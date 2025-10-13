Boeing, Leonardo Partner for US Army Flight School Next Contract

-  Field proven aircraft and enterprise training systems create low risk, high readiness option for next generation aviators

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Leonardo are collaborating to pursue the U.S. Army's Flight School Next contractor-owned, contractor-operated (COCO) service contract.

The partnership combines Boeing's operational experience with Army rotary-wing training, and program delivery with Leonardo's AW119T training helicopter to offer an efficient, scalable training solution for the next generation of aviators.

Boeing's Army training experience includes training services and mission systems support for the AH‑64 Apache worldwide, including live, virtual and constructive simulation, cockpit‑procedure trainers and instructor development programs to generate and sustain Apache aircrew readiness. Boeing's services, combined with systems integration, simulation and program management capabilities, positions the team to deliver a full COCO.

"We are bringing together two industry leaders to offer the Army a turnkey, innovative approach to rotary-wing training with an integrated, long-term training solution that increases aviator proficiency, operational and sustainment efficiencies and will deliver measurable value throughout the life of the program," said John Chicoli, senior director, U.S. Army/Marines & Special Operations/Missions, Boeing Global Services.

The AW119T is a commercially supported single-engine trainer. The AW119T program has surpassed 100,000 flight hours, including more than 16,000 hours flown under instrument flight rules and more than 40,000 touchdown autorotations. Leonardo sustains 130 AW119T aircraft operated by the U.S. Navy near Fort Rucker, Alabama, enabling immediate logistics synergies and rapid responsiveness.

"The AW119T is a proven platform that already supports U.S. military training every day. With more than 100,000 flight hours accumulated and a sustainment network in place in Florida, Leonardo and Boeing are uniquely positioned to deliver immediate capability and long-term value to the Army through Flight School Next," said Clyde Woltman, CEO, Leonardo Helicopters U.S.

Boeing and Leonardo plan to provide a multi-faceted service offering to increase flight training hours, skill proficiency and deliver a flexible, scalable training model over the life of the contract.

Key elements will include:

  • Mature, low‑risk aircraft: The AW119T system is field proven across U.S. services and allied operators, with crashworthy seating, fuel systems and the ability to perform full touchdown autorotations and in‑flight emergency training.
  • Full training system: A turnkey offering that includes airframes, parts, maintenance, instructors, simulators and validated curriculum.
  • Enhanced instruction: A proficiency‑based, phase‑driven program that blends in‑aircraft instruction, advanced simulators, virtual instructor pilot capability and cloud‑based progress tracking to individualize learning and maximize flight hours.
  • Operational efficiencies: Automated logistics, optimized maintenance scheduling and adaptive training calendars to mitigate weather and daylight impacts and improve aircraft use.
  • Sustainment and production capacity: An established support network, including a fully operational AW119T sustainment facility and production capacity to meet program demand.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Leonardo is an international industrial group, among the main global companies in Aerospace, Defense, and Security (AD&S). With 60,000 employees worldwide, the company approaches global security through the Helicopters, Electronics, Aeronautics, Cyber & Security and Space sectors, and is a partner on international programs such as Eurofighter, Joint Strike Fighter, NH-90, FREMM, GCAP, and Eurodrone. Leonardo has significant production capabilities in Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland, and the United States of America. Learn more at leonardo.com.

Glynnis Richard
Boeing Communications
+1-267-593-9078
glynnis.p.richard@boeing.com

Tori Brown
Leonardo Helicopters
tori.brown@leonardocompany.us

Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

