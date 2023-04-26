Gold Investing News

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES WAIVER OF PROXY DEADLINE FOR ANNUAL MEETING

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it has waived the proxy deposit deadline in connection with its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders, which will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting").

As a result of the waiver, proxies may now be deposited with Computershare Trust Company of Canada at any time prior to the Meeting.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico . It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States . Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-waiver-of-proxy-deadline-for-annual-meeting-301808300.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/26/c4692.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle MinesAEM:CAGold Investing
AEM:CA
Barrick's Sustainable Delivery Centered on the Achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goals

All amounts expressed in US dollars

NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Barrick Gold Corporation's sustainability strategy is based on integrated and holistic management and aligned with the objectives of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), that seeks to deliver outcomes that are achievable, demonstrable and align with global priorities, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow in the company's 2022 Sustainability Report published today.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Impact Minerals Limited (‘IPT’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of IPT, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 28 April 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
hands holding gold bars

James Henry Anderson: Buckle In, US$2,000 Gold is Just the Start

Gold and silver tend to attract attention when prices are high, with buyers moving to snap up more physical metal.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, James Henry Anderson, senior market analyst at SD Bullion, said March brought extremely high sales volumes, not just for his company, but among virtually all precious metals dealers.

It's not impossible to buy physical gold and silver right now, but Anderson said market participants may not be able to find the products they want, or may face longer wait times. They may also encounter minimum spend levels when purchasing.

Keep reading...Show less
jordan roy-byrne, gold bars

Jordan Roy-Byrne: Gold's Path to US$4,000 by 2025, Silver's Big Potential

Gold has pulled back from the elevated levels it reached earlier this month, but remains near US$2,000 per ounce.

How high could the yellow metal rise in the longer term? Speaking to the Investing News Network, Jordan Roy-Byrne, editor and publisher of the Daily Gold, outlined the circumstances that would take gold to US$4,000 by 2025.

He explained that gold is now in a "very bullish" cup and handle pattern, and pointed to a measured upside target that involves taking the depth of the cup and adding it to the top — that would bring the metal to the US$3,000 mark.

Keep reading...Show less

