BD To Host Virtual 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will host its virtual 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. (ET).

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders as of the close of business on December 8, 2025, or their duly authorized proxies, will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting, vote their shares and ask questions by visiting https://meetnow.global/MFT7Y46. Guests may also access the Annual Meeting but in listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the Annual Meeting on the BD website at investors.bd.com for approximately one year from the date of the Annual Meeting.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson

Contacts:


Media:

Investors:

Fallon McLoughlin

Adam Reiffe

Director, Public Relations

Vice President, Investor Relations

201.258.0361

201.847.6927

fallon.mcloughlin@bd.com

adam.reiffe@bd.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-host-virtual-2026-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-302658834.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

