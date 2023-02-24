The Conversation (0)
Arras Minerals
TSXV:ARK
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Arras Minerals Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests. The company's assets consist primarily of the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Beskauga property (Beskauga) in Kazakhstan. It engages in advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Option Agreement on the Beskauga copper and gold project.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.