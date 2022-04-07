Adastra Announces Successful Soft Launch of Endgame Brand in BC

Adastra Holdings Ltd. a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic and analytical testing, is excited to announce that its newly developed brand, Endgame, which was soft-launched last week, sold out in less than 24 hours of delivery to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch . Endgame's initial SKU delivery included two varieties of vaporizer cartridges: Mosa x Blood ...

XTRX:CNX