Pilbara Releases Pilgangoora DFS, Expansion Moves Forward

Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) has released its definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the second stage of its Pilgangoora lithium–tantalum project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The DFS shows that average annual production at the mine will be 800 to 850 kilotonnes of 6 percent spodumene concentrate, along with 800,000 pounds of tantalite over the mine’s estimated 17-year lifespan.

While the commissioning of Pilgangoora’s stage 1 is currently ongoing, the DFS indicated funding for stage 2 would be supported by offtake customers who have commitments of up to US$100 million.

This will help offset the increase in capital cost found in the DFS, which rose from AU$207 million to AU$231 million, along with life-of-mine (LOM) cash operating costs of US$263 per tonne.

However, the additional costs come with an engineering redesign that introduces an additional 3 metric tonnes per year (mtpa) processing circuit, as opposed to the 2.5mtpa predicted by the pre-feasibility study. The strong results from the DFS gave Pilbara the encouragement to move forward with the expansion, pushing the project’s total capacity to 5mtpa.

Revenue from the project is also expected to help balance newly discovered costs, as the DFS showed a post-tax net present value (NPV) at 10 percent of AU$2.16 billion, a LOM project revenue of AU$12.2 billion and a LOM earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of AU$6.3 billion.

“We continue to be impressed by the quality and scale of the Pilgangoora project. The long life of the operation and its ability to deliver a high quality spodumene concentrate at a low cost to market is what sets us apart globally,” Pilbara managing director and CEO Ken Brinsden said in a statement.

Pilgangoora has hit major milestones in the last few months, having sent its first 85,000 wet metric tonnes of direct-shipping ore (DSO) to China in June. Later that month, just a week after commissioning started at the concentrator, the project produced its first concentrate, and was later followed by the production of its first coarse concentrate in July.

