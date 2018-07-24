Heron Takes Delivery Of New Tech For Woodlawn

Heron Resources has announced that it has received the delivery of the IsaMill sulfide processing technology to the company’s Woodlawn zinc-copper project in New South Wales, Australia.











Heron Resources (ASX:HRR) has announced that it has received the delivery of the IsaMill sulfide processing technology to the company’s Woodlawn zinc-copper project in New South Wales, Australia.

Heron said this item of equipment provides the critical fine grinding capability and is an integral part of the Woodlawn processing plant.

Heron’s managing director, Wayne Taylor said:

“The arrival of the IsaMill marks the step change in technology to be applied to the Woodlawn zinc-copper project. This technology only became available after Woodlawn’s former operations and it enables Heron to reduce the grind size to provide the most effective mineral liberation, allowing for the highest recoveries to our base metal concentrates.”

Click here to read the full Heron Resources (ASX:HRR) press release.