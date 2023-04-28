Continued Growth Towards Cloud Microservices

Battery and Precious Metals Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 2nd - 4th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"OTC Markets is delighted to host the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference with a multitude of QX and QB companies presenting," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We appreciate the collaboration of our participating companies and look forward to these strategic discussions."

May 2 nd

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10: 00 AM Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
10:30 AM Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
11:00 AM Invinity Energy Systems PLC OTCQX: IESVF | AIM: IES
11:30 AM Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
12:00 PM Ur-Energy Inc. NYSE American: URG | TSX: URE
12:30 PM Discovery Silver Corp. OTCQX: DSVSF | TSX: DSV
1:00 PM Desert Gold Ventures Inc. OTCQB: DAUGF | TSXV: DAU
1:30 PM Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU
2:00 PM Power Nickel Inc. OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN
2:30 PM Troilus Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG

May 3 rd

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Jindalee Resources Ltd. OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL
10: 00 AM Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL
10:30 AM Candente Copper Corp. OTCQB: DNCUF | TSX: DNT
11:00 AM Minera Alamos Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
11:30 AM Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
12:00 PM CleanTech Lithium PLC OTCQB: CTLHF | LSE: CTL
12:30 PM Regenx Technology Corp. OTCQB: RGXTF | TSXV: RGX
1:00 PM Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT
1:30 PM Highland Copper Company Inc. OTCQB: HDRSF | TSXV: HI
2:00 PM Renforth Resources Inc. OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR
2:30 PM Phenom Resources Corp. OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM
3:00 PM Li-Metal Corp. OTCQB: LIMFF | CSE: LIM

May 4 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Arizona Sonoran Copper Company, Inc. OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU
10:30 AM Pan Global Resource, Inc. OTCQB: PGZFF | TSXV: PGZ
11:00 AM IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
11:30 AM Euro Manganese Inc. OTCQX: EUMNF | TSXV: EMN
12:00 PM ENRG Elements Limited OTCQB: EELFF | ASX: EEL
12:30 PM Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Aura Energy

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA, “Aura” or “the Company”) a company focused on the fast-tracked development of its Tiris Project in Mauritania (“Tiris” or the “Tiris Project”), is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ended 31 March 2023 (“Quarter” or “Reporting Period”) to accompany the Appendix 5B.

Cameco Reports First Quarter Results, Solid Quarter Demonstrating the Strength and Purpose of Our Strategy; Long-Term Contracting Success in New Markets; Still Early Days of a Market Transition

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Our results demonstrate the strength and purpose of the strategic decisions we have made over the last several years, and the continued support we see developing for nuclear power around the world. In fact, I am not sure there's ever been a better time to be a pure-play investment in the growing demand for nuclear energy. We remain in the enviable position of having what we believe are the world's premier, tier-one assets operating in a stable geopolitical region, and as McArthur River and Key Lake continue to ramp up to planned production, we are returning to our tier-one cost structure," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO.

Elevate Uranium

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTCQX:ELVUF) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report.

Uranium Price Update: Q1 2023 in Review

Uranium Price Update: Q1 2023 in Review

Demand for energy alternatives is gaining momentum, and the uranium industry continues to build a solid base.

Investors have been promised major upside in the uranium sector as the need for energy security increases, but market watchers are cautioning that those looking for blue skies are going to have to be patient.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a recap of key uranium events in Q1 with commentary from experts.

Elevate Uranium

Koppies Uranium Project Drilling Update

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTCQX:ELVUF) is pleased to provide an update on its drilling programs at the Koppies Uranium Project in Namibia.

×