Bitcoin Well Adds to Bitcoin Treasury

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW,OTC:BCNWF; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces that it has used $2,100,000 CAD from the recently closed financing to acquire approximately 12.26 bitcoin at an average price of $122,572 USD $171,191 CAD to add to its bitcoin reserve. The Company now holds a total of approximately 54.62 BTC in its bitcoin reserve, purchased at an average purchase price of $112,890 USD $156,721 CAD.

"We are climbing the Bitcoin Treasury leaderboard according to bitcointreasuries.net " said Adam O'Brien, founder and CEO of the Company. "Last week we were in the top 150 companies holding bitcoin, today we are in the top 120 in the world, and the top 15 in Canada, thanks to this recent purchase."

Over the coming weeks, the Company plans to allocate the majority of the proceeds of the first tranche of its recently announced private placement to buy more bitcoin.

