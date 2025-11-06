BWXT Announces Toby Smith as General Counsel

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that Toby Smith has been named senior vice president and general counsel. Smith will serve as the organization's chief legal advisor, overseeing all legal, regulatory and compliance matters across the enterprise. He replaces Ronald (Chip) Whitford, who is anticipated to remain in an advisory capacity with BWXT until early 2026.
Smith has more than 20 years of experience in law, including in-house counsel for the former United Technologies Corporation (now RTX Corporation) and Otis Worldwide Corporation, as well as outside litigation counsel.
"Toby's broad and global experience will serve BWXT well as we continue to invest for growth and expand our capabilities and geographic footprint," said Rex Geveden, president and chief executive officer. "His background consistently demonstrates a penchant for continuous improvement and drive for results, which are cornerstones for the cultural change we are driving at BWXT."
Most recently, as senior vice president and corporate secretary at Otis, Smith oversaw compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission and New York Stock Exchange regulations, managed all aspects of corporate governance, and led the company's corporate sustainability and internal audit functions. Prior to his role at Otis, Smith served in senior legal roles within the former United Technologies Corporation in international trade compliance and as division general counsel. He joined United Technologies after spending six years as a litigation associate for Hogan & Hartson, LLP.
"I would also like to thank Chip for his many contributions to the organization over his eight years with us and look forward to working with him through this transition," continued Geveden.
About BWXT
At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with nearly 10,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. In addition, BWXT and its industry partners support the U.S. Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration across numerous sites. For more information, visit www.bwxt.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251106079843/en/
Media Contact
John Dobken
Senior Manager, Media & Public Relations
202.428.6913 jcdobken@bwxt.com
Investor Contact
Chase Jacobson
Vice President, Investor Relations
980.365.4300 investors@bwxt.com