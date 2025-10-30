BPH Energy Limited September Quarter Operations Report

BPH Energy Limited September Quarter Operations Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) announced the September Quarter Operations Report with significant activities for Advent and Cortical.

Significant activities by the Company's investees during the September 2025 quarter were as follows:

Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest)

PEP-11 Permit

Advent Energy Limited's 100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY). PEP-11 interests are:

Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%

On 20 January 2025, BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX:BUY), as the PEP 11 Joint Venture, announced that they had been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) that the Joint Authority had refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 (First Application) and 17 March 2021 (Second Application) (the "Decision").

On 12 February 2025 BPH advised that investee Advent Energy Limited's (BPH 36.1% direct interest) 100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd had applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review the Decision of the Commonwealth New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority, constituted under section 56 of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

The Company previously announced that the Originating Application was listed for a 2-day hearing on 16 and 17 September 2025. On 16 September, after hearing from the parties on technical points of law, the Honourable Justice Jackson decided that the hearing should be conducted by him in NSW and adjourned the proceeding. The Originating Application is now listed for a 2-day hearing on 20 and 23 February 2026.

PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

Cortical Dynamics Limited (Cortical) (BPH 16.4% direct interest)

Technical completion of Cortical's next-generation AI enhanced brain and pain monitoring BARM 2.0 is expected over the next months.

BARM 2.0 is the only solution that unifies hypnotic depth and pain response monitoring, combining EEG with AI in one system, giving clinicians real-time control over anesthesia, and hospitals a smarter, more scalable way to achieve better patient outcomes both during and after surgery.

Post technical completion BARM 2.0 clinical trials are scheduled in the USA and the Netherlands to be followed by submissions to regulatory authorities worldwide as soon as possible.

Cortical was invited to showcase BARM 2.0 at the Australia Regulatory Device Summit 2025, that took place on the 17-18 July at ICC. In attendance were key stakeholders including the US FDA, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and international regulators from ANVISA (Brazil), HSA (Singapore), and PMDA (Japan). This was a unique chance for Cortical to connect directly with the regulatory community and major global players in medical technology.

Cortical was selected to exhibit BARM 2.0 at the Medtech on the Hill at Parliament House event in Canberra 27-28 August 22025, organised by the Medical Technology Association of Australia (MTAA). In attendance were be Ministers, MPs, Senators, and industry leaders for an evening networking event in Mural Hall, Parliament House. The Showcase brought together a dynamic cross-section of MTAA member companies across therapeutic areas -from Australian startups to global MedTech leaders-offering hands-on demonstrations through a curated patient journey from prevention to management, and the chance to connect directly with the people and companies driving healthcare innovation forward, as well as patients.

MTAA is the peak association representing companies in the medical technology industry. MTAA aims to ensure the benefits of modern, innovative and reliable medical technology are delivered effectively to provide better health outcomes to the Australian community.

Work continues on the development of CORDYAN(TM) which is Cortical Dynamic's new AI focussed predictive App initiative. Utilising proprietary state of the art AI and deep learning expertise Cortical Dynamics is developing game changing medical Apps that can be used in association with BARM 2.0 or standalone and /or be integrated into leading OEM healthcare systems and EMR (electronic medical records).

CORDYAN(TM)'s development has been facilitated by matched grants from MTPConnect, Australia's premier MedTech governmental organisation, and ARM-hub a federal government initiative to accelerate AI related technologies in areas of strategic importance.

Clean Hydrogen Technologies (CHT) (BPH 16.2% direct interest)

As of mid-2024 CHT has developed its engineering and catalyst capabilities to a stage where it has proven consistently in its pilot plant in Nashik, India to produce its 2 products; turquoise hydrogen and a carbon composite made from majority CNT (carbon nanotubes) and CNF (carbon nanofibres), where its core process has not CO2 emissions and its feedstock is the hydrocarbons from natural gas . The next stage is to build production facilities in the USA and India, both being highly industrial markets with demand for CHT's products.

As such since mid-2024 CHT has been designing its production facility for India initially which will produce at the end of its Stage 1 build will produce 820 tonnes of hydrogen and 2,462 tonnes of carbon composite. CHT plans to sell it products to the many industrial users in the State of Maharashtra India, home of its planned production site, and likely Louisiana, USA, with several site options identified.

Before finalising production needs and CHT has been going through the ASME (required for operation in USA) and IS2825 (required for operation in India) review of its engineering designs where this process is almost complete.

CHT is now looking to source the funding required to build its plants in the USA and India where, within 3-4 months of minimal funding of US$2.5m, it will start producing income, initially in India and then the USA, its primary market.



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited



Contact:
David Breeze
admin@bphenergy.com.au
www.bphenergy.com.au
T: +61 8 9328 8366

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

BPH EnergyBPH:AUASX:BPHAustralia Investing
BPH:AU
BPH Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

BPH Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
BPH Energy (ASX:BPH)

BPH Energy

Investing in a Solution to Australia's Fossil Fuel Crisis

Investing in a Solution to Australia's Fossil Fuel Crisis Keep Reading...
BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update - September 24, 2025

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update - September 24, 2025

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 20 January 2025, BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX:BUY) as the PEP 11 Joint Venture announced that they had been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) that the Joint Authority had refused... Keep Reading...
BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update - September 22, 2025

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update - September 22, 2025

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 20 January 2025, BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX:BUY) as the PEP 11 Joint Venture announced that they had been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) that the Joint Authority had refused... Keep Reading...
BPH Energy Limited Annual Financial Report

BPH Energy Limited Annual Financial Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) uses funds raised to provide financial support to, and make direct investments in, a number of direct investees, associates, and related companies including Advent Energy Limited, Cortical Dynamics Limited, MEC Resources Limited, and... Keep Reading...
Appendix 4E / Annual Financial Report

Appendix 4E / Annual Financial Report

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Appendix 4E / Annual Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Response to ASX Price and Volume Query

Response to ASX Price and Volume Query

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Response to ASX Price and Volume QueryDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
American Uranium Limited Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

American Uranium Limited Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - American Uranium Limited (ASX:AMU,OTC:GTRIF) (OTCMKTS:GTRIF) is pleased to advise that The State of Wyoming's Land Quality Division (LQD) has now approved AMU's resource development drilling program. The first phase of drilling is expected to commence during the... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Basin Energy Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Over the past year, Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) has continued its work efforts in the Athabasca Basin including increasing its landholding at Geikie, in addition to diversifying its asset base with the early mover Nordic strategic acquisition... Keep Reading...
Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Snow Lake Completes AMU InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Investor Webinar and Presentation

Basin Energy Ltd Investor Webinar and Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to an investor webinar where Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse will provide a Company update following the recently acquired extensive uranium and rare earth portfolio... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of NeoDys Limited ("NeoDys"), a privately held critical minerals explorer with a dominant landholding in the... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

BPH Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

BPH Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Searchlight Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement

Apple reports fourth quarter results

Kobold to advance Konkola West Project Agreement to Stage 2

Smackover Lithium Receives Key Final Integration Approval from the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission for South West Arkansas Project

Related News

Copper Investing

Kobold to advance Konkola West Project Agreement to Stage 2

resource investing

Senate Rebukes Trump Again, Votes to End National Emergency Tariffs on Canada

Copper Investing

Option Agreement to Sell Pajala Copper Project

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Placing to Raise £7 million

Copper Investing

Agadir Melloul Drilling Update

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Updates on the Operational Mining Permit for its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia and Initiates Commodity Off-Take Discussions

gold investing

Mali Revokes 90 Mining Permits, Tightening Control on Sector