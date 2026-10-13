Air Launch Is Back on the Space Industry's Flight Plan

americannewsgroup.com/pages/fjet-starfighters/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">americannewsgroup.com/pages/fjet-starfighters/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">American News Group News Commentary - The global space launch services market was valued at $16.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $29.6 billion by 2027, a compound annual growth rate of 15.1%, according to MarketsandMarkets, which cites rising demand for payload launches from commercial and government customers. As satellite constellations, defense programs and research payloads compete for rides to orbit, the industry is looking again at a launch method that frees missions from fixed pads and narrow weather windows: carrying a rocket aloft under an aircraft and releasing it at altitude. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: americannewsgroup.com/pages/fjet-starfighters/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">americannewsgroup.com/pages/fjet-starfighters/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB), Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KRMN), Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: VOYG), and Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW).
Launch demand is showing up in company order books across the sector, from multi-year launch contracts to record backlogs at the suppliers that build the structures, propulsion and electronics flying on those missions. Much of that demand is for small and responsive missions, where flexibility on when and where a vehicle flies can matter as much as how much it can lift.
Air launch answers that need by turning an aircraft into a reusable first stage. The approach is not new, but it depends on having the right aircraft, a disciplined test campaign and regulators on board, and one company operating out of Kennedy Space Center has just put a date on its first flight step.
Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), the space company operating the world's only commercial fleet of flight-ready Mach 2+ supersonic aircraft, is advancing STARLAUNCH™ 1 toward a planned December captive-carry flight. STARLAUNCH™ is the Company's air-launch program, and STARLAUNCH™ 1 is its initial suborbital development vehicle. With the airframe design finalized and flight hardware on order from RME, the December flight would carry the rocket under one wing of an F-104 between the Company's base at NASA's Kennedy Space Center and the FAA-licensed Cecil Spaceport in Jacksonville, demonstrating the rocket's flight characteristics while testing aircraft integration and setting procedures for future missions.
"The planned captive-carry flight would move STARLAUNCH 1 from design and ground-based development into flight testing," said Tim Franta, CEO of Starfighters Space. "Our approach is deliberately incremental: build the hardware, integrate it with the aircraft, fly it, collect data and use those results to advance toward separation and powered flight. This work on STARLAUNCH 1 will also generate engineering and operational experience to inform the future development of STARLAUNCH 2."
The same flight could do double duty. With STARLAUNCH™ 1 under one wing, the Company may fly its Wind Tunnel in the Sky™ hardware under the other on a customer-funded rideshare mission, which would also act as a counterweight to improve aerodynamic stability. The two programs share some common components and interchangeable systems, allowing standard practices for integration with the aircraft. Data from the December flight will also support Starfighters' propulsion partner, Vaya Defense & Space, in developing a hybrid rocket motor aligned with the STARLAUNCH™ 1 flight-hardware specifications.
"December's captive-carry mission would essentially be step one of a multi-flight campaign, building processes for our launch team while capturing data for the FAA and the Space Force as we move toward propulsive air launch," said Piercarlo Ciacchi, Director of Flight Operations and Chief Pilot of Starfighters Space. "Our plan is to follow the December mission with a drop test over the Atlantic Ocean followed by a demonstration of the integrated propulsion system. Development of STARLAUNCH™ 2 would be informed by these missions, concurrent with the STARLAUNCH™ 1 development."
Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) operates its fleet of F-104 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center and the Midland International Air & Space Port in Texas, making it the only company in the world with the commercial capability to fly at sustained Mach 2+ speeds. The aircraft are configurable as a platform for air-launched payloads, pilot and astronaut training, and research, development, test and evaluation for hypersonic technologies, advanced materials, missile defense systems, microgravity science, spaceflight hardware validation and defense electronic systems. More information is available at starfightersspace.com.
CONTINUED... Read this and more news on this advancing sector at: americannewsgroup.com
In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB)
Rocket Lab has shown how much demand there is for dedicated small launch. On September 30, the company announced its largest-ever commercial Electron deal, a 20-launch contract with Japanese radar-satellite operator Synspective for missions from 2028 through 2031, bringing Synspective to 47 contracted launches, the most of any Rocket Lab customer.
Rocket Lab reported record second quarter 2026 revenue of $234 million, up 62% year over year, a record backlog of $2.36 billion, and third quarter revenue guidance of $250 million to $265 million. "When constellation builders want control over their destiny, they come to Rocket Lab," said Sir Peter Beck, founder and CEO.
Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KRMN)
Karman Space & Defense, which supplies systems for missiles, hypersonics and space launch, reported record fiscal second quarter 2026 revenue of $182.1 million, up 58.2%, with 24.4% organic growth and quarterly bookings of nearly $500 million. Record backlog reached $1.3 billion, and the company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to between $730 million and $745 million.
"Our record $1.3 billion backlog provides exceptionally strong visibility into our fiscal year 2026 outlook and positions us to achieve this year's goals while building even stronger momentum for 2027 and beyond," said Jon Rambeau, CEO. The company also agreed to acquire Walker Precision Engineering for approximately $94 million.
Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: VOYG)
Voyager reported record second quarter 2026 revenue of $52.7 million and record bookings of $113.0 million for a 2.1 book-to-bill, lifting backlog to a record $335.5 million. The company completed its acquisition of Astrobotic, secured $84.3 million in Golden Dome-related awards, and projects full-year 2026 revenue of $275 million to $305 million.
"The revenue performance demonstrates our ability to convert surging demand for purpose-built solutions into profitable growth," said Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO.
Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)
Redwire reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $117.1 million, up 89.6% year over year, with a record gross margin of 27.8% and a 1.42 book-to-bill. Contracted backlog reached a record $542.1 million, and the company reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $450 million to $500 million.
"With new record highs for both revenue of $117.1 million and gross margin of 27.8%, Redwire's second quarter of 2026 was defined by successful execution," said Peter Cannito, Chairman and CEO.
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Cautionary Note Regarding Development-Stage Programs. STARLAUNCH™ 1, STARLAUNCH™ 2 and Wind Tunnel in the Sky™ are programs in development. The December captive-carry flight, the subsequent drop test and the propulsion demonstration are planned and have not taken place, and their timing is subject to hardware delivery, integration testing, regulatory requirements and other factors. The STARLAUNCH™ 1 flight hardware ordered for the captive-carry flight is inert, the hybrid rocket motor is under development by a third party, and any rideshare customer for the December flight has not been named. Statements regarding planned flights, capabilities and missions are the Company's own and are forward-looking. Readers should review the risk factors in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.
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