving immunosuppressive therapy, may have a reduced immune response to CAPVAXIVE.

The most commonly reported (>10%) solicited adverse reactions in individuals 18 through 49 years of age who received CAPVAXIVE were: injection-site pain (73.1%), fatigue (36.0%), headache (27.5%), myalgia (16.4%), injection-site erythema (13.8%), and injection-site swelling (13.3%).

The most commonly reported (>10%) solicited adverse reactions in individuals 50 years of age and older who received CAPVAXIVE were: injection-site pain (41.2%), fatigue (19.7%), and headache (11.0%).

Vaccination with CAPVAXIVE may not protect all vaccine recipients.

About Pneumococcal Disease

Pneumococcal disease is an infection caused by a bacteria called Streptococcus pneumoniae . There are about 100 different types (referred to as serotypes) of pneumococcal bacteria, which can affect adults differently than children. Pneumococcal disease can be invasive or non-invasive. Non-invasive pneumococcal illnesses include pneumonia (when pneumococcal disease is confined to the lungs), whereas invasive pneumococcal illnesses include pneumococcal bacteremia (infection in the bloodstream), bacteremic pneumococcal pneumonia (pneumonia with bacteremia) and pneumococcal meningitis (infection of the coverings of the brain and spinal cord). Pneumococcal pneumonia is a type of bacterial pneumonia, which is the most common clinical presentation of pneumococcal disease in adults. It's estimated that over 225,000 adults are hospitalized from pneumococcal pneumonia each year in the U.S.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).

Please see Prescribing Information for CAPVAXIVE (Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine) at https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/c/capvaxive/capvaxive_pi.pdf and Patient Information/Medication Guide for CAPVAXIVE at https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/c/capvaxive/capvaxive_ppi.pdf .

Media Contacts:

Olivia Finucane
004 7881 262476
olivia.finucane@msd.com

Chrissy Trank
(640) 650-0694
chrissy.trank@merck.com

Investor Contacts:

Peter Dannenbaum
(732) 594-1579
peter.dannenbaum@merck.com

Damini Chokshi
(732) 594-1577
damini.chokshi@merck.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Merck & CompanyMRKNYSE:MRK
MRK
The Conversation (0)
Merck Announces First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Merck Announces First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • First Quarter 2023 Reflected Continued Strong Underlying Performance Across Key Growth Drivers, Particularly in Oncology and Vaccines
  • Total Worldwide Sales Were $14.5 Billion, a Decrease of 9% From First Quarter 2022; Excluding LAGEVRIO, Growth Was 11%; Excluding LAGEVRIO and the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Growth Was 15%
    • KEYTRUDA Sales Grew 20% to $5.8 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 24%
    • GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 Sales Grew 35% to $2.0 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 43%
    • LAGEVRIO Sales Declined 88% to $392 Million; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Declined 87%
  • GAAP EPS Was $1.11; Non-GAAP EPS Was $1.40; GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Include $0.52 of Charges Related to Acquisition of Imago and Collaboration and Licensing Agreement With Kelun-Biotech
  • Announced Proposed Acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences to Strengthen Immunology Pipeline
  • Presented Compelling Data From Innovative Cardiovascular Pipeline With:
    • Positive Phase 3 Results for Sotatercept
    • Positive Phase 2b Results for MK-0616; Plans to Start Phase 3 Studies in 2023
  • Advanced Oncology Research Efforts, Sharing Notable Progress for Earlier Stages of Disease in Certain Tumor Types, Including:
    • Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 KEYNOTE-671 Trial
    • Positive Detailed Results in Collaboration With Moderna From Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 Trial
  • 2023 Financial Outlook
    • Raises and Narrows Expected Full-Year 2023 Worldwide Sales Range To Be Between $57.7 Billion and $58.9 Billion, Including Negative Impact of Foreign Exchange of Approximately 2 Percentage Points; Outlook Includes Approximately $1.0 Billion of LAGEVRIO Sales
    • Lowers and Narrows Expected Full-Year 2023 GAAP EPS Range To Be Between $5.85 and $5.97, Reflecting Zetia Antitrust Litigation Settlement
    • Raises and Narrows Expected Full-Year 2023 Non-GAAP EPS Range To Be Between $6.88 and $7.00, Including Negative Impact of Foreign Exchange of Approximately 4 Percentage Points
    • Outlook Does Not Reflect Any Impact From Proposed Acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences, Which Is Expected to Close in Third Quarter 2023, and Would Result in a One-Time Charge to Both GAAP and Non-GAAP Results of Approximately $10.3 Billion or Approximately $4.00 per Share

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

�Inspired by our commitment to bring bold science forward to address critical unmet patient needs, we began 2023 with significant advancements across our innovative pipeline," said Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. "Our first-quarter results are a reflection of the focused execution of our science-led strategy, strong performance across our key growth drivers, continued momentum commercially and operationally, and most importantly the collective and dedicated efforts of our colleagues around the world. I'm proud of the progress we've made, and we will continue to move with speed and agility to deliver value for patients and shareholders, now and well into the future."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , BELLUS Health Inc , Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. , Univar Solutions Inc.

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , BELLUS Health Inc , Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. , Univar Solutions Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – SPPI)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Related News

gold investing

ESG Headwinds Threaten to Shake Global Gold Industry: Report

gold investing

Newmont to Exit Toronto Stock Exchange as Cost Cuts Deepen

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

×