AwalÃ© Resources unveils another high-grade gold discovery in CÃ´te d'Ivoire

AwalÃ© Resources unveils another high-grade gold discovery in CÃ´te d'Ivoire

(NewsDirect)

Awale Resources Ltd (TSX-V:ARIC) CEO Andrew Chubb joins Proactive's Stephen Gunnion with an update on the drilling programme at the Odienné project in Côte d'Ivoire, highlighting a particularly remarkable drill hole at the Charger target as "nothing short of spectacular."

Chubb said the drill hole yielded 32 metres at 45.7 grammes per tonne of gold within a 57-metre interval averaging 26 grammes per tonne. Chubb described this find as the best drill hole of his career, noting its consistency of high-grade mineralisation without reliance on large gold nuggets, which underscores the significance of the find.

Chubb also indicated that Awalé Resources has only begun to explore the project's potential and announced plans for follow-up drilling. The imminent drilling programme will target both the BBM and Charger sites, with rigs expected to commence within two weeks. The BBM target, announced last week as a new discovery, and the Charger target, known for its visible gold breccia pipe system, are areas of focus due to their previously identified high-grade intercepts.

Chubb expressed enthusiasm for the future, citing the Odienné project's drilling results as among the highest-grade gold sections in Africa in decades. With 25,000 metres of drilling planned for the year, he anticipates further significant discoveries and commits to keeping stakeholders informed on the project's progress.

Awale Resources Limited
Awale Resources Limited
