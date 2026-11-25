(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 25, 2026 - Bighorn Metals Corp. (CSE: HRNY) ("Bighorn" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 250,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors and officers of the Company, effective November 23, 2026, pursuant to its shareholder-approved Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan").
The RSUs will vest on March 24, 2027, subject to the recipients remaining eligible participants under the Plan and the terms of the applicable RSU agreements. Upon vesting, each RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share in the capital of the Company. The RSUs will be settled solely through the issuance of common shares from treasury, subject to applicable withholding taxes and deductions.
The RSUs and any common shares issued upon settlement thereof will be subject to a four-month hold period commencing on November 23, 2026, being the date of issuance of the RSUs, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of:
Reno J. Calabrigo
"Reno J. Calabrigo"
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 1-877 913-1912
About Bighorn Metals Corp.
The Company is an exploration-stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, with a view to advancing prospective mineral properties through exploration and evaluation. The Company's current mineral property interests are the Marietta Project in Nevada and the Loljuh Project in British Columbia.
Marietta Project, Nevada
The Company holds an exploration lease with an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Marietta Project. The Property is in the Silver Star Mining District in the Excelsior Mountains, Mineral County, Nevada. It is made up of 12 patented lode mining claims and an adjoining townsite parcel, which together cover parts of Sections 29 through 32, Township 5 North, Range 33 East, Mount Diablo Meridian.
Loljuh Project, British Columbia
The Company holds an option to acquire the Loljuh porphyry copper-gold project (the "Loljuh Project"). The Loljuh Project is one claim covering 1,656.73 hectares in the Omineca Mining Division of central British Columbia. It is about 40 km south of Smithers and 32 km west of Houston. The Loljuh Project is prospective for porphyry copper-gold mineralization.
Geochemical work in 2019 outlined several areas of anomalous gold and copper in soil. The surveys were widespread, with lines 400 metres apart and samples taken on 200-metre centres. Rock sampling in 2019 also returned anomalous copper and gold values from several sites within the plateau area. The aeromagnetic survey outlined several areas of alteration.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated vesting and settlement of the RSUs and the issuance of common shares upon settlement.
Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, including the satisfaction of applicable vesting conditions and compliance with the terms of the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan.
Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the failure to satisfy applicable vesting conditions, changes in applicable regulatory requirements and other risks affecting the Company.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information.
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