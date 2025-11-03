B5 is Back! B5 Blue Returns to 2026 Dodge Durango Lineup, Brings Burst of Heritage High-impact Paint to Muscle SUV's All-HEMI® Lineup

-

  • B5 Blue expands 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak program to more than 7 million possible customization options
  • Last offered on Durango for the 2018 model year, B5 Blue is now available on entire 2026 Dodge Durango model lineup
  • Vibrant blue exterior paint color is one of the original "High Impact" Mopar paint colors from the late 1960s and early '70s
  • B5 Blue joins Green Machine as new 2026 model-year Durango exterior paint color
  • Starting with dealer orders placed Aug. 13, every Durango model comes standard with a legendary HEMI® V-8 engine and delivers best-in-class towing at every trim
  • Dealer orders open Nov. 4, 2025, at a starting U.S. MSRP of $595

Dodge is leveraging its storied muscle car history and legacy of bold, high-impact paint colors by bringing back vintage B5 Blue to the entire 2026 Durango lineup, marking the first time in eight years that B5 Blue is available on Durango. Customers can also now select B5 Blue exterior paint when customizing their Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak order, which now has more than 7 million possible customization options.

"Adding B5 to Durango, the only three-row muscle SUV, powered by a HEMI® V-8 engine in every model, best-in-class towing at every trim and the ability to seat up to seven, is the perfect blend of bold attitude, family muscle and unmistakable Dodge DNA," said Dodge CEO Matt McAlear.

For 2026, B5 Blue joins Green Machine as the newest exterior paint options available across the Durango lineup. And with Dodge's commitment to all-out performance, starting with orders placed on Aug. 13, 2025, every 2026 Durango is all HEMI, all the time, delivering uncompromising power and unmistakable style.

Dealers can start ordering the 2026 Dodge Durango in B5 Blue on Nov. 4, 2025. It will be available at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $595.

B5 Blue Through the Years

  • B5 Blue was introduced in the late 1960s and early 1970s as part of the Dodge and Plymouth lineups of "High Impact" colors — a series of bold, vibrant paint options designed to stand out on the street and on the track
  • It was commonly seen on legendary Mopar vehicles, such as the Dodge Charger, Dodge Coronet R/T, Plymouth Road Runner and Plymouth GTX
  • Dodge high-impact colors are designed to appeal to performance enthusiasts with names like Plum Crazy, Go Mango and Hellraisin
  • B5 was reintroduced on the modern Dodge lineup for the 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8

Dodge
For 111 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of its segments.

The new, next-generation Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. For 2026, the all-new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine, expands the Charger lineup, powered by the most powerful Hurricane engine in production.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the pedal as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge//SRT and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Dodge brand: www.dodge.com
Direct Connection: www.DCPerformance.com
DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge
Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial
Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b5-is-back-b5-blue-returns-to-2026-dodge-durango-lineup-brings-burst-of-heritage-high-impact-paint-to-muscle-suvs-all-hemi-lineup-302602092.html

SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Stellantis NVSTLANYSE:STLA
STLA
The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Interim Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and high purity manganese products for traditional and new energy markets.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Half Year Report. Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) is the operator of the Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project) which hosts Australia’s largest onshore manganese resource with current JORC... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report December 2022

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Quarterly Highlights High Purity Manganese Key Offtake and Financing Agreement Signed: Element 25 Ltd (E25) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (Stellantis) sign... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Element 25 to supply battery-grade manganese sulphate to support Stellantis’ EV strategy under world-first upstream investment by a top-tier automaker into a listed manganese company.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (Agreement) with Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) to supply battery-grade high purity, manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from E25’s proposed USA-based HPMSM processing facility (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Locksley Receives Up to US$191 Million Potential Support from EXIM for U.S. Critical Minerals Push

Spartan Metals Identifies High-Grade Silver-Rich CRD Target on Trend with Tungstonia Vein System at the Eagle Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Receives Up to US$191 Million Potential Support from EXIM for U.S. Critical Minerals Push

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Identifies High-Grade Silver-Rich CRD Target on Trend with Tungstonia Vein System at the Eagle Project

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

gold investing

Sarama Files Memorial in US$242M Damages Claim Against Burkina Faso

Precious Metals Investing

Investor Webinar, Wednesday 5th Nov, 11:30am AEDT