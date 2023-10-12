Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Solutions Embarks on a New Journey with IPO Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

Forum Receives Geochemical Results from Ned Uranium Target, Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GRN

Nano One Announces Closing of Sumitomo Metal Mining $16.9M Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

TransCanna Announces Five Year Deal with Fresca LLC

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Greenlane Renewables

GRN:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Barrick Set for Strong Finish to the Year

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today reported preliminary Q3 sales of 1.03 million ounces of gold and 101 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary Q3 production of 1.04 million ounces of gold and 112 million pounds of copper. Q3 production was higher than Q2, although lower than previous plans for the quarter, especially at Pueblo Viejo where equipment design deficiencies contributed to the delayed ramp up of the expansion project. We continue to expect a significant increase in fourth quarter production volume.

The average market price for gold in Q3 was $1,928 per ounce while the average market price for copper in Q3 was $3.79 per pound.

Preliminary Q3 gold production was higher than Q2 primarily as a result of higher production at Cortez driven by higher oxide production from the Crossroads open pit and Cortez Hills underground. In addition, production was higher at Turquoise Ridge due to planned autoclave maintenance in the previous quarter and at Kibali driven by improved grades. This was offset by lower production at Carlin due to lower grades resulting from an increase in stockpiled ore processed. Compared to Q2, Q3 gold cost of sales per ounce 2 is expected to be 2% to 4% lower, total cash costs per ounce 3 are expected to be 4% to 6% lower and all-in sustaining costs per ounce 5 are expected to be up to 6% to 8% lower.

Preliminary Q3 copper production was higher than Q2, driven primarily by Lumwana. Compared to Q2, Q3 copper cost of sales per pound 2 is expected to be 5% to 7% lower, C1 cash costs per pound 3 are expected to be 9% to 11% lower, while all-in sustaining costs per pound 5 are expected to be 2% to 4% higher, primarily due to an increase in capitalized stripping at Lumwana.

Barrick will provide additional discussion and analysis regarding its third quarter 2023 production and sales when the Company reports its quarterly results before North American markets open on November 2, 2023.

The following table includes preliminary gold and copper production and sales results from Barrick's operations:

Three months ended
September 30, 2023 		Nine months ended
September 30, 2023
Production Sales Production Sales
Gold (attributable ounces (000))
Carlin (61.5%) 230 238 644 645
Cortez (61.5%) 137 135 387 384
Turquoise Ridge (61.5%) 83 78 232 232
Phoenix (61.5%) 26 27 82 81
Long Canyon (61.5%) 2 2 7 7
Nevada Gold Mines (61.5%) 478 480 1,352 1,349
Loulo-Gounkoto (80%) 142 145 420 419
Kibali (45%) 99 97 250 251
Pueblo Viejo (60%) 79 77 245 246
North Mara (84%) 62 59 194 193
Veladero (50%) 55 47 152 136
Tongon (89.7%) 47 46 141 143
Bulyanhulu (84%) 46 45 139 139
Hemlo 31 31 107 106
Total Gold 1,039 1,027 3,000 2,982
Copper (attributable pounds (millions))
Lumwana 72 67 187 179
Zaldívar (50%) 22 21 66 66
Jabal Sayid (50%) 18 13 54 46
Total Copper 112 101 307 291


Third Quarter 2023 Results

Barrick will release its Q3 2023 results before market open on November 2, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day in London at 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

Go to the webinar
US and Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The Q3 2023 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com .

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing, and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 0392.

Enquiries:
Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by: Craig Fiddes, SME-RM, Lead, Resource Modeling, Nevada Gold Mines; Chad Yuhasz, P.Geo, Mineral Resource Manager, Latin America & Asia Pacific; and Richard Peattie, MPhil, FAusIMM, Mineral Resources Manager, Africa and Middle East—each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

Endnote 1

Porgera has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2020 and is not currently included in our full year 2023 guidance. On April 9, 2021, the Government of Papua New Guinea ("PNG") and Barrick Niugini Limited ("BNL"), the operator of the Porgera joint venture, signed a Framework Agreement in which they agreed on a partnership for Porgera's future ownership and operation. On February 3, 2022, the Framework Agreement was replaced by the more detailed Porgera Project Commencement Agreement (the "Commencement Agreement"). On March 31, 2023, PNG, BNL, and New Porgera Limited, the new Porgera joint venture company, entered into the New Porgera Progress Agreement, which confirmed that all parties are committed to reopening the mine, in line with the terms of the Commencement Agreement and the Shareholders' Agreement for the new Porgera joint venture company, both concluded in 2022. We expect to update our guidance to include Porgera following the execution of all of the definitive agreements to implement the binding Commencement Agreement, the satisfaction of all other conditions precedent, and the finalization of a timeline for the resumption of full mine operations.

Endnote 2

Gold cost of sales per ounce is calculated as cost of sales across our gold operations (excluding sites in care and maintenance) divided by ounces sold (both on an attributable basis based on Barrick's ownership share). Copper cost of sales per pound is calculated as cost of sales across our copper operations divided by pounds sold (both on an attributable basis based on Barrick's ownership share).

References to attributable basis means our 100% share of Hemlo and Lumwana, our 89.7% share of Tongon, our 84% share of North Mara and Bulyanhulu, our 80% share of Loulo-Gounkoto, our 61.5% share of Nevada Gold Mines, our 60% share of Pueblo Viejo, our 50% share of Veladero, Zaldívar and Jabal Sayid and our 45% share of Kibali.

Endnote 3

Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are non-GAAP financial measures which are calculated based on the definition published by the World Gold Council ("WGC") (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by gold mining companies from around the world, including Barrick). The WGC is not a regulatory organization. Management uses these measures to monitor the performance of our gold mining operations and its ability to generate positive cash flow, both on an individual site basis and an overall company basis.

Total cash costs start with our cost of sales related to gold production and removes depreciation, the non-controlling interest of cost of sales and includes by-product credits. All-in sustaining costs start with total cash costs and include sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs and reclamation cost accretion and amortization. These additional costs reflect the expenditures made to maintain current production levels.

We believe that our use of total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of Barrick in understanding the costs associated with producing gold, understanding the economics of gold mining, assessing our operating performance and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall company basis. Due to the capital-intensive nature of the industry and the long useful lives over which these items are depreciated, there can be a significant timing difference between net earnings calculated in accordance with IFRS and the amount of free cash flow that is being generated by a mine and therefore we believe these measures are useful non-GAAP operating metrics and supplement our IFRS disclosures. These measures are not representative of all of our cash expenditures as they do not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments. These measures do not include depreciation or amortization.

Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are intended to provide additional information only and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not equivalent to net income or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Although the WGC has published a standardized definition, other companies may calculate these measures differently.

C1 cash costs per pound and all-in sustaining costs per pound are non-GAAP financial measures related to our copper mine operations. We believe that C1 cash costs per pound enables investors to better understand the performance of our copper operations in comparison to other copper producers who present results on a similar basis. C1 cash costs per pound excludes royalties and production taxes and non-routine charges as they are not direct production costs. All-in sustaining costs per pound is similar to the gold all-in sustaining costs metric and management uses this to better evaluate the costs of copper production. We believe this measure enables investors to better understand the operating performance of our copper mines as this measure reflects all of the sustaining expenditures incurred in order to produce copper. All-in sustaining costs per pound includes C1 cash costs, sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs, royalties and production taxes, reclamation cost accretion and amortization and write-downs taken on inventory to net realizable value.

Barrick will provide a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures when the Company reports its quarterly results on November 2, 2023.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Preliminary Third Quarter Production, Sales and Costs for 2023, and Forward-Looking Information

Barrick cautions that, whether or not expressly stated, all third quarter figures contained in this press release including, without limitation, production levels, sales and associated costs are preliminary, and reflect our expected third quarter results as of the date of this press release. Actual reported third quarter production levels, sales and associated costs are subject to management's final review, as well as review by the Company's independent accounting firm, and may vary significantly from those expectations because of a number of factors, including, without limitation, additional or revised information, and changes in accounting standards or policies, or in how those standards are applied. Barrick will provide additional discussion and analysis and other important information about its third quarter production levels, sales and associated costs when it reports actual results on November 2, 2023. For a complete picture of the Company's financial performance, it will be necessary to review all of the information in the Company's third quarter financial report and related MD&A. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to rely solely on the information contained herein.

Finally, Barrick cautions that this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to: (i) Barrick's production and full year gold and copper guidance; (ii) costs per ounce for gold and per pound for copper; and (iii) Barrick's second quarter realized copper price.

Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; the duration of the temporary suspension of operations at Porgera and the timeline for the execution of definitive agreements to implement the Commencement Agreement, and recommence operations at Porgera; risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation, and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities; whether benefits expected from recent transactions are realized; quantities or grades of reserves will be diminished, and that resources may not be converted to reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; timing of, receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; non-renewal of key licenses by governmental authorities; uncertainty whether some or all of targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; the impact of inflation, including global inflationary pressures driven by supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with artisanal and illegal mining; risks associated with diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; employee relations including loss of key employees; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. Barrick also cautions that its 2023 guidance may be impacted by the ongoing business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL)

Firetail Resources: Diversified Portfolio of Battery Metals Assets


Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Set for Strong Finish to the Year

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today reported preliminary Q3 sales of 1.03 million ounces of gold and 101 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary Q3 production of 1.04 million ounces of gold and 112 million pounds of copper. Q3 production was higher than Q2, although lower than previous plans for the quarter, especially at Pueblo Viejo where equipment design deficiencies contributed to the delayed ramp up of the expansion project. We continue to expect a significant increase in fourth quarter production volume.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly to Approve Acquisition of Newcrest

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) announced that more than 96 percent of votes cast on the proposal for the issuance of Newmont common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) were voted in favor of approval at today's special shareholder meeting.

"Recognizing the strategic rationale to create the industry's strongest portfolio of world class gold and copper assets, Newmont's shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of this transformational transaction," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This unrivalled platform, featuring the industry's best talent running the highest concentration of Tier One assets in the most favorable jurisdictions, uniquely positions Newmont to generate superior returns for decades."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Several high-grade intercepts: 113.3 metres grading 5.42 gt Au (uncut) including 3.1m grading 160 gt Au GS2314 and 2.4m grading 82.5 gt Au GS2314 181.9m grading 1.22 gt Au - GS2317

VANCOUVER, BC , Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) ("Freegold" or the "Company"), continues to successfully intercept higher grade at its Golden Summit Project as two drill rigs continue to operate. In the Dolphin Cleary area 34 holes have been completed since March. Assays for 17 holes have now been reported.  Six holes have been completed in the Saddle Zone. Assays are pending.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
brian leni, mine site

Brian Leni: Big Opportunities in Gold and Oil, I'm Looking to Deploy Cash

With the gold price below US$1,900 per ounce, sentiment in the sector has taken a hit. But Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, sees major opportunities in precious metals as well as energy — and he's looking to deploy cash.

"To me, it's just kind of a blip on the map," he told the Investing News Network. "Really, what I see is gold and precious metals are real money, and they will end up being the backbone of, I think, a lot of investors' portfolios moving forward."

He sees developers as the sweet spot in the precious metals industry and has been cleaning up his portfolio as he prepares to deploy cash. "I think it's one of the best opportunities I've seen since I've been an investor in the sector," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
a group of gold bars sitting on top of a metal wall

How to Invest in Gold

When thinking about gold, it’s easy to get caught up in its use as jewelry — and why not? Nearly half of all the gold mined is used to make chains, rings and other adornments.

However, gold can also be an important tool for investors, offering a kind of stability that many other assets cannot. Up until the early 20th century, the metal underpinned the global economy. While that has changed, gold remains a valuable, tangible asset that many investors view as a safe haven. It can provide portfolio protection in times of trouble, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recessions and uncertainty brought on by inflation.

Investing in gold might seem as straightforward as simply buying the physical metal, but that's not the only way to get exposure. And with each method of investing, there are different points to consider before jumping into the market. Here are four ways to add gold to your investment portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2023 Third Quarter Results on November 9, 2023

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2023 Third quarter results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 after market close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023 , starting at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Critical Elements Lithium Orders First Long Lead Equipment for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

Nextech3D.ai Launches Revolutionary Augmented Reality Wayfinding Mobile App for Trade Shows and Event Organizers

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Orders First Long Lead Equipment for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

Battery Metals Investing

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

Base Metals Investing

BTV Showcases: West Red Lake Gold, Lion One Metals, ION Energy & Osisko Metals

Resource Investing

Trading and Operations Update

Lithium Investing

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX: JRL) – Trading Halt

Copper Investing

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2023)

×