BCE Q4 2025 results and 2026 guidance to be announced February 5

BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will hold its fourth-quarter 2025 results and 2026 guidance conference call with the financial community on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:00 am eastern.

Participants will include Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Curtis Millen, Chief Financial Officer. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

To participate, please dial toll-free 1-800-990-2777 or 416-855-9085. You will be asked to enter the Conference ID 58884#. A replay will be available until midnight on March 5, 2026 by dialing 1-888-660-6264 or 289-819-1325 and entering passcode 58884#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at BCE_Q4-2025 conference call.

About BCE 

BCE is Canada's largest communications company,1 leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca

_______________________

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections 

Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
media@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:
Richard Bengian
richard.bengian@bell.ca

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-q4-2025-results-and-2026-guidance-to-be-announced-february-5-302654517.html

SOURCE BCE Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2026/07/c1464.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

