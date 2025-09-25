AuthenTrend taps SEALSQ's upcoming Quantum Shield "QS7001" to Build PoC of World's First* Quantum-Proof Fingerprint-Enabled Security Key

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that AuthenTrend Technology, Inc., a Taiwan-based global leader in FIDO passwordless authentication solutions, started working on a proof-of-concept (PoC) integrating SEALSQ's Quantum Shield "QS7001" chip into a fingerprint-enabled security key: "ATKey PQC edition". This milestone aims to create the world's first 1 quantum-proof biometric authentication device, advancing FIDO2 and PKI-compliance with post-quantum ready security.

This collaboration highlights SEALSQ's leadership in cutting-edge post-quantum technology products to strengthen digital trust as quantum computing threats emerge: The PoC will integrate match-on-device fingerprint biometrics with SEALSQ's post-quantum cryptography, creating a phishing-resistant, user-friendly solution that aligns with zero-trust security models and anticipates regulatory mandates like CNSA 2.0 and EO 14144. It aims to protect identities and access credentials against vulnerabilities in traditional algorithms like ECDSA, RSA and ECC, which could be compromised by quantum computers within the next years, while still being resistant to traditional attacks.


The Quantum Shield QS7001, set for commercial launch in mid-November 2025, is a RISC-V-based secure hardware platform featuring NIST-standardized ML-KEM (Kyber) and ML-DSA (Dilithium) quantum resistant algorithms embedded at the hardware level. Offering superior efficiency over software layer implementations, enhanced side-channel protection, and tamper resistance, the QS7001 is designed to secure high-stakes applications, including enterprise access, financial services, and IoT ecosystems. AuthenTrend's fingerprint technology available on the ATKey PQC edition will enhance the key's adoption across markets in APAC, EU & US.

"The Quantum Shield QS7001 is a game-changer for secure authentication, and AuthenTrend's PoC marks a critical first adoption of this technology," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. "As an early adopter, AuthenTrend is setting a new standard for quantum-proof biometric security keys, combining seamless usability with future-proof protection."

"AuthenTrend is proud to lead the charge in integrating SEALSQ's Quantum Shield QS7001 into our security key solution," said Zake Huang, CEO of AuthenTrend. "This PoC aims at delivering quantum-ready authentication that protects our customers against emerging threats while maintaining the convenience they value."

SEALSQ continues to expand its post-quantum portfolio, having secured over 1.75 billion devices worldwide. With initiatives like the QVault TPM (planned for H1 2026) and the SEALQUANTUM.com Lab, the Company supports industry transitions to quantum-safe encryption through dedicated research and development.

About AuthenTrend Technology, Inc.
AuthenTrend Technology, Inc., headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, specializes in FIDO2-certified passwordless authentication solutions, including biometric security keys and smart cards. With a global network of partners, AuthenTrend delivers secure, user-friendly digital identity verification for consumers and enterprises across authentication, access control, and decentralized applications. For more information, visit www.authentrend.com .

About SEALSQ:
SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@sealsq.com 		SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@theequitygroup.com





LAES
