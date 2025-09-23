BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 20 January 2025, BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX:BUY) as the PEP 11 Joint Venture announced that they had been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) that the Joint Authority had refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 (First Application) and 17 March 2021 (Second Application) (the Decision).

On 12 February 2025 BPH advised that investee Advent Energy Limited's (BPH 36.1% direct interest) 100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd had applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review a Decision of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority, constituted under section 56 of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

The Company has previously announced that the Originating Application was listed for a 2-day hearing commencing on 16 September 2025 and 17 September 2025.

On 16 September after hearing from the parties on technical points of law, the Honourable Justice Jackson decided that the hearing should be conducted by him in NSW and adjourned the proceeding.

On 16 September initial orders reflecting that decision were published and the Company advised that further orders concerning Justice Jackson's decision will be published once available.

These orders and reasons are now available at the following link.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/XD14L72C

Asset Energy Pty Ltd is a 100% owned subsidiary of Advent Energy Ltd and lodged the Originating Application as Operator for and on behalf of the PEP11 Joint Venture Partners, Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY) and Asset Energy Pty Ltd.



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited



Contact:
David Breeze
admin@bphenergy.com.au
www.bphenergy.com.au
T: +61 8 9328 8366

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Investing in a Solution to Australia's Fossil Fuel Crisis

BPH Energy Limited Annual Financial Report

BPH Energy Limited Annual Financial Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) uses funds raised to provide financial support to, and make direct investments in, a number of direct investees, associates, and related companies including Advent Energy Limited, Cortical Dynamics Limited, MEC Resources Limited, and Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation. BPH's capital raising activities during the year are set out page 10 of the Directors' Report.

*To view the full Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7P452QYO



BPH Energy Limited

Appendix 4E / Annual Financial Report

Appendix 4E / Annual Financial Report

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Appendix 4E / Annual Financial Report

Response to ASX Price and Volume Query

Response to ASX Price and Volume Query

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Response to ASX Price and Volume Query

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Significant activities by the BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) investees during the June 2025 quarter were as follows:

Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest) PEP-11 Permit

Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX: BUY). PEP-11 interests are:

Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%

On 17 January 2025 the PEP-11 Joint Venture was given notice by NOPTA that the Joint Authority has refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021 and that the PEP-11 permit would continue in force for a period of 2 months from 17 January 2025 (the "Decision").

On 12 February 2025 BPH announced that Asset had applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application (the "Application") for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review the Decision. The Application seeks:

1. An order quashing or setting aside the Decision;

2. A declaration that the Decision is void and of no effect; and

3. An order remitting the First Application and Second Application to the Joint Authority for reconsideration according to law.

On 17 March 2025 the Federal Court made orders by consent further set out in the Company's March 2025 Quarterly Report .

The parties have complied with all programing orders and the matter is now listed for hearing on the 16th and 17th September 2025.

There were no further developments during the June 2025 quarter.

PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

Cortical Dynamics Limited (Cortical) (BPH 16.4% direct interest)

Technical completion of Cortical's next-generation AI enhanced brain and pain monitoring BARM 2.0 is expected over the next months.

BARM 2.0 is the only solution that unifies hypnotic depth and pain response monitoring, combining EEG with AI in one system, giving clinicians real-time control over anesthesia, and hospitals a smarter, more scalable way to achieve better patient outcomes both during and after surgery.

Post technical completion BARM 2.0 clinical trials are scheduled in the USA and Netherland to be followed by submissions to regulatory authorities worldwide as soon as possible.

Cortical Dynamics was invited to showcase BARM 2.0 at the Australia Regulatory Device Summit 2025, that took place on the 17-18 July at ICC. In attendance were key stakeholders including the US FDA , Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and international regulators from ANVISA (Brazil), HSA (Singapore), and PMDA (Japan). This was a unique chance for Cortical to connect directly with the regulatory community and major global players in medical technology.

Cortical has been selected to exhibit BARM 2.0 at the Medtech on the Hill at Parliament House event in Canberra 27-28 August 22025 organised by Medical Technology Association of Australia (MTAA). In attendance will be Ministers, MPs, Senators, and industry leaders for an evening networking event in Mural Hall, Parliament House. The Showcase brings together a dynamic crosssection of MTAA member companies across therapeutic areas -from Australian startups to global MedTech leaders-offering hands-on demonstrations through a curated patient journey from prevention to management, and the chance to connect directly with the people and companies driving healthcare innovation forward, as well as patients.

MTAA is the peak association representing companies in the medical technology industry. MTAA aims to ensure the benefits of modern, innovative and reliable medical technology are delivered effectively to provide better health outcomes to the Australian community.

Work continues on the development of CORDYAN(TM) which is Cortical Dynamic's new AI focussed predictive App initiative. Utilising proprietary state of the art AI and deep learning expertise Cortical Dynamics is developing game changing medical Apps that can be used in association with BARM 2.0 or standalone and /or be integrated into leading OEM healthcare systems and EMR (electronic medical records).

CORDYAN(TM)'s development has been facilitated by matched grants from MTPConnect, Australia's premier MedTech governmental organisation and ARM-hub a federal government initiative to accelerate AI related technologies in areas of strategic importance.

Clean Hydrogen Technologies (CHT) (BPH 16.2% direct interest)

As of mid-2024 CHT has developed its engineering and catalyst capabilities to a stage where it has proven consistently in its pilot plant in Nashik, India to produce its 2 products; turquoise hydrogen and a carbon composite made from majority CNT (carbon nanotubes) and CNF (carbon nanofibres), where its core process has not CO2 emissions and its feedstock is the hydrocarbons from natural gas . The next stage is to build production facilities in the USA and India, both being highly industrial markets with demand for CHT's products.

As such since mid-2024 CHT has been designing its production facility for India initially which will produce at the end of its Stage 1 build will produce 820 tonnes of hydrogen and 2,462 tonnes of carbon composite. CHT plans to sell it products to the many industrial users in the State of Maharashtra India, home of its planned production site, and likely Louisiana, USA, with several site options identified.

Before finalising production needs and CHT has been going through the ASME (required for operation in USA) and IS2825 (required for operation in India) review of its engineering designs where this process is almost complete.

CHT is now looking to source the funding required to build its plants in the USA and India where within 3-4 months of minimal funding of US$2.5m it will start producing income, initially in India and then the USA, its primary market.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0072553O



BPH Energy Limited

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Basin Energy Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Over the past year, Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) has continued its work efforts in the Athabasca Basin including increasing its landholding at Geikie, in addition to diversifying its asset base with the early mover Nordic strategic acquisition providing high-grade uranium and polymetallic discovery potential in a tier-one jurisdiction. The Company has continued to assess new opportunities during the year, and subsequent to the financial year, has announced the conditional acquisition (subject to shareholder approval) of a district-scale rare earth element and uranium land package in Northwest Queensland.

Key highlights during the year include:

Finalised the acquisition and commenced exploration of a 100% owned uranium and green energy metals portfolio in Sweden and Finland.

Continued assessment of new opportunities in uranium and rare earth elements.

Completed significant reconnaissance sampling, mapping and revisit of historical data and drill core completed across Nordic projects:

- Rock chip assays returned up to 5.9% U3O8, 9.8% zinc, 9.15% lead, and 0.33% total rare earth oxides (TREO).

- Historical drill core relogging identified mineralised structures strongly correlated with surface results.

- 441 drill core samples from 36 historic holes submitted for multi-element assay to guide next-stage targeting

Applied for, and received grant for the Trollberget license in Sweden, doubling Basin's footprint in the ArvidsjaurArjeplog uranium district.

Received final results from the Phase 2 exploration drilling at the Preston Creek prospect, within the Geikie project which identified elevated uranium and pathfinders within a 1.5 km zone of alteration typical of basement-hosted mineralisation comparable to multiple world class uranium deposits.

Expanded Athabasca Basin uranium portfolio through staking of two additional claims adjacent to Preston Creek at Geikie.

Advanced targeting at Marshall with multiple high-priority EM anomalies identified, consistent with unconformity-style mineralisation.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8PD0P953



About Basin Energy Ltd:

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.



Basin Energy Ltd

Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

Basin Energy Ltd Investor Webinar and Presentation

Basin Energy Ltd Investor Webinar and Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to an investor webinar where Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse will provide a Company update following the recently acquired extensive uranium and rare earth portfolio in Queensland and outline upcoming exploration plans.

DETAILS

Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025
Time: 11:30AM AEST / 9:30AM AWST

Registration:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/66GZ5R65

Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we highly encourage attendees to submit questions beforehand via chloe@janemorganmanagement.com.au

To view the Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3Z6Y66N7



Basin Energy Ltd

Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of NeoDys Limited ("NeoDys"), a privately held critical minerals explorer with a dominant landholding in the Mount Isa region of northwest Queensland.

Key Highlights

- Binding agreement to acquire the largest prospective uranium and rare earth packages in Queensland, adjacent to Paladin Energy Limited's (ASX:PDN) Valhalla uranium deposit and Red Metal Limited's (ASX:RDM) Sybella rare earth discovery [1*]

- Early stage exploration supports three distinct, drill-ready exploration models, each amenable to low-cost shallow drilling:

o AEM geophysical survey previously reported identified extensive paleochannel network adjacent to the Sybella uranium "hot" granite.

o Significant hard rock granite rare earth element potential, analogous to Red Metal's Sybella discovery. Recent auger drill sampling returned numerous significant results including 5 m @ 1,951 ppm TREO with 578 ppm Nd+Pr oxide, incl. 3 m @ 705 ppm Nd+Pr oxide.

o District-scale sediment-hosted ionic clay rare earth potential with $150,000 Queensland Government funding in place to fastrack drilling. Soil sampling completed with numerous samped returning >600 ppm TREO with a maximum of 653 ppm TREO.

- Additional Valhalla-style uranium targets with multiple untested radiometric anomalies, in proximity to Valhalla, Skal and Odin deposits which host a combined 116 Mlbs U3O8 [2*]

- The Company has received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $1.25 million at $0.025 per share, representing a 9% premium to 20 day VWAP.

- With the oversubscribed placement along with the Queensland grant, Basin Energy is fully funded to test these drill-ready high priority targets, enabling the Company to fast-track multiple uranium and rare earth drill programs.

- Detailed targeting and drill planning is underway with exploration planned to commence in Q4 2025 to test shallow, high priority targets via aircore and reverse circulation drilling.

Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse commented:

"This acquisition propels Basin into Australia's uranium and rare earth exploration landscape. These projects deliver exceptional geology, strategic scale and compelling upside across two of the most critical mineral sectors of the energy transition. With drill-ready targets and a low-cost structure, this portfolio is primed to deliver value for shareholders. Over the next 6 months, Basin Energy will be drilling the first holes on three district-scale opportunities for uranium and rare earth deposits in Northwest Queensland.

The Company is delighted with the strong interest in the capital raising. On behalf of the Board, I welcome our new shareholders, and thank existing shareholders for their continued support at an exciting time of development for the Company. We will be holding a webinar to walk through the projects on 28th August and encourage people to log in and learn more about this opportunity."

Overview

This acquisition provides Basin with a commanding position over one of Australia's emerging and underexplored provinces for uranium and rare earth elements ("REE"), leveraging the recent Sybella rare earth discovery by Red Metal Limited (ASX:RDM) and the prospectivity of the adjacent Barkly Tableland.

Basin now holds 5,958 km2 of exploration tenure in the Mount Isa district of northwest Queensland. The projects provide compelling walk-up drill targets that can be rapidly and cost-effectively tested using air core and reverse circulation (RC) drilling. NeoDys have an existing Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative funding agreement for $150,000, available for Basin to support upcoming drilling programs.

The drill-ready, district scale targets include:

- Paleochannel roll front uranium (1*)

- Sediment and ionic clay hosted rare earth elements (2*)

- Hard rock, granite hosted rare earth elements (3*)

In addition to these three district-scale targets, the project area contains multiple shear-hosted Valhallastyle uranium targets defined for immediate assessment.

The primary model is based on mineralisation sourced from the various granites of the Sybella Batholith ("the Sybella"), a large north-south trending igneous body containing zones enriched in rare earth elements. This includes the Red Metal (ASX:RDM) Sybella Discovery with a recent JORC inferred resource estimate of 4.795 Bt at 302 ppm NdPr, 28 ppm DyTb (200 ppm NdPr cut-off) or 209 Mt at 377 ppm NdPr, 34 ppm DyTb (360 ppm NdPr cut-off) [1*]. The Sybella granites are also uranium rich, potentially being the source of Paladin Energy's (ASX:PDN) Valhalla deposits[2*] .

Terms of the Share Placement

The Company has received firm commitments to raise $1.25 million, by way of a two-tranche share placement ("Placement") of 50 million shares at an issue price of $0.025 per share. The Placement price represents the Company's last market close price, and a 9.1% premium to the 20-day VWAP.

Tranche two will be subject to a general meeting, to be called shortly and expected in early October.

The offer was significantly oversubscribed, with proceeds to be allocated as follows:

- Air core drilling on the Barkly Tablelands uranium and REE targets

- RC drilling at the Newmans Bore granite-hosted REE target

- Mapping and sampling of the West Valhalla Radiometric targets

- General working capital.

The Placement was managed internally and was not subject to broker fees.

To view the full announcement, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3833C16P



Basin Energy Ltd

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Basin Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 June 2025 ('Quarter', or the 'Reporting Period') and an accompanying Appendix 5B.

Key Highlights

- Identified and characterised key structures within historical drill core from North Sweden that appear to be associated with mineralisation seen in surface rock chips:

o Highlights of this mineralisation include rock chip samples over 5.9% uranium oxide, up to 9.8% zinc and greater than 0.3% total rare earth oxides

- 441 drill core samples from 36 historical holes across Basin's North Sweden projects are currently at lab for multi-element assays to support next-stage target definition.

- Key mineralised structures identified through structural relogging across Basin's Scandinavian projects.

- Initiated potential partner discussions with multiple parties to release shareholder value for non-core deeper unconformity uranium targets

- Remain committed to exploring high-conviction shallow uranium and green energy metal projects

Basin's Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:

"Over the past quarter, our team has been diligently progressing critical groundwork across our North Sweden projects. Structural relogging of historical drill core has now been completed across Virka, Bjorkberget and Ravaberget - with multiple key structures now clearly associated with known mineralised trends. These insights form the backbone of our next stage of exploration targeting.

The confirmation of a polymetallic system that includes uranium grades exceeding 5.9% U3O8 in North Sweden leaves a tantalising opportunity for modern exploration in a re-emerging district.

With Q1's 249D review firmly behind us, we're focused squarely on converting our high-conviction targets into tangible results that create shareholder value, whilst pursuing opportunities to release shareholder value for our non-core deeper targets. As global uranium demand accelerates and Europe prioritises secure, local supply chains, Basin's shallow, low-cost targets in Sweden are emerging as a strategically vital opportunity in a reawakening uranium district."

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/18IBH39M



Basin Energy Ltd

BPH Energy
Questcorp Mining to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

Investor Presentation

Partially Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Altech Batteries Ltd Next Generation Cerenergy Battery Pack Achieves 90 Kilowatt Hours

