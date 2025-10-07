Annual General Meeting Update

(TheNewswire)
7 October 2025 TheNewswire - Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril" or "the Company") ( ASX:MTH; TSXV:MSG ) wishes to update its shareholders on details regarding the Company's upcoming annual general meeting, which is to be held at Karstens Melbourne, Level 9, 123 Queen Street, Melbourne Victoria, 3000 on November 5, 2025 at 9:00AM (AEDT) (" Meeting "). The Company confirms the availability of its meeting materials and wishes to advise its shareholders on the Canadian register, due to the Canada Post mail strike, of alternative ways to vote their shares for the Meeting.
The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:
1. adoption of the remuneration report;
2. re-election of Mr. Craig Sharpe as a director of the Company;
3. re-election of Mr. John Skeet as a director of the Company;
4. re-election of Mr. David Toyoda as a director of the Company);
5. re-election of Ms. Meghan Lewis as a director of the Company;
6. adoption of employee incentive securities plan;
7. ratification of issue of placement shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1;
8. ratification of issue of placement shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A;
9. ratification issue of options issues under Rule 7.1;
10. approval of issue of options to Craig Sharpe, director of the Company;
11. approval of issue of options to John Skeet, director of the Company;
12. approval of issue of options to David Toyoda, director of the Company;
13. approval of issue of options to Meghan Lewis, director of the Company;
14. approval of issue of options to Priscila Skeet, related party of the Company;
15. approval of issue of options to Colin Jones, related party of the Company;
16. approval of issue of options to Garry Thomas, related party of the Company;
17. appointment of Auditor; and
18. approval of 10% placement facility.
Electronic copies of the Notice of Meeting, Circular, form of proxy and all other proxy-related materials (" Meeting Materials ") have been filed and are available under Mithril's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and are posted under the heading "Investors" on the Company's website at https://www.mithrilsilverandgold.com . Shareholders are encouraged to access them via SEDAR+ and Company's website, or to contact Justyn Stedwell, the Company's Corporate Secretary by email at justyn@stedwell.com.au to obtain copies. In the event that the mail strike ends prior to the Meeting, the Company will mail the Meeting Materials in the normal course, but there can be no assurance that the Meeting Materials will be received by the shareholders prior to the Meeting.
Shareholders are not required to be present at the Meeting and can vote their shareholdings in advance of the Meeting. For shareholders on the Canadian register, all proxies must be received by the Company's Canadian branch transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., by 9:00 am Pacific time on October 31, 2025, in order for the proxy results to be submitted to Computershare Australia the main transfer agent by the Australian proxy cutoff
Registered shareholders on the Canadian register are shareholders who hold their shares directly in the Company, and not through a brokerage account or depository company.
Beneficial shareholders in Canada are shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary. There are two types of beneficial owners in Canada: (i) those who object to their identity being made known to the issuers of securities which they own ("Objecting Beneficial Owners" or "OBOs"), and (ii) those who do not object to their identity being made known to the issuers of securities which they own ("Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners" or "NOBOs"). The Company is sending Meeting Materials directly to NOBOs.
Registered shareholders on the Canadian register and NOBO holders may vote online at www.investorvote.com or vote by telephone by following the instruction on the form of proxy or NOBO Voting Instruction Form. Registered shareholders on the Canadian register and NOBO shareholders who require their voting control numbers may obtain the voting control numbers by calling Computershare Canada at 1-800-564-6253 (toll-free in North America) or 1-514-982-7555 (international direct dial).
OBO Beneficial holders in Canada should contact their brokerage house or depositary company directly, as each intermediary has its own form of proxy return instructions.
Copies of the Company's audited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 (collectively, the " Financial Statements and MD&A ") have been filed and are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company will provide physical copies of the Financial Statements and MD&A to shareholders upon request by email at justyn@stedwell.com.au. Following the conclusion of the mail strike, shareholders requesting Financial Statements and MD&A will be delivered those documents in the ordinary course.
The Company has complied with the filing requirements for proxy-related materials in Section 9.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Requirements and has posted them on its website. Due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, delivery of printed copies to certain registered shareholders may be delayed. Shareholders are encouraged to access the materials online and may vote their shares electronically or by telephone, without using the mail, as described in this news release. The Company will mail printed copies to registered shareholders who request them as soon as practicable after regular postal service resumes. The Company continues to monitor guidance from Canadian securities regulators and will take any additional steps required to remain compliant as further updates become available.
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors.
John Skeet
Managing Director and CEO
+61 435 766 809
NIKLI COMMUNICATIONS
Corporate Communications
