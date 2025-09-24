Best-Selling Cessna Citation Latitude Achieves FAA Certification for New, Advanced Features for Garmin G5000 Avionics

The best-selling Cessna Citation Latitude , designed and produced by Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc . (NYSE: TXT) company, has achieved Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification for new features of the Garmin G5000 avionics suite. These features include Synthetic Vision Guidance System (SVGS) for improved approach capabilities down to 150 feet, GDL 60 Datalink for connectivity and a new taxiway routing feature.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924082907/en/

Best-selling Cessna Citation Latitude achieves FAA certification for new, advanced features for Garmin G5000 avionics (Photo Credit: Textron Aviation).

With more than 240 flight test hours and numerous certification tests complete, Citation Latitudes with the new avionics enhancements are expected to enter into service later this year.

"The newly certified enhancements in the Latitude's Garmin G5000 suite reinforce our continued investment in the Citation product line and our dedication to delivering the latest innovations that support the evolving needs of customers around the world," said Chris Hearne, senior vice president, Engineering & Programs. "The enhancements also offer improved situational awareness for pilots by increasing topographical clarity, sharpening water and terrain boundaries, improving obstacle and powerlines display and enhancing runway and airport sign depictions."

In addition to increasing situational awareness for pilots, integrating the advanced Garmin G5000 avionics into the flight deck of the Citation Latitude improves operational efficiency with new features such as:

  • Synthetic Vision Guidance System (SVGS) shown on the primary flight displays, that couples with Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT) to support approach minima as low as 150 ft (46 m);
  • 3D SafeTaxi provides a three-dimensional view of airports to enhance situational awareness during ground maneuverers;
  • GDL 60 Datalink supports high-bandwidth data exchange and connectivity, including automatic wireless database updates;
  • New taxiway routing assists in navigating complex airports during low visibility conditions, integrated within the SVT; and
  • Standard ADS-B In capabilities allows for enhanced traffic awareness and visual separation assistance during approaches

Customers also have the option of adding Runway Overrun Awareness and Alerting System (ROAAS), further supporting runway awareness by alerting pilots to potential runway overruns during the critical landing phase of flight.

About the Cessna Citation Latitude

The Citation Latitude midsize business jet, with a four-passenger range of 2,700 nautical miles (5,000 km) at high-speed cruise, is set apart from the competition by its combination of comfort and efficiency. The aircraft's class-leading take-off field length of 3,580 feet (1,091 m) provides operators with greater range out of short fields. Inside, the Citation Latitude offers an unrivaled cabin experience featuring the most open, spacious, bright and refined cabin environment in its category. With a flat floor and six feet of cabin height, innovation abounds with exceptional features designed throughout the aircraft.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Media Contact
Kate Flavin
+1.316.252.7780
kflavin@txtav.com
txtav.com

Textron Inc is a conglomerate that designs, manufactures and services speciality aircraft for various end markets, but it also has several unrelated businesses. The firm's aviation segment manufactures and services Cessna and Beechcraft business aircraft. Bell is a helicopter manufacturer and servicer for both the commercial and military end market. Textron Systems produces uncrewed aircraft and armoured vehicles for the military market as well as aircraft simulators for the commercial and military end markets. Textron Industrial contains a Kautex business that manufactures plastic fuel tanks for conventional and hybrid motor vehicles and produces specialized vehicles such as golf carts, snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and Finance segments.

Textron Aviation today announced that the 400th Cessna Citation Latitude business jet has rolled out of production at the company's factory in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be delivered later this year. Employees recognized the milestone with a special celebration at the company's headquarters in Wichita.

Textron Aviation today announced advanced Garmin G5000 avionics enhancements coming to the best-selling mid-size business jet, the Cessna Citation Latitude, and the flagship of the Citation family of jets, the Citation Longitude. Textron Aviation's investments in the popular business jets, based on customer feedback, will offer greater performance and improved user experience to pilots in the new Latitude jets beginning in 2025 and the new Longitude jets in 2026.

Textron Aviation today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted certification of a new Combi interior conversion option for the passenger variant of the twin-engine, Cessna SkyCourier turboprop aircraft. The Combi option enables operators to transport nine passengers and cargo simultaneously. Deliveries of Cessna SkyCourier passenger units with the Combi option included are slated to begin later this year.

The companies are collaborating on the development of an uncrewed military vehicle intended for advanced terrain environments and designed without space for a driver

Textron Systems Corporation a Textron Inc. ( NYSE: TXT ) company, a leading developer of crewed and uncrewed military ground vehicles, and Kodiak Robotics, Inc. a leading sel f-driving technology developer for the trucking and defense markets, announced today that they are collaborating to develop an autonomous military ground vehicle specifically designed for driverless operations. Through this collaboration, Kodiak will integrate its industry-leading autonomous system, the Kodiak Driver, into a Textron Systems prototype, purpose-built uncrewed military vehicle. This collaboration also marks Kodiak's first integration of its autonomous technology into a vehicle designed without space for a human driver.

Textron Aviation today announced the Federal Aviation Administration has granted supplemental type certification (STC) approval of a fully integrated Future Air Navigation System (FANS) and Protected Mode Controller Pilot Data Link Communication (PM-CPDLC) program for Hawker 4000 aircraft equipped with the Honeywell PRIMUS EPIC integrated cockpit. This program allows pilots to communicate more easily with air traffic controllers and utilize the most current Data Link services offered in North America and Europe.

