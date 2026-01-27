BD Board Declares Dividend, Authorizes 10 Million Additional Share Repurchases; BD Completed $250 Million Repurchase to Date in FY26

BD Board Declares Dividend, Authorizes 10 Million Additional Share Repurchases; BD Completed $250 Million Repurchase to Date in FY26

The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per common share, payable on March 31, 2026, to holders of record on March 10, 2026. The indicated annual dividend rate is $4.20 per share.

The company also announced it repurchased $250 million in BD stock to date in fiscal 2026. In addition, the board has authorized the company to repurchase up to 10 million shares of BD common stock in addition to the shares that remain available under the board's previous authorizations in 2021 and 2025. The authorizations provide the company the ability to repurchase shares of its common stock through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other methods. The actual timing, manner, number and value of any shares repurchased will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of BD's common stock, general market and economic conditions, and other business considerations.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson

Contacts:




Media:

Investors:


Matt Marcus

Shawn Bevec

VP, Public Relations

SVP, Investor Relations

matt.marcus@bd.com 

investor.relations@bd.com 


 

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

