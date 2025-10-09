The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
October 09, 2025
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC
Sign up to get your FREE
Brightstar Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
19 June
Brightstar Resources
21 September
Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit MineDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 September
Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth TargetedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 September
Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 September
North American Mining Conferences Presentation
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced North American Mining Conferences PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 September
High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
9h
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update
The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date AUOZ Emperor Metals Inc. Tuesday October 14, 2025 BAR Barranco Gold Mining Corp. BLLG Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. FOMO Formation Metals Inc. GSTR Glenstar Minerals Inc. MAXX Max Power... Keep Reading...
9h
Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce
USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp. USA News Group News Commentary Gold smashed through $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history this week, surging over 50% year-to-date as the US government shutdown, ongoing Fed rate cuts, and global economic... Keep Reading...
08 October
Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Spargoville
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at SpargovilleDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 October
Locksley Reports High-Grade Antimony Concentrate at Significantly Higher Grades than Comparable American Projects in Initial Metallurgical Test Work of Surface Samples from the Company's Desert Antimony Mine Project in California
Locksley Resources, (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced that the company's advancing metallurgical test work program being conducted on surface samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect at the company's project in the Mojave Desert is producing concentrate grades... Keep Reading...
08 October
Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update
Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce production of 3,588 ounces of gold for the third quarter of 2025 ("Q3") at its Galaxy Gold Mine ("Galaxy"), an 18% increase in gold production compared to Q2 2025 and a 51% increase compared to... Keep Reading...
08 October
Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project
High-grade gold intercepts confirm strong continuity at the Road Cut Zone with multiple parallel shears traced along the Contact Zone Fault Drilling continues to expand mineralisation at the Jagger Zone, confirming gold-bearing shears to depths exceeding 240 m and reinforcing the strength of... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Brightstar Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00