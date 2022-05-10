American Tower (REIT)

American Tower owns and operates more than 220,000 cell towers throughout the U.S., Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. It also owns and/or operates 25 data centers in eight U.S. markets after acquiring CoreSite. On its towers, the company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company operates more than 40,000 towers in the U.S., which accounted for more than half of its total revenue in 2021. Outside the U.S., American Tower's greatest presence is in India and Brazil, where it operates roughly 75,000 and 19,000 towers, respectively. American Tower operates as a real estate investment trust.