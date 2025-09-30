Annual Report to shareholders

Annual Report to shareholders

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Annual Report to shareholders

Download the PDF here.

Alice QueenAQX:AUASX:AQXPrecious Metals Investing
AQX:AU
Alice Queen
Sign up to get your FREE

Alice Queen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Alice Queen

Alice Queen

Keep reading...Show less

Exploring the Pacific Rim: High-grade epithermal gold and near-term production potential

Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

Download the PDF here.

Viani Drilling and Sampling Results

Viani Drilling and Sampling Results

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced VIANI DRILLING AND SAMPLING RESULTS

Download the PDF here.

Horn Island Mining Lease Application Registered

Horn Island Mining Lease Application Registered

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced HORN ISLAND MINING LEASE APPLICATION REGISTERED

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Download the PDF here.

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Download the PDF here.

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 29, 2025 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) (OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") announces its attendance at the Munich Rohstoffmesse (Raw Materials Conference), taking place at the Munich Small Olympic Hall from October 3rd-4th, 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Download the PDF here.

Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd

Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd

Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF). The Company's flagship Ana Paula project in Guerrero is a high-grade underground development asset hosting approximately 1.2 million ounces grading 5.4 gt gold in the High-Grade Panel. Active drilling is extending the Parallel Panel and upgrading inferred ounces. A preliminary economic assessment is underway and will be followed by a feasibility study in mid-2026, with first production targeted in 2028. Ana Paula is fully permitted for open-pit mining, and the Company intends to submit an underground permit amendment in 2026. This expansion is expected to be primarily self-funded from the below mentioned producing assets.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • HSTR sold 8,556 GEOs at AISC US$1,541/oz, generating $27.9M in revenue with ~$30.0M in cash and no debt.
  • In 2Q25, La Colorada produced 3,464 oz at low costs, while San Agustin received approval to restart mining in 4Q25.
  • Ana Paula drilling advanced toward a 2026 PFS, targeting 2028 start at ~100koz/year.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/268117_heliostar_435.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold Provides Update on its Ongoing Drill Program at Mosseau and Has Completed its High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey of Mosseau and Labelle

Harvest Gold Provides Update on its Ongoing Drill Program at Mosseau and Has Completed its High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey of Mosseau and Labelle

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia / September 26, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") i s pleased to report on the progress of its ongoing drill program at Mosseau, its flagship property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's Abitibi region.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AERO ENERGY AND FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCE COMMENCEMENT OF DRILLING AT THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

AERO ENERGY AND FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCE COMMENCEMENT OF DRILLING AT THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

 Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that summer drilling has commenced at its Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan near Uranium City . A limited suite of high priority targets has been selected for testing.

Exploration work at Murmac is being funded by Aero Energy Limited (TSXV: AERO) (OTC Pink: AAUGF) (FSE: UU3) ("Aero"), and is being operated by Fortune Bay, under an Option Agreement that was executed on December 15, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Alice Queen
Sign up to get your FREE

Alice Queen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Related News

Gold Investing

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Silver Investing

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Base Metals Investing

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

Battery Metals Investing

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Gold Investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands High Grade Footprint at Borralha Tungsten Project