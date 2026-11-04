Adobe Integrates Agentic CX Enterprise Coworker Into AI Platforms from Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and More

- Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker, the industry's leading agentic teammate for customer experience orchestration, is now available within AI platforms by Anthropic, Databricks, Google, OpenAI and Microsoft, with Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Snowflake to follow, bringing agent-led customer experience workflows into tools thousands of enterprises use.
- New CX Enterprise Coworker connectors provide ready-made MCP integrations with existing partner tools, helping teams to adopt AI faster, enhance customer experience workflows and drive better outcomes.
- Global systems integrators (Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte Digital, EY, IBM, Infosys, PwC and TCS) and agencies (dentsu, Havas, Omnicom, Publicis, Stagwell and WPP) are leveraging CX Enterprise Coworker to build and scale customized agentic AI solutions for enterprises.
Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE), the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms, today announced that Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker the industry's leading agentic teammate for customer experience orchestration, is now available within leading AI platforms including ChatGPT (as a plugin), Claude, Databricks Genie, Gemini for business and Microsoft Copilot with availability in Amazon Quick, IBM and Snowflake expected soon. With CX Enterprise Coworker, marketing professionals can better plan, orchestrate and optimize customer experiences using the agentic AI platforms of their choice, right where they work.
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As an agentic software leader, Adobe helps more than 20,000 brands drive performance and protect brand integrity across their content supply chain, customer engagement and brand visibility. CX Enterprise Coworker is an end-to-end agentic AI system that simplifies how enterprises manage their entire customer lifecycle, from acquiring and engaging prospects to driving conversion and growing customer lifetime value. CX Enterprise Coworker is built on open and flexible standards, including Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent (A2A). It powers the execution of autonomous Customer Experience Orchestration workflows using Adobe CX Enterprise, across AI platforms and enterprise systems with human oversight. CX Enterprise Coworker offers teams data analysis and insights on campaign performance and emerging trends, enables audience forecasting, optimizes customer journeys and resolves conflicts while improving planning, project and work management.
"Today, marketers often use AI tools in isolation, without the organizational context and domain intelligence needed to personalize every stage of the customer lifecycle," said Anjul Bhambhri, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Customer Experience Orchestration, Adobe. "CX Enterprise Coworker connects these tools and workflows using brand, customer and channel intelligence, helping teams drive better business outcomes."
"Our partnership with Adobe is built on a shared vision of open, flexible and secure agentic AI," said Rao Surapaneni, Vice President, Gemini Agent Governance, Cloud AI, Google Cloud. "Integrating Adobe's CX Enterprise Coworker into Gemini for business allows organizations to securely harness their customer data and brand intelligence right where they already work. This collaborative, agent-to-agent approach represents the next frontier of productivity and creative execution for the modern enterprise."
"We are working with Adobe to help enterprises leverage agentic AI to move from insight to action," said Rob Howard, Corporate Vice President of Copilot Platform and Extensibility, Microsoft. "By connecting intelligence across customer data, content, journeys and enterprise systems, we are putting agentic AI to work across the customer experience. This gives marketing teams the speed and flexibility to orchestrate more personalized experiences at scale."
Adobe also launched new connectors for CX Enterprise Coworker, which offer pre-built MCP server integrations with ecosystem technology partners, including Amazon Ads, Databricks Genie, Demandbase, ads MCP server for Meta campaigns, Microsoft Work IQ, RainFocus, Snowflake Cortex AI and more, allowing CX Enterprise Coworker to take action within popular AI tools. Marketers can connect the partner systems they already use without custom integration work, then use a single request to extract data and take actions across multiple systems to optimize the customer experience end to end.
In addition, Adobe is working with global systems integrators (GSIs) such as Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte Digital, EY, IBM, Infosys, PwC and TCS, using CX Enterprise Coworker to create ready-to-use agentic solutions tailored to specific industries. By integrating their capabilities into Coworker, GSIs help enterprises connect Adobe with their broader technology ecosystems, streamline customer experience workflows and turn agentic AI experimentation into business value.
Agencies such as dentsu, Havas, Omnicom, Publicis, Stagwell and WPP are also personalizing CX Enterprise Coworker with proprietary IP, agents, tools and industry expertise to deliver personalized customer experiences directly into agentic customer experiences for joint clients.
To learn more about Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker, visit here .
About Adobe
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Adobe
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