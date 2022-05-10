Gold Investing News

American Tower (REIT)

American Tower (REIT)

This American Tower (REIT) profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

AMT
NYSE:AMT
American Tower owns and operates more than 220,000 cell towers throughout the U.S., Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. It also owns and/or operates 25 data centers in eight U.S. markets after acquiring CoreSite. On its towers, the company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company operates more than 40,000 towers in the U.S., which accounted for more than half of its total revenue in 2021. Outside the U.S., American Tower's greatest presence is in India and Brazil, where it operates roughly 75,000 and 19,000 towers, respectively. American Tower operates as a real estate investment trust.
Request an Investor Kit
  • EXCITING upcoming projects!
  • IN-DEPTH reliable insights!
  • SUCCESSFUL growth strategies!
  • VALUE-BASED content!

American Tower (REIT)

CEO Interviews
Press Releases
INNinspired

*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by American Tower (REIT) ( AMT ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by American Tower (REIT) in order to help investors learn more about the company. American Tower (REIT) is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with American Tower (REIT) and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

to the top