Uranium Investing

Adam Rozencwajg: Uranium at Inflection Point, Will Get "Completely Out of Hand"

"I think that it's entirely plausible to see uranium at US$300 in a spike," said Adam Rozencwajg of Goehring & Rozencwajg.

The uranium bull market is just getting started, but it could get "completely out of hand" before it's over.

From a demand perspective, utilities are captive buyers that need to get their hands on the fuel, said Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg. Meanwhile, supply is expected to remain tight for the foreseeable future.

"I think over the long term on a sustainable basis both supply and demand can probably sustain US$120 a pound, and that would be enough to bring on supply over time," he said. However, prices could spike well above that level for a brief period.

"I think that it's entirely plausible to see uranium at US$300 in a spike," he told the Investing News Network. "Now, that won't be sustainable, but it almost seems likely — you never want to say certain — that you're going to overshoot that US$120."

Taking a closer look at uranium market dynamics, Rozencwajg noted that demand is solid even without adding small modular reactors to the picture — while he sees them as key for the 2030s, they won't come into play before then.

"None of them make the slightest bit of difference to supply and demand dynamics between now and 2030. What you have now is a China reactor buildout story, you have an India reactor hopeful plan and you have Saudi Arabia looking to build reactors as well. And that's all you need — that's what keeps this market really tight until the end of the decade," he said.

When it comes to supply, Rozencwajg said he doesn't see any assets that can come into production in the near term.

"For right now, I think we're in a pretty good sweet spot here where there's nothing that can come online really quick, there's nothing that's waiting in the wings. All this uranium enrichment underfeeding, that's all gone. You've had SWU shortages and that whole stockpile's kind of swung the other way. Your commercial stockpiles seem to be largely depleted," he said.

Watch the interview above for more of Rozencwajg's thoughts on uranium prices, as well as supply and demand.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The Conversation (1)
Malcolm Rawlingson
10 Oct, 2023

Another super informative interview. It is always great to listen to the perspective of those folks like Adam who are focused on the financial and business side of this sector. Good to know that I am not the only one who thinks Uranium will go well beyond its previous highs. On the subject of SMR's, the on this current market is underestimated. Adam spoke of deploying nuclear to electrify the steel industry amongst others to decarbonised industrial production facilities. The technology that will do that is Small Modular Reactors. The major misunderstanding of their effect arises from the speed at which these reactors can be brought on line. From order to an operating reactor is only 4 years...maybe less as the technology develops. That means fuel (which takes 2 years to manufacture) must be ordered almost at the same time as the reactor is ordered to meet the first fuel load requirement. This time line is quite different to a large 1 GW plant which have construction timelines of about 10 years. If large numbers of new SMR's are ordered (the first 4 are being built right now at OPG's Darlington facility) the impact of Uranium fuel markets will be immediate. Remember also that each SMR represents a completely new core which requires substantially more Uranium than a refueled core. Many jurisdictions are looking to SMR's to decarbonise their grids and industrial production. A surge in new orders is almost certain to occur during this current Uranium cycle. It will cause a major distortion in both the U3O8 market as well as the conversion and enrichment markets since all SMR's require enriched fuel and they all operate on Uranium. In short the SMR part of this equation is currently not being factored into Uranium supply and demand models but it will hit this market like a railroad train oin the next 5 years. Great interview. Always super to hear Adam's views. MAlcolm

