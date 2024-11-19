Bald Hill Confirmed as a High-Grade Cobalt Opportunity

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Results of Updated Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Bald Hill Confirmed as a High-Grade Cobalt Opportunity

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that all remaining drill assays have now been received for a step out diamond drilling program completed during the September 2024 Quarter at the 100% - owned Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect which is located approximately 30 kilometres west of Broken Hill, NSW (Figure 1).

Highlights

  • Further high-grade cobalt sulphide mineralisation returned from step out diamond drilling 30km west of Broken Hill at Rimfire’s 100% - owned Bald Hill prospect;
    • 18m @ 0.16% Co, 0.16% Cu from 110m in FI2612 including 5m @ 0.21% Co, 0.23% Cu
    • 29m @ 0.17% Co, 0.10% Cu from 67m in FI2613,
    • 17m @ 0.16% Co, 0.11% Cu from 152m in FI2613,
    • 16m @ 0.16% Co, 0.11% Cu from 173m in FI2613,
    • 63m @ 0.18% Co, 0.08% Cu from 118m in FI2614, including 11m @ 0.21 % Co, 0.1% Cu and 9m @ 0.22% Co, 0.09% Cu,
    • 21m @ 0.15% Co, 0.07% Cu from 211m in FI2614,
    • 31m @ 0.12% Co, 0.07% Cu from 129m in FI2615. including 10m @ 0.14% Co, 0.08% Cu and 13m @ 0.14% Co, 0.08% Cu,
  • Rimfire’s drilling to date indicates that Bald Hill hosts some of the highest-grade cobalt mineralisation in the Broken Hill district
  • Strong copper anomalism associated with the cobalt highlights the significant copper potential at Bald Hill

Commenting on the announcement, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “The latest drilling has substantially expanded the known sulphide hosted mineralised footprint at Rimfire’s 100%-owned Bald Hill cobalt-copper prospect to over 500m by 200m in area.

We continue to intersect some of the highest-grade cobalt sulphides in the district and the presence of associated copper highlights the potential to find significant copper mineralisation at Bald Hill with further drilling.

While Bald Hill remains open and there are plenty of other cobalt targets to follow up, we are mindful of the current cobalt commodity prices and believe enough work has now been completed to demonstrate the prospect’s significance, which can be leveraged when commodity prices improve in the future.

We will continue to assess the Broken Hill Project but only at a level of activity that doesn’t detract from the company’s flagship Fifield scandium assets, which represent the strategic and commercial priorities for the Company and its shareholders right now.”

Bald Hill diamond drilling results

Cobalt mineralisation and associated copper anomalism at Bald Hill occurs within a folded and faulted sulphide-bearing quartz - albite psammopelitic composite gneiss unit which broadly dips to the east and is underlain by a barren quartz – potassium feldspar gneiss.

Cobalt and copper are associated with disseminated to semi massive sulphides (pyrite – pyrrhotite +/- chalcopyrite) that are locally brecciated, and silica altered.

5 diamond holes (FI2612 – FI2616 / 974 metres) were drilled through August and September 2024 to test for extensions of previously drilled high-grade cobalt (Co) mineralisation at Bald Hill, e.g., 33m @ 0.11% Co from 58 metres in FI2469 including 4m @ 0.23% Co and 2m @ 0.21% Co, and 125m @ 0.13% Co from 198 metres in FI2470 including 97m @ 0.15% Co (see Rimfire’s ASX Announcement dated 8 Augst 2024).

Each of the new drillholes intersected multiple broad zones (downhole widths) of sulphides 100 – 300 metres away from Rimfire’s previous high-grade drill intercepts (see Table 1 for drill hole specifications) with assay results returning (Figures 2 and 3);

  • 2m @ 0.37% Cu from 63 metres in FI2612,
  • 29m @ 0.12% Co from 66 metres in Fi2612,
  • 18m @ 0.16% Co, 0.16% Cu from 110 metres in FI2612 including 5m @ 0.21% Co, 0.23% Cu
  • 29m @ 0.17% Co, 0.10% Cu from 67 metres in FI2613,
  • 20.6m @ 0.13% Co, 0.09% Cu from 96.4 metres in FI2613,
  • 17m @ 0.16% Co, 0.11% Cu from 152 metres in FI2613,
  • 16m @ 0.16% Co, 0.11% Cu from 173 metres in FI2613,
  • 63m @ 0.18% Co, 0.08% Cu from 118 metres in FI2614, including 11m @ 0.21 % Co, 0.1% Cu and 9m @ 0.22% Co, 0.09% Cu,
  • 6m @ 0.14% Co, 0.08% Cu from 185 metres in FI2614,
  • 21m @ 0.15% Co, 0.07% Cu from 211 metres in FI2614,
  • 9m @ 0.14% Co, 0.04% Cu from 129 metres in FI2615,
  • 31m @ 0.12% Co, 0.07% Cu from 129 metres in FI2615, including 10m @ 0.14% Co, 0.08% Cu and 13m @ 0.14% Co, 0.08% Cu,
  • 1m @ 0.11% Co, 0.09% Cu from 74 metres in FI2616,
  • 1m @ 0.12% Co, 0.06% Cu from 83 metres in FI2616, and
  • 1m @ 0.14% Co, 0.05% Cu from 97 metres in FI2616.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium stocksplatinum investingpalladium investingcobalt investingasx:rimcopper investing
RIM:AU
Rimfire Pacific Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Rimfire Pacific Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Rimfire Pacific Mining

Rimfire Pacific Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Impact Receives $512,000 from Research and Development Rebate

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has received a rebate of $512,000 before costs from the Research and Development Tax Incentive scheme for the financial year ending June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Map showing Québec, Canada.

Québec's Copper Resource Offers New Opportunities for Investment

As the global journey toward electrification and decarbonization continues to ramp up, Canada’s role as a geopolitically stable source of the key minerals enabling this transition is increasingly evident, driving the need for the development of new and sustainable copper supply across the country.

In 2022, Canadian mine production accounted for approximately 2.4 percent of the global total, which stood at around 22 million metric tons. BC currently leads the nation in copper production, followed by Ontario, which produced approximately 159,432 metric tons of copper in 2022.

Québec, Canada's second largest province, is emerging as a significant player in the global copper industry. With its rich geological formations and strategic location, Québec offers substantial opportunities for copper exploration and mining.

Keep reading...Show less
Table and chairs in boardroom.

American Pacific Gains Full Ownership of Palmer VMS Project, Secures US$10 Million

American Pacific Mining (CSE:USGD,OTCQX:USGDF) has entered into an agreement to fully acquire the Palmer volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) project, located in Southeast Alaska, US.

The deal, which is between American Pacific, its subsidiary Constantine North and Dowa Metals & Mining Alaska, involves the transfer of Dowa’s stake in Constantine Mining, the entity that is overseeing Palmer.

Constantine North will receive Dowa's interest in Palmer, and Dowa will pay American Pacific US$10 million in exchange for an option to purchase up to 50 percent of the zinc concentrate produced during the project’s initial and subsequent years of production. Certain indemnities are also outlined in the purchase terms.

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Files Technical Report for the Furnas Copper-Gold Project

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") announces it has filed the Technical Report for the Furnas Copper-Gold Project related to the initial National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate previously announced on October 2, 2024.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and can be found on the Company's website ( www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/). A copy of the Technical Report will also be filed on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Maiden Measured Resource for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce a substantial and high-grade maiden Measured Resource estimate for its flagship Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, located about 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia. Impact has the right to earn an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Ltd, owner of the Lake Hope project, via an incorporated joint venture by completing a Pre- Feasibility Study( PFS) currently in progress (Figure 1 and ASX Release 21st March 2023).

Keep reading...Show less
Olympio Metals Limited

Olympio to Acquire Canadian Copper-Gold Project on Prolific Cadillac Break

Dufay Cu-Au Project, Quebec

Olympio Metals Limited (ASX:OLY) (Olympio or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed an option to acquire 80% of the highly prospective Dufay Cu-Au Project on the Cadillac-Lake Larder Fault Zone, known as the ‘Cadillac Break’ (Dufay Option), in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Rimfire Pacific Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Rimfire Pacific Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Engages German Investor Awareness and Digital Marketing Consultants

Zodiac Gold Terminates Exclusivity Agreement with Mable and Fable Limited to Pursue Multiple Strategic Opportunities and Announces Up To C$500,000 Shareholder-Led Private Placement

World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Engages German Investor Awareness and Digital Marketing Consultants

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Terminates Exclusivity Agreement with Mable and Fable Limited to Pursue Multiple Strategic Opportunities and Announces Up To C$500,000 Shareholder-Led Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

Critical Metals Investing

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

resource investing

Wadi Al Junah VMS-Style Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project in Saudi Arabia

Uranium Investing

2024 Infill Drilling on Satellite Uranium Growth Deposits Complete

Gold Investing

Orla to Buy Musselwhite Gold Mine from Newmont for US$850 Million

×