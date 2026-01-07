BCE Q4 2025 results and 2026 guidance to be announced February 5

BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will hold its fourth-quarter 2025 results and 2026 guidance conference call with the financial community on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:00 am eastern.
Participants will include Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Curtis Millen, Chief Financial Officer. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.
To participate, please dial toll-free 1-800-990-2777 or 416-855-9085. You will be asked to enter the Conference ID 58884#. A replay will be available until midnight on March 5, 2026 by dialing 1-888-660-6264 or 289-819-1325 and entering passcode 58884#.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at BCE_Q4-2025 conference call.
About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company,1 leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections
Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
media@bell.ca
Investor inquiries:
Richard Bengian
richard.bengian@bell.ca
SOURCE BCE Inc.