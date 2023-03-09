ALPS Clean Energy ETF

ARCA:ACES

The investment seeks total return, with an emphasis on income as the source of that total return.

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a global portfolio of fixed income securities of various maturities, ratings and currency denominations. The fund utilizes various investment strategies in a broad array of fixed income sectors. The fund may purchase fixed income securities issued by U.S. or foreign corporations or financial institutions, including debt securities of all types and maturities, convertible securities and preferred stocks.