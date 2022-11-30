Precious MetalsInvesting News

  • Reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling has commenced in the Becher Area, with two rigs now testing prospects within 216 sq km of highly prospective, under-explored Mallina Basin geology on the Egina Project along trend from De Grey Mining Limited's Hemi Gold Deposit.
  • Standout gold results received from aircore (" AC ") drilling at the Irvine prospect, including 4 m @ 4.02 g/t Au from 8 m , with numerous intercepts > 0.1 g/t gold.
  • A broad 100 m to 250 m wide intense quartz-veined alteration zone has been identified at the Lowe prospect across two 320 m spaced AC drill lines, extending beyond 500 m in strike length (awaiting assays).
  • At the Irvine prospect, which contains previously reported assays in AC drilling of 20 m @ 0.67 g/t Au, the first 12 RC drill holes totalling 1,109 m have intersected numerous zones of veining and alteration with sulphide. These RC samples are prioritised for assaying.
  • Two follow up AC drill lines, southwest on the Irvine Shear corridor, have extended the strike of the alteration zone to over 1.5 km.
  • The systematic AC program in the Becher Area to date includes over 1,120 shallow holes for more than 26,500 m of the > 30,000 m program, on 26 drill lines and continues to generate exciting new targets. Gold assays have been received for over half of the aircore program.
  • AC and RC drilling programs will be suspended during the wet season from mid-December 2022 to March 2023.

Novo's Executive Co-Chairman and acting Chief Executive Officer, Mike Spreadborough said, "We are very pleased with the progress we have made on the drilling program so far and are looking forward to further results from follow-up drilling in the first half of 2023, when drilling will also commence at the Nunyerry North prospect."

"The success of the current drilling program in the Beacher Area, combined with previously reported results from Nunyerry North, reconfirm the potential of the Egina District to support a standalone operational hub."

AC drill traverse at Heckmair Prospect, Becher Area.

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's aggressive exploration program in the Egina District within Novo's 10,500 sq km Pilbara exploration portfolio (Figure 1).

A comprehensive drilling program is systematically testing high-priority structural and intrusive-related gold prospects within the wider Becher Area (Figure 2). At present two drill rigs are now committed to the program.

To date over 1,120 holes for some 26,500 m of a planned >30,000 m regional AC drill program in 2022 are complete and a deeper targeted RC drilling program has commenced. The RC drilling program will test targets identified from the regional AC drilling program.

The Becher Area drilling program will be suspended during the wet season from mid-December 2022 to early March 2023.

A heli-supported mapping, soil and rock chip sampling program has been recently completed at Nunyerry North (Figure 2), located approximately 80 km south of the Becher Area, to follow up previous exploration results 1 . This program was completed in preparation for drill targeting in Q2-2023, with assay results still to come

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralisation throughout the Egina District.

Figure 1 : Map of the Novo Resources' 10,500 sq. km exploration tenement portfolio in the Pilbara Western Australia.

Figure 2 : Map of the Egina District tenements showing priority prospects, including the Becher Area in the north and Nunyerry North in the south.

EGINA DISTRICT

Becher Area

The Becher Area (northern E47/3673, 100%-owned by Novo) is located ~28 km to the WSW of De Grey's Hemi gold deposit 2 and contains multiple high-priority, orogenic gold targets in the prospective under-explored Mallina Basin.

All priority 1 holes from the current AC drilling program will be completed prior to suspension of the program in mid-December 2022. The program will recommence in March 2023 post the wet season.

The drill program is systematically testing multiple structural and intrusive targets along a series of interpreted significant shear corridors, including the ENE trending Irvine and Bonatti Shears and the EW trending Whillans and Heckmair Shears. The AC drilling program commenced in early September 2022, with over 1,120 holes for 26,500 m completed to date. Drill holes are relatively shallow, averaging approximately 26m. A minimum of 30,000 m of priority 1 AC drilling had been planned for 2022, however Novo expects to exceed this. The program was designed to test four shear corridors and numerous sanukitoid targets, as well as historical drilling results and antimony-arsenic-gold soil anomalies defined by previous explorers 1 . To date, regional drill traverses at approximately 640 m line spacing and 25 m hole spacings have been completed across the Irvine Shear, the Whillans Shear and the Heckmair Shear, with the AC drilling rig now focussing on the northeast at the Lowe Prospect. Gold assays have been received for over half of the AC program.

Figure 3 : Becher target area showing the position of the De Grey Hemi gold discovery (JORC 2012) to the east-northeast of the Becher Area along the interpreted fertile corridor; background aeromagnetic greyscale mosaic; Novo tenure outlined in green. The De Grey Hemi gold discovery is not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the Egina District.

Figure 4: Map showing progress of AC and RC drilling to date, aeromagnetic greyscale mosaic and structural interpretation. The blue AC holes and red RC holes are completed whilst planned holes are in black.

Best new intercepts from drilling in the Heckmair area include:

  • 8m @ 2.13g/t Au from 8m (including 4m @ 4.02g/t Au from 8m) (F0632)
  • 4 m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 12 m (F0738)
  • 4 m @ 0.17 g/t Au from 12 m (F0739)
  • 4 m @ 0.17 g/t Au from 12 m (F0740)
  • 4 m @ 0.23 g/t Au from 0 m (F0748)
  • 4 m @ 0.35 g/t Au from 12 m (F0756)
  • 4 m @ 0.32 g/t Au from 12 m (F0760)
  • 8 m @ 0.23 g/t Au from 8 m (F0761)

All anomalous results are recorded in Table 2 in the Appendix. True widths cannot be estimated at this time.

Irvine Shear Corridor/Irvine Target

RC drilling has commenced at Becher, with 1,109 m in 12 holes completed to date. The first drill section was targeted to progress previous exciting AC results within the Irvine Shear corridor, which contained 20 m @ 0.67 g/t Au 1 . The drill holes have intersected numerous zones of intense alteration with quartz veining and some sulphidic zones. These RC samples will be prioritized for assay. Twenty-two priority 1 RC holes remain to be drilled.

Figure 5 Southern Irvine Shear Corridor - AC and RC drilling update. Results from AC sampling to date displayed as maximum downhole Au (g/t) in hole.

Figure 6 : RC drilling traverse from the southern Irvine Shear Corridor.

In addition, two AC drill lines have also been completed further west-southwest on the southern Irvine Shear corridor, extending the strike continuity of the alteration intersected previously (trend now >1.5 kms).

Best intercepts previously reported on the Irvine Shear include:

  • 6 m @ 0.15 g/t Au from 24 m (A0028)
  • 12 m @ 0.16 g/t Au from 12 m (A0029)
  • 8 m @ 0.22 g/t Au from 4 m (A0033)
  • 20 m @ 0.67 g/t Au from 0 m (A0034);
  • 12 m @ 0.24 g/t Au from 0 m (A0035)
  • 6 m @ 0.21 g/t Au from 24 m (A0038)

Refer to Appendix 1 below for a complete list of assay results. True widths cannot be estimated at this time.

Nunyerry North

The geology of the Nunyerry North target area includes quartz vein-related gold mineralization within a sequence of ultramafic komatiites and mafic rocks, juxtaposed by regional shears and offset faults. Novo's exploration licence 47/2973 is 70%-owned, with the remaining 30% held by Mark Creasy and entities controlled by him.

Follow up heli-supported mapping, soil and rock chip sampling have recently been completed at Nunyerry North (assays pending), which is also located within the Egina District and approximately 80 km south of Becher. This program was completed in preparation for drilling targeting in Q2-2023.

Nunyerry North hosts a 1.4 km long, high-order surface soil anomaly, where rock chip sampling in 2021 returned peak high-grade results from quartz veins including 30.3 g/t Au, 21.1 g/t Au and 9 g/t Au; with additional sampling in 2022 delivering 8.81 g/t Au and 7.39 g/t Au 1 . In addition, specimen gold has been detected in the main target area 1 . Follow-up work planned includes heritage surveys and logistics for road access in preparation for drilling in 2023.

Figure 7: Close up of high-grade quartz veins at Nunyerry North. Multiple sheeted shallow dipping quartz veins have formed at the contact of a shear zone and brittle high MgO basalt.

ANALYTIC METHODOLOGY

Four-metre composite samples of AC chips were sent to Intertek Genalysis (" Intertek ") in Perth, Western Australia with the entire sample smart crushed to -3mm (NVO02 prep code), with a 500 g split sample analysed for gold using Photon Assay (PHXR/AU01). An additional bottom hole sample from each drill hole (1 to 4 m composite representing rock from the bottom of the drill hole) was assayed using four acid digest and 50 g charge fire assay FA50/OE and for 48 multielement using four acid digest – MS finish (4A/MS) – results are pending.

QAQC procedures to date include insertion of a certified blank approximately every 25 samples (4 per hundred) and duplicate sampling (split of 4m composite) at the rate of 4 per hundred. Intertek inserts customized Chrysos certified standards at the rate of 2 per hundred.

RC holes G0001 to G00012 (inclusive) (cyclone split 1 m samples) were sent to Intertek Perth, Western Australia with the entire sample smart crushed to -3 mm (NVOO2 prep code), with a 1000 g split sample (2 jar photon assay) analysed for gold using photon assay (PHXR/AU01). QAQC for RC samples are inserted at the rate of 4 standards per 100, 4 blanks per 100 and 4 riffle split duplicates per 100, providing a total of 12% QAQC.

There were no limitations to the verification process and all relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by Intertek.

QP STATEMENT

Mr. Iain Groves (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under NI 43-101, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Groves is Novo's Exploration Manger – West Pilbara.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including the Beatons Creek gold project, along with two joint ventures in the Bendigo region of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.
" Michael Spreadborough "
Michael Spreadborough
Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, planned exploration activities across the Becher Area and Nunyerry North in Western Australia as climactic conditions dictate, and that certain drill cores will be prioritized for assay. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo's management's discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

APPENDIX 1:

Table 1: Becher Area - AC drilling location data.

HOLE ID COORDSYS EASTING NORTHING RL AZIMUTH DIP TYPE DEPTH LEASE
F0696 MGA94_50 618799.2 7684534.4 62.28 180 -60 AC 8 E47/3673
F0697 MGA94_50 618799.0 7684560.1 62.23 180 -60 AC 7 E47/3673
F0698 MGA94_50 618799.1 7684584.4 62.30 180 -60 AC 12 E47/3673
F0699 MGA94_50 618799.0 7684634.7 62.27 180 -60 AC 12 E47/3673
F0700 MGA94_50 618801.4 7684685.9 58.14 180 -60 AC 17 E47/3673
F0701 MGA94_50 618801.4 7684735.9 58.15 180 -60 AC 17 E47/3673
F0702 MGA94_50 618801.4 7684785.9 57.52 180 -60 AC 18 E47/3673
F0703 MGA94_50 618801.4 7684835.9 57.46 180 -60 AC 16 E47/3673
F0704 MGA94_50 618801.4 7684885.9 57.51 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0705 MGA94_50 618801.4 7684910.9 57.51 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0706 MGA94_50 618801.4 7684935.9 57.56 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0707 MGA94_50 618801.4 7684960.9 57.68 180 -60 AC 25 E47/3673
F0708 MGA94_50 618801.4 7684985.9 57.68 180 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0709 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685010.9 57.66 180 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0710 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685035.9 57.45 180 -60 AC 15 E47/3673
F0711 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685060.9 57.36 180 -60 AC 11 E47/3673
F0712 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685085.9 57.19 180 -60 AC 14 E47/3673
F0713 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685110.9 57.05 180 -60 AC 25 E47/3673
F0714 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685135.9 56.88 180 -60 AC 34 E47/3673
F0715 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685160.9 56.78 180 -60 AC 33 E47/3673
F0716 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685185.9 56.71 180 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0717 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685210.9 56.68 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0718 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685235.9 56.66 180 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0719 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685260.9 56.66 180 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0720 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685285.9 56.62 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0721 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685310.9 56.66 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0722 MGA94_50 620081.4 7684960.9 57.76 180 -60 AC 22 E47/3673
F0723 MGA94_50 620081.4 7684985.9 57.79 180 -60 AC 18 E47/3673
F0724 MGA94_50 620081.4 7685010.9 57.86 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0725 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684085.9 59.59 180 -60 AC 14 E47/3673
F0726 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684110.9 59.55 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0727 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684135.9 59.54 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0728 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684160.9 59.55 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0729 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684185.9 59.56 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0730 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684210.9 59.48 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0731 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684235.9 59.57 180 -60 AC 33 E47/3673
F0732 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684260.9 59.50 180 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0733 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684285.9 59.37 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0734 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684310.9 59.27 180 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0735 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684335.9 59.21 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0736 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684360.9 59.08 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0737 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684385.9 59.08 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0738 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684410.9 59.13 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0739 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684435.9 59.07 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0740 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684460.9 59.17 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0741 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684485.9 59.11 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0742 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684510.9 59.03 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0743 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684535.9 59.00 180 -60 AC 25 E47/3673
F0744 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684560.9 59.00 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0745 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684585.9 59.00 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0746 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684610.9 59.00 180 -60 AC 33 E47/3673
F0747 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684660.9 58.82 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0748 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684710.9 58.41 180 -60 AC 39 E47/3673
F0749 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684735.9 58.36 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0750 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684760.9 58.36 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0751 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684785.9 58.35 180 -60 AC 14 E47/3673
F0752 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684810.9 58.33 180 -60 AC 12 E47/3673
F0753 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684835.9 58.25 180 -60 AC 14 E47/3673
F0754 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684860.9 58.25 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0755 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684885.9 58.33 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0756 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684910.9 58.41 180 -60 AC 33 E47/3673
F0757 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684935.9 58.45 180 -60 AC 42 E47/3673
F0758 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684960.9 58.38 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0759 MGA94_50 619441.4 7684985.9 58.13 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0760 MGA94_50 619441.4 7685010.9 58.03 180 -60 AC 18 E47/3673
F0761 MGA94_50 619441.4 7685035.9 57.98 180 -60 AC 39 E47/3673
F0762 MGA94_50 619441.4 7685060.9 57.85 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0763 MGA94_50 619441.4 7685085.9 57.79 180 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0764 MGA94_50 619441.4 7685110.9 57.80 180 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0765 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685084.0 57.19 180 -60 AC 19 E47/3673
F0766 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685162.0 56.78 180 -60 AC 51 E47/3673
F0767 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685075.0 57.36 180 -60 AC 12 E47/3673
F0768 MGA94_50 618161.4 7683960.9 60.39 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0769 MGA94_50 618161.4 7683985.9 60.24 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0770 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684010.9 60.16 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0771 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684035.9 60.11 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0772 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684060.9 60.00 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0773 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684085.9 59.85 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0774 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684110.9 59.68 180 -60 AC 39 E47/3673
F0775 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684135.9 59.64 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0776 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684160.9 59.64 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0777 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684185.9 59.61 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0778 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684210.9 59.54 180 -60 AC 33 E47/3673
F0779 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684235.9 59.54 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0780 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684260.9 59.55 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0781 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684285.9 59.57 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0782 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684310.9 59.59 180 -60 AC 39 E47/3673
F0783 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684335.9 59.57 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0784 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684360.9 59.50 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0785 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684385.9 59.41 180 -60 AC 18 E47/3673
F0786 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684410.9 59.31 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0787 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684435.9 59.34 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0788 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684460.9 59.23 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0789 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684485.9 59.21 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0790 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684510.9 59.43 180 -60 AC 36 E47/3673
F0791 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684535.9 59.14 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0792 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684560.9 58.95 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0793 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684585.9 58.77 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0794 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684610.9 58.78 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0795 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684635.9 58.71 180 -60 AC 20 E47/3673
F0796 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684660.9 58.72 180 -60 AC 15 E47/3673
F0797 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684685.9 58.51 180 -60 AC 18 E47/3673
F0798 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684710.9 58.34 180 -60 AC 18 E47/3673
F0799 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684735.9 58.28 180 -60 AC 14 E47/3673
F0800 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684760.9 58.17 180 -60 AC 25 E47/3673
F0801 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684785.9 58.21 180 -60 AC 8 E47/3673
F0802 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684810.9 58.21 180 -60 AC 19 E47/3673
F0803 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684835.9 58.15 180 -60 AC 22 E47/3673
F0804 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684860.9 58.12 180 -60 AC 5 E47/3673
F0805 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684885.9 58.06 180 -60 AC 22 E47/3673
F0806 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684910.9 58.10 180 -60 AC 9 E47/3673
F0807 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684935.9 58.24 180 -60 AC 13 E47/3673
F0808 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684960.9 58.24 180 -60 AC 11 E47/3673
F0809 MGA94_50 618161.4 7684985.9 58.21 180 -60 AC 12 E47/3673
F0810 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685010.9 58.10 180 -60 AC 15 E47/3673
F0811 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685035.9 57.82 180 -60 AC 6 E47/3673
F0812 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685060.9 57.54 180 -60 AC 9 E47/3673
F0813 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685085.9 57.47 180 -60 AC 10 E47/3673
F0814 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685110.9 57.43 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0815 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685135.9 57.43 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0816 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685160.9 57.41 180 -60 AC 32 E47/3673
F0817 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685185.9 57.43 180 -60 AC 13 E47/3673
F0818 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685210.9 57.43 180 -60 AC 22 E47/3673
F0819 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685235.9 57.28 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0820 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685260.9 57.13 180 -60 AC 23 E47/3673
F0821 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685285.9 57.14 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0822 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685310.9 57.12 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0823 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685335.9 57.10 180 -60 AC 20 E47/3673
F0824 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685360.9 57.01 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0825 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685385.9 57.04 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0826 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685410.9 57.03 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0827 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685435.9 56.96 180 -60 AC 13 E47/3673
F0828 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685460.9 56.95 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0829 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685485.9 57.01 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0830 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685510.9 56.98 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0831 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685535.9 56.92 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0832 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685560.9 56.96 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0833 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685585.9 57.02 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0834 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685610.9 56.96 180 -60 AC 18 E47/3673
F0835 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685635.9 57.09 180 -60 AC 10 E47/3673
F0836 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685660.9 57.16 180 -60 AC 15 E47/3673
F0837 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685685.9 57.09 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0838 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685710.9 57.04 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0839 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685735.9 56.84 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0840 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685760.9 56.77 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0841 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685785.9 56.60 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0842 MGA94_50 618161.4 7685810.9 56.54 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0843 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684135.9 60.05 180 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0844 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684160.9 59.85 180 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0845 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684185.9 59.70 180 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0846 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684210.9 59.60 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0847 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684235.9 59.53 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0848 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684260.9 59.50 180 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0849 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684285.9 59.45 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0850 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684310.9 59.39 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0851 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684335.9 59.36 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0852 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684360.9 59.29 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0853 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684385.9 59.16 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0854 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684410.9 59.10 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0855 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684435.9 59.04 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0856 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684460.9 58.98 180 -60 AC 16 E47/3673
F0857 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684485.9 58.89 180 -60 AC 22 E47/3673
F0858 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684510.9 58.90 180 -60 AC 23 E47/3673
F0859 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684535.9 58.91 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0860 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684560.9 58.86 180 -60 AC 17 E47/3673
F0861 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684585.9 58.87 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0862 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684610.9 58.84 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0863 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684635.9 58.84 180 -60 AC 9 E47/3673
F0864 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684660.9 58.82 180 -60 AC 13 E47/3673
F0865 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684685.9 58.82 180 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0866 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684710.9 58.83 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0867 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684735.9 58.85 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0868 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684760.9 58.80 180 -60 AC 23 E47/3673
F0869 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684785.9 58.83 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0870 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684810.9 58.79 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0871 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684835.9 58.81 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0872 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684860.9 58.71 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0873 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684885.9 58.69 180 -60 AC 28 E47/3673
F0874 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684910.9 58.64 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0875 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684935.9 58.61 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0876 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684960.9 58.65 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0877 MGA94_50 617521.4 7684985.9 58.60 180 -60 AC 16 E47/3673
F0878 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685010.9 58.62 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0879 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685035.9 58.74 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0880 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685060.9 58.97 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0881 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685085.9 58.68 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0882 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685110.9 58.65 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0883 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685135.9 58.52 180 -60 AC 17 E47/3673
F0884 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685160.9 58.14 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0885 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685185.9 58.13 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0886 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685210.9 58.14 180 -60 AC 10 E47/3673
F0887 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685235.9 58.26 180 -60 AC 19 E47/3673
F0888 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685260.9 58.12 180 -60 AC 13 E47/3673
F0889 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685285.9 58.06 180 -60 AC 26 E47/3673
F0890 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685310.9 58.05 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0891 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685335.9 57.96 180 -60 AC 33 E47/3673
F0892 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685360.9 57.89 180 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0893 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685385.9 57.93 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0894 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685410.9 57.88 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0895 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685435.9 57.87 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0896 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685460.9 57.88 180 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0897 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685485.9 57.68 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0898 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685510.9 57.63 180 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0899 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685535.9 57.62 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0900 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685560.9 57.60 180 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0901 MGA94_50 617521.4 7685585.9 57.62 180 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0902 MGA94_50 620120.3 7683472.8 60.65 147 -60 AC 36 E47/3673
F0903 MGA94_50 620106.6 7683493.7 60.99 147 -60 AC 25 E47/3673
F0904 MGA94_50 620092.9 7683514.6 60.71 147 -60 AC 22 E47/3673
F0905 MGA94_50 620079.2 7683535.5 60.39 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0906 MGA94_50 620065.5 7683556.4 60.08 147 -60 AC 16 E47/3673
F0907 MGA94_50 620051.8 7683577.3 59.78 147 -60 AC 13 E47/3673
F0908 MGA94_50 620038.1 7683598.2 59.50 147 -60 AC 10 E47/3673
F0909 MGA94_50 620024.4 7683619.1 59.38 147 -60 AC 13 E47/3673
F0910 MGA94_50 620010.7 7683640.0 59.42 147 -60 AC 13 E47/3673
F0911 MGA94_50 619997.0 7683661.0 59.44 147 -60 AC 10 E47/3673
F0912 MGA94_50 619983.3 7683681.9 59.37 147 -60 AC 6 E47/3673
F0913 MGA94_50 619969.6 7683702.8 59.42 147 -60 AC 5 E47/3673
F0914 MGA94_50 619955.9 7683723.7 59.54 147 -60 AC 10 E47/3673
F0915 MGA94_50 619928.5 7683765.5 59.88 147 -60 AC 19 E47/3673
F0916 MGA94_50 619914.8 7683786.4 59.90 147 -60 AC 16 E47/3673
F0917 MGA94_50 619901.1 7683807.3 59.90 147 -60 AC 10 E47/3673
F0918 MGA94_50 619942.2 7683744.6 59.76 147 -60 AC 13 E47/3673
F0919 MGA94_50 619887.4 7683828.2 59.64 147 -60 AC 15 E47/3673
F0920 MGA94_50 619873.6 7683849.2 59.58 147 -60 AC 19 E47/3673
F0921 MGA94_50 619859.9 7683870.1 59.52 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0922 MGA94_50 619846.2 7683891.0 59.49 147 -60 AC 22 E47/3673
F0923 MGA94_50 619832.5 7683911.9 59.41 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0924 MGA94_50 619818.8 7683932.8 59.25 147 -60 AC 15 E47/3673
F0925 MGA94_50 619805.1 7683953.7 59.11 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0926 MGA94_50 619791.4 7683974.6 58.95 147 -60 AC 10 E47/3673
F0927 MGA94_50 619777.7 7683995.5 58.74 147 -60 AC 10 E47/3673
F0928 MGA94_50 619764.0 7684016.4 58.67 147 -60 AC 9 E47/3673
F0929 MGA94_50 619750.3 7684037.3 58.66 147 -60 AC 9 E47/3673
F0930 MGA94_50 619736.6 7684058.3 58.73 147 -60 AC 6 E47/3673
F0931 MGA94_50 619722.9 7684079.2 58.93 147 -60 AC 8 E47/3673
F0932 MGA94_50 619709.2 7684100.1 59.06 147 -60 AC 13 E47/3673
F0933 MGA94_50 619695.5 7684121.0 58.94 147 -60 AC 23 E47/3673
F0934 MGA94_50 619681.8 7684141.9 58.90 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0935 MGA94_50 619668.1 7684162.8 58.91 147 -60 AC 22 E47/3673
F0936 MGA94_50 619654.4 7684183.7 58.83 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0937 MGA94_50 619640.7 7684204.6 58.61 147 -60 AC 16 E47/3673
F0938 MGA94_50 619660.8 7683590.1 59.86 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0939 MGA94_50 619647.1 7683611.0 59.88 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0940 MGA94_50 619633.4 7683631.9 59.92 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0941 MGA94_50 619619.7 7683652.9 59.88 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0942 MGA94_50 619606.0 7683673.8 59.89 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0943 MGA94_50 619592.3 7683694.7 59.94 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0944 MGA94_50 619578.6 7683715.6 59.94 147 -60 AC 22 E47/3673
F0945 MGA94_50 619564.9 7683736.5 59.90 147 -60 AC 22 E47/3673
F0946 MGA94_50 619551.2 7683757.4 59.81 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0947 MGA94_50 619537.5 7683778.3 59.68 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0948 MGA94_50 619523.8 7683799.2 59.78 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0949 MGA94_50 619510.1 7683820.1 59.75 147 -60 AC 15 E47/3673
F0950 MGA94_50 619496.4 7683841.0 59.66 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0951 MGA94_50 619482.7 7683862.0 59.62 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0952 MGA94_50 619469.0 7683882.9 59.60 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0953 MGA94_50 619455.3 7683903.8 59.64 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0954 MGA94_50 619441.6 7683924.7 59.81 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0955 MGA94_50 619427.9 7683945.6 59.70 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0956 MGA94_50 619414.2 7683966.5 59.72 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0957 MGA94_50 619400.5 7683987.4 59.69 147 -60 AC 20 E47/3673
F0958 MGA94_50 619386.8 7684008.3 59.84 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0959 MGA94_50 619373.1 7684029.2 59.92 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0960 MGA94_50 629114.5 7685510.9 62.76 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0961 MGA94_50 629100.8 7685531.8 62.97 147 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0962 MGA94_50 629087.1 7685552.7 62.91 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0963 MGA94_50 629073.4 7685573.6 62.89 147 -60 AC 33 E47/3673
F0964 MGA94_50 629059.7 7685594.5 62.78 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0965 MGA94_50 629046.0 7685615.4 62.83 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0966 MGA94_50 629032.3 7685636.3 62.83 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0967 MGA94_50 629018.6 7685657.2 62.78 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0968 MGA94_50 629004.9 7685678.2 62.23 147 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0969 MGA94_50 628991.2 7685699.1 62.18 147 -60 AC 14 E47/3673
F0970 MGA94_50 628977.5 7685720.0 62.15 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0971 MGA94_50 628963.8 7685740.9 62.16 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0972 MGA94_50 628950.1 7685761.8 62.14 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0973 MGA94_50 628936.4 7685782.7 62.09 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0974 MGA94_50 628922.7 7685803.6 62.07 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0975 MGA94_50 628909.0 7685824.5 62.08 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0976 MGA94_50 628895.3 7685845.4 62.10 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0977 MGA94_50 628881.6 7685866.4 62.08 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0978 MGA94_50 628867.9 7685887.3 62.08 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0979 MGA94_50 628854.2 7685908.2 62.09 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0980 MGA94_50 628840.5 7685929.1 62.12 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0981 MGA94_50 628826.8 7685950.0 62.08 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0982 MGA94_50 628813.1 7685970.9 62.09 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0983 MGA94_50 628799.4 7685991.8 62.08 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0984 MGA94_50 628785.7 7686012.7 62.08 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0985 MGA94_50 628772.0 7686033.6 62.05 147 -60 AC 36 E47/3673
F0986 MGA94_50 628758.3 7686054.5 62.22 147 -60 AC 36 E47/3673
F0987 MGA94_50 628744.6 7686075.5 62.20 147 -60 AC 57 E47/3673
F0988 MGA94_50 628730.9 7686096.4 62.07 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0989 MGA94_50 628717.2 7686117.3 62.12 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0990 MGA94_50 628703.5 7686138.2 62.07 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0991 MGA94_50 628689.8 7686159.1 62.03 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0992 MGA94_50 628676.1 7686180.0 62.06 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0993 MGA94_50 628662.4 7686200.9 62.07 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F0994 MGA94_50 628648.6 7686221.8 62.05 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F0995 MGA94_50 628766.0 756046.0 65.00 147 -60 AC 66 E47/3673
F0996 MGA94_50 629491.8 7685519.0 62.33 147 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F0997 MGA94_50 629478.1 7685539.9 62.35 147 -60 AC 36 E47/3673
F0998 MGA94_50 629464.4 7685560.8 62.39 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F0999 MGA94_50 629450.7 7685581.7 62.33 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1000 MGA94_50 629437.0 7685602.6 62.31 147 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F1001 MGA94_50 629423.3 7685623.5 62.31 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F1002 MGA94_50 629409.6 7685644.4 62.33 147 -60 AC 36 E47/3673
F1003 MGA94_50 629395.9 7685665.4 62.33 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1004 MGA94_50 629382.2 7685686.3 62.32 147 -60 AC 25 E47/3673
F1005 MGA94_50 629368.5 7685707.2 62.37 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1006 MGA94_50 629354.8 7685728.1 62.39 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1007 MGA94_50 629341.1 7685749.0 62.37 147 -60 AC 13 E47/3673
F1008 MGA94_50 629327.4 7685769.9 62.40 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F1009 MGA94_50 629313.7 7685790.8 62.38 147 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F1010 MGA94_50 629300.0 7685811.7 62.38 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1011 MGA94_50 629286.3 7685832.6 62.36 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1012 MGA94_50 629272.6 7685853.6 62.37 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1013 MGA94_50 629258.9 7685874.5 62.38 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1014 MGA94_50 629245.2 7685895.4 62.35 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1015 MGA94_50 629231.5 7685916.3 62.37 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1016 MGA94_50 629217.8 7685937.2 62.30 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1017 MGA94_50 629204.1 7685958.1 62.38 147 -60 AC 33 E47/3673
F1018 MGA94_50 629190.3 7685979.0 62.48 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1019 MGA94_50 629176.6 7685999.9 62.63 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1020 MGA94_50 629162.9 7686020.8 62.63 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1021 MGA94_50 629149.2 7686041.7 62.58 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1022 MGA94_50 629135.5 7686062.7 62.58 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F1023 MGA94_50 629121.8 7686083.6 62.60 147 -60 AC 36 E47/3673
F1024 MGA94_50 629108.1 7686104.5 62.53 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1025 MGA94_50 629094.4 7686125.4 62.49 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1026 MGA94_50 629080.7 7686146.3 62.51 147 -60 AC 36 E47/3673
F1027 MGA94_50 629067.0 7686167.2 62.56 147 -60 AC 51 E47/3673
F1028 MGA94_50 629053.3 7686188.1 62.71 147 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F1029 MGA94_50 629039.6 7686209.0 62.88 147 -60 AC 48 E47/3673
F1030 MGA94_50 629025.9 7686229.9 62.81 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F1031 MGA94_50 629012.2 7686250.8 62.69 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1032 MGA94_50 628998.5 7686271.8 62.71 147 -60 AC 28 E47/3673
F1033 MGA94_50 628984.8 7686292.7 62.72 147 -60 AC 33 E47/3673
F1034 MGA94_50 628971.1 7686313.6 62.88 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1035 MGA94_50 628957.4 7686334.5 62.83 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1036 MGA94_50 628943.7 7686355.4 62.61 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1037 MGA94_50 628930.0 7686376.3 62.54 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1038 MGA94_50 628916.3 7686397.2 62.56 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1039 MGA94_50 628902.6 7686418.1 62.54 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1040 MGA94_50 628888.9 7686439.0 62.59 147 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F1041 MGA94_50 628875.2 7686460.0 62.70 147 -60 AC 33 E47/3673
F1042 MGA94_50 628861.5 7686480.9 62.71 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1043 MGA94_50 628847.8 7686501.8 62.72 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1044 MGA94_50 628834.1 7686522.7 62.77 147 -60 AC 22 E47/3673
F1045 MGA94_50 628820.4 7686543.6 62.88 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1046 MGA94_50 628806.7 7686564.5 62.92 147 -60 AC 33 E47/3673
F1047 MGA94_50 629745.8 7685715.3 62.32 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1048 MGA94_50 629732.1 7685736.2 62.32 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F1049 MGA94_50 629718.3 7685757.1 62.31 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1050 MGA94_50 629704.6 7685778.0 62.25 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1051 MGA94_50 629690.9 7685798.9 62.25 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1052 MGA94_50 629677.2 7685819.8 62.25 147 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F1053 MGA94_50 629663.5 7685840.7 62.25 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1054 MGA94_50 629649.8 7685861.7 62.25 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1055 MGA94_50 629636.1 7685882.6 62.30 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1056 MGA94_50 629622.4 7685903.5 62.34 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F1057 MGA94_50 629608.7 7685924.4 62.35 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1058 MGA94_50 629595.0 7685945.3 62.38 147 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F1059 MGA94_50 629581.3 7685966.2 62.42 147 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F1060 MGA94_50 629567.6 7685987.1 62.57 147 -60 AC 33 E47/3673
F1061 MGA94_50 629553.9 7686008.0 62.71 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1062 MGA94_50 629540.2 7686028.9 62.52 147 -60 AC 39 E47/3673
F1063 MGA94_50 629526.5 7686049.9 62.44 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1064 MGA94_50 629512.8 7686070.8 62.43 147 -60 AC 14 E47/3673
F1065 MGA94_50 629499.1 7686091.7 62.46 147 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F1066 MGA94_50 629485.4 7686112.6 62.46 147 -60 AC 42 E47/3673
F1067 MGA94_50 629471.7 7686133.5 62.50 147 -60 AC 48 E47/3673
F1068 MGA94_50 629458.0 7686154.4 62.53 147 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F1069 MGA94_50 629444.3 7686175.3 62.50 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1070 MGA94_50 629430.6 7686196.2 62.53 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1071 MGA94_50 629416.9 7686217.1 62.53 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1072 MGA94_50 629403.2 7686238.0 62.58 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F1073 MGA94_50 629389.5 7686259.0 62.53 147 -60 AC 33 E47/3673
F1074 MGA94_50 629375.8 7686279.9 62.54 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F1075 MGA94_50 629362.1 7686300.8 62.74 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1076 MGA94_50 629348.4 7686321.7 62.79 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F1077 MGA94_50 629334.7 7686342.6 62.95 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F1078 MGA94_50 629321.0 7686363.5 63.14 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1079 MGA94_50 629307.3 7686384.4 63.53 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1080 MGA94_50 629293.6 7686405.3 63.88 147 -60 AC 25 E47/3673
F1081 MGA94_50 629279.9 7686426.2 64.13 147 -60 AC 17 E47/3673
F1082 MGA94_50 629266.2 7686447.1 63.92 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1083 MGA94_50 629252.5 7686468.1 63.65 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1084 MGA94_50 629238.8 7686489.0 63.49 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F1085 MGA94_50 629225.1 7686509.9 63.41 147 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F1086 MGA94_50 630136.7 7685702.5 62.11 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1087 MGA94_50 630123.0 7685723.4 62.07 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1088 MGA94_50 630109.3 7685744.3 62.10 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1089 MGA94_50 630095.6 7685765.2 62.14 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1090 MGA94_50 630081.9 7685786.1 62.16 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1091 MGA94_50 630068.2 7685807.0 62.22 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1092 MGA94_50 630054.5 7685827.9 62.18 147 -60 AC 28 E47/3673
F1093 MGA94_50 630040.8 7685848.9 62.17 147 -60 AC 36 E47/3673
F1094 MGA94_50 630027.1 7685869.8 62.15 147 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F1095 MGA94_50 630013.4 7685890.7 62.15 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1096 MGA94_50 629999.7 7685911.6 62.15 147 -60 AC 15 E47/3673
F1097 MGA94_50 629986.0 7685932.5 62.14 147 -60 AC 33 E47/3673
F1098 MGA94_50 629972.3 7685953.4 62.13 147 -60 AC 18 E47/3673
F1099 MGA94_50 629958.6 7685974.3 62.22 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1100 MGA94_50 629944.9 7685995.2 62.32 147 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F1101 MGA94_50 629931.2 7686016.1 62.33 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1102 MGA94_50 629917.5 7686037.0 62.38 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1103 MGA94_50 629903.8 7686058.0 62.45 147 -60 AC 22 E47/3673
F1104 MGA94_50 629890.1 7686078.9 62.47 147 -60 AC 6 E47/3673
F1105 MGA94_50 629900.0 7686074.0 62.00 147 -60 AC 13 E47/3673
F1106 MGA94_50 629876.4 7686099.8 62.54 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1107 MGA94_50 629862.7 7686120.7 62.75 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1108 MGA94_50 629849.0 7686141.6 63.01 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1109 MGA94_50 629835.3 7686162.5 63.03 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1110 MGA94_50 629821.6 7686183.4 62.96 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1111 MGA94_50 629807.9 7686204.3 62.96 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1112 MGA94_50 629794.2 7686225.2 62.97 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1113 MGA94_50 629780.5 7686246.2 62.95 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F1114 MGA94_50 629766.8 7686267.1 62.90 147 -60 AC 30 E47/3673
F1115 MGA94_50 629753.1 7686288.0 63.02 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F1116 MGA94_50 629739.4 7686308.9 63.58 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1117 MGA94_50 629725.7 7686329.8 63.92 147 -60 AC 27 E47/3673
F1118 MGA94_50 629712.0 7686350.7 63.92 147 -60 AC 28 E47/3673
F1119 MGA94_50 629698.3 7686371.6 64.09 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1120 MGA94_50 629684.5 7686392.5 64.56 147 -60 AC 21 E47/3673
F1121 MGA94_50 629670.8 7686413.4 64.39 147 -60 AC 24 E47/3673
F1122 MGA94_50 619441.4 7685785.9 57.27 180 -60 AC 54 E47/3673

Table 2: Becher Area - RC drilling location data

HOLE ID COORDSYS EASTING NORTHING RL AZIMUTH DIP TYPE DEPTH LEASE
G0001 MGA94_50 618801.4 7685165.9 56.76 180 -60 RC 120 E47/3673
G0002 MGA94_50 618801.5 7685225.9 56.65 180 -60 RC 102 E47/3673
G0003 MGA94_50 621100.2 7684308.3 65.97 147 -60 RC 60 E47/3673
G0004 MGA94_50 621086.5 7684329.2 67.16 147 -60 RC 100 E47/3673
G0005 MGA94_50 621079.3 7684352.9 68.66 147 -60 RC 102 E47/3673
G0006 MGA94_50 621067.2 7684376.3 67.71 147 -60 RC 96 E47/3673
G0007 MGA94_50 621048.4 7684423.8 66.46 147 -60 RC 96 E47/3673
G0008 MGA94_50 621034.7 7684444.7 65.55 147 -60 RC 84 E47/3673
G0009 MGA94_50 621021.0 7684465.6 65.78 147 -60 RC 80 E47/3673
G0010 MGA94_50 621007.3 7684486.5 65.17 147 -60 RC 80 E47/3673
G0011 MGA94_50 620993.6 7684507.4 64.59 147 -60 RC 84 E47/3673
G0012 MGA94_50 620950.3 7684538.9 63.00 147 -60 RC 105 E47/3673

Table 3: Becher Area – Key Drilling Intercepts

Hole ID Depth From Depth To Au (g/t) Width
F0724 8 12 0.14 4
F0738 12 16 0.4 4
F0739 12 16 0.17 4
F0740 12 16 0.17 4
F0744 12 16 0.12 4
F0747 12 16 0.11 4
F0748 0 4 0.23 4
F0755 12 16 0.12 4
F0756 12 16 0.35 4
F0757 28 32 0.1 4
F0759 12 16 0.11 4
F0760 12 16 0.32 4
F0761 8 16 0.23 8
F0762 12 16 0.14 4
F0764 8 16 0.12 8

1 Refer to the Company's news release dated September 6, 2022 .
2 Refer to De Grey's public disclosure record


