Beauce Gold Fields Drills Up To 5.2 G/T Gold In Axis of Antiform Confirmed Gold-Bearing Mineralization Along Saddle Reef Traced for 4 km Unexpected Discovery of Gold-Bearing Mineralized Fault Line

Beauce Gold Fields Drills Up To 5.2 G/T Gold In Axis of Antiform Confirmed Gold-Bearing Mineralization Along Saddle Reef Traced for 4 km Unexpected Discovery of Gold-Bearing Mineralized Fault Line

(TheNewswire)

Shares Outstanding: 109,551,971

September 11, 2025 TheNewswire - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Beauce Gold Fields (Champs d'Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: "BGF") (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its summer diamond drill program in Beauceville, Quebec. The shallow drill program, consisting of 13 holes totaling 970 metres, was carried out on the Giroux and Grondin gold showings.

Drilling intersected gold-bearing structures within the antiform Saddle Reef, with grades ranging from low to high. One drill hole testing an IP anomaly revealed a major fault zone hosting gold bearing mineralization. All mineralized zones remain open laterally and at depth, underscoring the strong exploration potential of the property.

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields, commented: " The drilling confirms a major underexplored Saddle Reef structure that remains open both laterally and at depth. The continuity of mineralization demonstrates strong potential for additional lode gold discoveries."

Grondin Zone Highlights

  • Highest grades were found near the axis of the Saddle Reef antiform. For example, hole GR-25-02 intersected 2.0 g/t Au over 4.0 m, including 5.2 g/t Au over 0.5 m.

  • All zones remain open laterally and at depth, with mineralization extending several hundred metres at Grondin.

Drilling at the Grondin Zone followed up on the 2024 IP survey, which was largely conducted over the Grondin showing, already well delineated by 2023 drilling. The showing consists of a strong breccia subsequently invaded by extensive stockworks. These stockworks cut across the two main lithologies, forming a complex network of quartz veins and veinlets. Gold mineralization was encountered in most 2023 drill holes, with mineralized envelopes up to 10 m thick (e.g., RG-23-01). Gold is closely associated with sulfides occurring in quartz and/or host rock. Sulfides range from trace amounts to semi-massive clusters up to several centimetres in diameter. The principal gold-bearing sulfides include fine- to micro-grained pyrite, sphalerite, and arsenopyrite.

Notable Holes :

  • GR-25-01 : Drilled ~60 m southwest of Grondin. Intersected a gold zone from 48 m depth  returned 0.9 g/t Au over 5 m (55–60 m).

  • GR-25-02, GR-25-03, GR-25-06 : Tested Grondin at various depths, confirming gold enrichment near the antiform axis. Best result: 5.2 g/t Au over 0.5 m at 22 m depth (GR-25-02). This aligns with 2023 drill holes returning up to 8.85 g/t Au over 1 m, including 11.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m.

  • GR-25-07 : Targeted anomaly PP-1 and high arsenic values from the 2024 soil survey. Intersected a weak gold zone near surface.


Click Image To View Full Size

Image 1: Grondin Zone Holes RG-25-02 and 06

Hole GR-25-08 – Discovery of Gold-Mineralized Fault Line

Drill hole GR-25-08, designed to test anomaly PP-1, intersected strongly folded black argillite enriched in sulfides and cut by a major fault zone. This structure returned significant gold values, including 0.8 g/t Au over 9.5 m, with a higher-grade interval of 2.3 g/t Au over 1.0 m.

The Company interprets that certain faults cutting graphitic argillite horizons may host gold enrichment. To further evaluate this potential, cores from three 2023 holes and fourteen 2021 holes with similar lithologies will be re-examined and re-assayed.

This work will be complemented by a reinterpretation of geophysical surveys conducted by Fancamp Exploration (2018) and INRS (2018), the latter which identified a major fault line running parallel to the Saddle Reef and the paleoplacer channel. A 2021 report by Dr. Marc Richer Laflèche (INRS) recommended several follow-up holes along this fault, some of which remain untested. The Company intends to review drilled results and advance uncompleted targets, particularly north of the paleoplacer channel.

Future work will include detailed mapping, geochemistry, and targeted geophysical surveys (VLF and/or IP) to refine drill targets. Fault zones may be effectively traced using low-cost VLF electromagnetic surveys, which will guide reinterpretation of datasets and future drill planning.


Click Image To View Full Size

Image 2: Cross Section Hole GR-25-08 and Fault Line

Giroux Zone Highlights

  • NE limb of an antiform returned a broad intersection of 16.5 m @ 0.25 g/t Au, including 0.8 g/t Au over 0.5 m (BE-25-03).

  • Structural interpretation suggests a mega-antiform fold controlling gold mineralization; the SE limb remains untested.

  • Confirms gold mineralization along the Saddle Reef traced for 4 km from Grondin Zone.

  • Evidence indicates eroded precious-metal horizons contributed to historical placer gold in Giroux Brook and the Gilbert River.

A few hundred metres north of Giroux, hole BE-25-01 tested IP and soil anomaly PP-5 (Press Release, Dec. 10, 2024). The hole, drilled to 81 m, intersected mainly grey shale, but the source of the anomaly remains unexplained.

Other holes (BE-25-02 to BE-25-05) intersected mineralized lapilli tuffs with quartz veins hosting pyrite and arsenopyrite. Results included:

  • 0.15 g/t Au over 6 m (BE-25-02).

  • 16.5 m @ 0.25 g/t Au including 0.8 g/t Au over 0.5 m (BE-25-03).

  • 0.19 g/t Au over 1.7 m (BE-25-04).

Interpretation suggests a mega-antiform fold, with three gold-bearing lapilli tuff horizons on the NW limb. The SE limb near Giroux Brook remains untested due to terrain access issues.

It is also interpreted that erosion of precious-metal-bearing layers released gold into the Giroux Brook drainage, feeding the Gilbert River. This brook was central to 19th-century placer gold mining.


Click Image To View Full Size

Image 3: Cross Section Giroux Zone

Table 1: 2025 Drill Results

Area

Hole No

From (m)

To(m)

Interval(m)

Au (g/t)

Note

Giroux

BE-25-02

12

18

6

0,15

Including

14

15

1

0,3

And

22

22,5

0,5

0,17

Giroux

BE-25-03

32,5

49

16,5

0,25

Including

48,5

49

0,5

0,8

Giroux

BE-25-04

80,3

82

1,7

0,19

Grondin

GR-25-01

48

48,5

0,5

0,4

GR-25-01

49

50,5

1,5

0,25

And

55

60

4

0,93

Including

57,5

58,5

1

2

Including

58,5

59

0,5

2,3

Grondin

GR-25-02

20

24

4

2

Including

21,5

22,5

1

2,8

Including

22,5

23

0,5

5,2

And

41

43

2

0,6

Grondin

GR-25-03

55

55,5

0,5

0,106

Grondin

GR-25-04

30,5

33,5

3

0,35

And

42,5

46,5

4

0,51

Including

42,5

43,5

1

1,1

GR-25-05

31,5

37

5,5

0,34

And

32

32,5

0,5

0,791

And

32,5

33

0,5

0,195

GR-26-06

22,5

22,4

1,9

0,22

And

26,5

32,5

6

0,33

And

47,5

49,5

2

1,15

Including

48,5

49

0,5

2,4

GR-25-07

15,5

16,5

1

0,6

GR-27-08

30,5

40

9,5

0,8

Fault Line

Including

32

33

1

2,3

QA/QC: The drill program followed strict QA/QC protocols. All drilling recovered HQ cores. Drill cores were split in half using a diamond saw. Half of the core was sampled and sealed in clean plastic bags before being shipped for assay. Standards and blanks were inserted on site. The remaining half of the core was replaced in core boxes and is stored at the Company's core shack in Saint-Simon-les-Mines, Quebec. Samples were sent to MSALABS, Val-d'Or, Quebec.  The entire samples were dried and crushed up to 1 kg to 70% -2mm and split into 500g samples.  Each sample underwent Gamma ray analysis for gold by photon assay instrument.

Certified Reference Materials from MSALABS, Val-d'Or, Quebec (Certificates YVO2510903, 2510924, 2510948, 2510993, and 2511054). MSALABS is ISO-17025 accredited for photon assay.

Jean Bernard, BSc, Geo, a qualified independent person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Conclusion

The 2025 drilling program has confirmed structurally controlled gold mineralization at both Giroux and Grondin. Combined with 2023–2024 exploration work and updated placer Exploration Targets, these results demonstrate the strong potential of the Beauce Gold property to host both significant placer and bedrock lode gold deposits.

The Company plans to apply for an expansion of its ATI Authorization from Quebec's Ministry of Natural Resources (MRNF) to allow additional "impact exploration work" and further drilling.

Pending results include silver and other trace elements. Silver, an important secondary element, was prominent in 2023 drill results and gold grain analysis, and was also significantly mined during historical placer operations (Press Release, June 13, 2024). Key pathfinder elements include silver (Ag), arsenic (As), barium (Ba), and antimony (Sb). The frequent association of barium with anomalous gold zones underscores its value as a geochemical indicator.

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The Company's objective is the trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits.  The Company's flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold project, site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike.  The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz+). (Source Sedar: 43-101 Report - Beauce July 4 th 2018, Author B. Violette)

Beauce Gold Fields is currently drilling recently discovered antiform systems that is believed to have contributed to the development of extensive auriferous placer deposits in Beauce.  The Company's geological model suggests that placer gold within the Beauce Gold paleochannel, including the renowned large nuggets from the 19th century, formed in stressed quartz pockets within layered domed Axis of Antiforms, exemplified by Saddle Reef formations. Notable global Saddle Reef formations include the Bendigo gold fields in Australia and the high-grade Dufferin deposit in Nova Scotia.

Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding mineral exploration. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239

www.beaucegold.com

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Beauce GoldTSXV:BGF
BGF:CA
The Conversation (0)
Beauce Gold

Beauce Gold

Overview

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) is a gold exploration company focused on placer to hard rock exploration in the Beauce region in southern Quebec. Following the model used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts, Beauce Gold is determined to trace the placer gold back to its source and incite another gold rush in Quebec.

The Beauce region was the site of Canada’s first gold rush in the 1860 and holds the largest historical placer gold deposit in eastern North America. The property hosts numerous historical placer gold mines that were active between the 1860s and the 1960s. Despite prolific gold mining activities, the Beauce has received sporadic attention from mining companies and remains severely underexplored.

Keep reading...Show less

Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold Fields: Plans to Drill and Trench IP Anomalies on Rang de Léry

Beauce Gold Fields (Champs D’Or en Beauce) (TSXV: BGF), (“BGF”), is pleased to announce the company will commence its spring exploration program in the western section (Rang de Léry) of the BGF property in the town of St-Simon-Les-Mines located in the Beauce region of southern Quebec later this month. The Rang de Léry area holds the confluence of the Gilbert River and the Giroux creek, site of intense 19th & 20th century placer gold mining operations and site of the largest reported gold nuggets in Canada.

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields said, “We are excited to get back to work on the property now that the COVID-19 exploration restriction has been lifted. We plan to test promising IP anomalies by trenching down to possible outcrops and follow-up that with exploratory drill holes.” Mr. Levasseur further stated: “It has taken BGF a number of years to piece together this large land package. Now that it is assembled, we have commenced exploration and already have received encouraging results. We can now start to focus on finding the source.”

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold Fields: Comparative Analysis Indicates Eroded Fault Line as Source of Historical Placer Gold Channel

Beauce Gold Fields (Champs D’Or en Beauce) (BGF) (TSXV:BGF) is pleased to announce that a comparative analysis of both gold particles and of bedrock geochemistry samples taken from the exposed geological Fault Line at Poulin Trench 10008 (press release February 3rd 2020) link the proposed Fault Line to the historical placer gold channel found on the Company’s St-Simon-Les-Mines property. Geochemistry analysis show a strong correlation of pathfinder elements: arsenic, tungsten and antimony. Moreover, SEM analyses indicate similar silver content in bedrock gold particles to the placer channel gold nuggets.

Patrick Levasseur, president and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields said, “The match in pathfinders elements as well as a match in silver to gold content, is the strongest evidence yet associating bedrock gold at the geological fault line to the historical placer channel.” Mr. Levasseur further stated: “This gives full weight to the theory that the fault zone could be the host of an ancient hydrothermal gold system responsible for the concentration of gold in the rock. The presence of this gold system could explain, among other things, the gold placers found in the basal till and the underlying saprolite along the historic Saint-Simon-les-Mines placer gold channel. We believe that focusing on this system could lead to new gold discoveries”

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold Fields: Visible Gold Extracted From Volcanic Rock Samples Associated With the Major Geological Fault

Beauce Gold Fields (Champs D’Or en Beauce) (BGF) (TSXV:BGF) is pleased to announce that a 2 kg sub-sample from a 146.6 kg bulk sample taken from Poulin trench 10008 contained 0.55 mg (0.275 g/t) of visible gold particles. The particles were extracted from volcaniclastic rocks that were heavily injected with rusty quartz veins. In addition, the excavation of trench 10008 exposed the main geological fault line that runs along the historical placer gold channel on the Company’s St-Simon-Les-Mines property.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold Fields Awaits 250 Rock Outcrop Results and Completes 3 Additional IP Survey Lines Over the Former Gold Mines of Saint-Simon-Les-Mines

Beauce Gold Fields (Champs D’Or en Beauce) (BGF) (TSXV:BGF) is pleased to announce it has completed three additional geoelectric induced polarization (IP) survey lines conducted in the western section (Rang Delery) of the Beauce Gold property in the town of St-Simon-Les-Mine located in the Beauce region in southern Quebec. The IP lines paralleled two previously completed IP lines (BGF press release August 6th 2019) that identified a southwesterly extension of the major fault that strikes through the property (press release October 3rd 2019). The extended IPs will allow the Company to potentially identify hidden zones of mineralized rock outcrops buried under glacial till overburden that can be excavated for channel sampling.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

Happy Creek Announces the Start of Drilling at the Fox Tungsten Project

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

resource investing

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Precious Metals Investing

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

×