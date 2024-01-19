Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 4, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the name change to "Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.".

The shares will commence trading under the new name and trading symbol "NTH", effective Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the market open. The Company's new CUSIP number will be 65558V100".

Further to the Company's news release dated December 4, 2023, the Company would like to correct the disclosure regarding the 2,002,503 warrants that expired on June 29, 2023, and were not extended and are not eligible for repricing.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) St. Denis-Sangster lithium project - 260 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground with numerous pegmatites focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock - Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information is available at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.

"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,
Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410
E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-Looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194835

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Works
CCW:CA
Canada Silver Cobalt Works
Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to "NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC."

Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to "NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC."

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

January 19, 2024 TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC, Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 4, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the name change to " Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. ".

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Announces Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Canada Silver Announces Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BCCanada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt is pleased to announce that shareholders at the Annual and General Meeting held on October 31, 2023 voted in favour to change the Company's name to "Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc".  The new name will better reflect the direction of the Company.  The name change is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Reflects on a Productive Year of Achievements

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Reflects on a Productive Year of Achievements

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

New discoveries of precious and battery metals and progress towards surfacing value for shareholders through a spinout of a potentially large nickel-copper-cobalt property in Quebec

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Lowney-Lac Edouard in Quebec, Targeting Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Lowney-Lac Edouard in Quebec, Targeting Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The property has many yet-to-be-drilled targets and prospective electromagnetic anomalies identified by an airborne geophysical survey.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt to Reprice Warrants

Canada Silver Cobalt to Reprice Warrants

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it is proposing to amend the terms of an aggregate 23,380,092 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") by amending the exercise price to $0.06 per share

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Results from ZTEM Airborne Electromagnetic Survey at the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Results from ZTEM Airborne Electromagnetic Survey at the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the results of an airborne Z-Axis Tipper electromagnetic ("ZTEM™") survey flown in June 2023 at the Hook-Carter Uranium Project ("Hook-Carter", or the "Project"). Exploration at Hook-Carter is operated by Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") and the Project is owned 80% by Denison and 20% by ALX.

About Hook-Carter

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI43-101") technical report ("The Report") for the Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") for a proposed lithium mining operation to produce spodumene concentrate at Raleigh Lake, is now filed on SEDAR+.

Further to the Company's news release dated December 4, 2023, the Raleigh Lake Project, located 25 kilometres west of Ignace, Ontario has demonstrated a highly favourable economic scenario based on the production of a spodumene concentrate containing 6% Li2O ("SC6").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Drills 1.80% Li2O Over 37.2 Meters in New Mineralized Dyke at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Drills 1.80% Li2O Over 37.2 Meters in New Mineralized Dyke at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report final drill results from the Fall 2023 program at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. Drilling has outlined two new spodumene mineralized dykes (MR-5 and MR-6) with significant thickness and grade, all within the Central Zone.

Highlights include

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Highlights

Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Highlights

  • Drilling intercepts encountered high grade spodumene-bearing pegmatites in wider pegmatites zone:
    • 2.30% Li2O and 178ppm Cs over 3.84m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.46% Li2O and 250ppm Cs over 36.25m (EF23-04).
    • 0.58% Li2O and 387ppm Cs over 3.2m and 0.51% Li2O and 960ppm Cs over 2.63m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.30% Li2O and 348ppm Cs over 24.9m (EF23-02).
    • 0.97% Li2O and 236ppm Cs over 1.58m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.29% Li2O over 15.36m (EF23-03).
  • Holes #1-4 are mineralized with lithium from top to bottom (hole lengths vary between 30 to 60m).
  • Six out of the seven holes (EF23-01 to 05 & 07) ended in mineralization signifying the system remains open at depth and along strike of the 13km long exploration corridor.
  • Six out of the seven holes have pervasive and strong lithium and cesium mineralization in the alteration halo around the pegmatites indicating the potential of a larger system with wider pegmatites at depth and along strike.
  • Drilling results show a doubling of the width of the Wenasaga North Zone from 35 to 70m.
  • Drilling results confirm new pegmatites zone at depth that was not exposed previously on surface.
  • The Sandy Creek West Zone has the same geochemical signatures with highly anomalous lithium and cesium as the drilling results from the Wenasaga North Zone implying the Sandy Creek West Zone is proximal to spodumene mineralization.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the drill results of its 2023 drilling program at the Ear Falls Project (20,623 ha) with core logging facility located in the town of Ear Falls, Ontario, that is just 10 minutes away from the site. The 2023 drilling program completed seven AQ-sized drill holes totaling 329.59m. The seven drill holes drilled tested 200m strike length of the initial spodumene-bearing pegmatites discovery at Ear Falls, the Wenasaga North Zone, with grab samples up to 4.54% Li2O (see press release dated September 17, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Announces Second Amendment to Option Agreement for Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Second Amendment to Option Agreement for Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it has negotiated an amendment to the terms of an option agreement (the "Agreement") whereby the Company has the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS property (" Coronado ", or the " Property "), located in the Tobin Sonoma Range of Pershing County, Nevada approximately 30 miles (48 kilometres) southeast of Winnemucca . A definitive Agreement was announced on September 28, 2018 and a first amendment to the Agreement was announced on January 31, 2022 .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Details of the Coronado Amended Option Agreement Terms

Nevada Sunrise retains the right to acquire a 100% interest in Coronado , subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty, with certain buydown provisions, in consideration for the amended cash and share payments to the vendors and minimum exploration expenditures as described below (all dollar amounts listed are in US dollars):

Coronado VMS Project –Amendments to Schedule of Payments and Expenditures

Payment Due Dates

Cash Payments (Previous)

Amended Cash Payments (2023)

Share Payments (Previous)

Amended Share Payments (2023)

Minimum Exploration Expenditures (Previous)

Amended Minimum Exploration Expenditures (2023)

Sept. 25, 2021

$50,000 (paid)

n/a

500,000 (issued)

n/a

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2022

$50,000 (paid)

n/a

500,000 (issued)

n/a

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2023

$50,000

NIL

500,000

750,000

$300,000

NIL

Sept. 25, 2024

$50,000

$75,000

500,000

750,000

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2025

$50,000

$75,000

500,000

500,000

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2026

$1,050,000

$1,050,000

600,000

600,000

NIL

$300,000

Nevada Sunrise retains the right to accelerate the timing of cash and share payments to the vendors at its discretion. If minimum exploration expenditures, which include property maintenance costs, are exceeded in any year, the excess expenditures will be credited to a succeeding year. An advance royalty payment of $500,000 would be payable to the vendors upon completion of a feasibility study.

The second amendment to the Agreement for Coronado is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information about Coronado , including maps and photos, click here

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, NV , located just east of the Clayton Valley basin, which hosts the only producing lithium mine in the United States operated by Albemarle Corp. at Silver Peak, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is an 18.74% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to future plans for exploration at Coronado ; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in mineral project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or metallurgical recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ending June 30 , 2023,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/12/c3358.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 40,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at CAD $0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000, as previously announced on October 24, 2023. Pursuant to the extension, the Company has until January 25, 2024, to complete the Offering. The extension is designed to provide sufficient time for certain subscribers to complete all necessary documentation and requirements for the Company to accept their subscriptions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×