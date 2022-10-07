



Overview Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA), a rare earth element (REE) exploration and development mining company, is on a quest to reinvent mining as a climate-friendly industry, sustainably supplying minerals the world critically requires to achieve a low-carbon future. Through its Penco Module ionic clay asset in Chile, Aclara is testing its innovative, patent-pending Circular Mineral Harvesting Process, a unique, sustainable extraction method developed in collaboration with the University of Toronto and the University of Concepción in Chile.

The mining industry has long-endured a negative public reputation. But recent efforts, such as the World Bank’s Climate-Smart Mining Initiative, are hoping to reshape the mining industry as a sustainable, vital partner in achieving the world’s net-zero emissions goals. The Climate-Smart Mining Initiative sets out guidelines to improve sustainability and minimize the environmental impact of mining operations. Aclara Resources aims to be at the forefront of this movement. Clean technologies, such as electric vehicles and wind turbines, require rare earth elements to manufacture the powerful magnets they need. However, while REEs are technically abundant in the Earth’s crust, there are few economically viable deposits worldwide, outside of Southern China and Myanmar. Ionic clay deposits, known as ionic adsorption clay (IAC), have three special characteristics, (1) contain high value of scarce heavy rare earths (HREE), (2) generate no radioactivity, and (3) have a simple metallurgy allowing for low costs and capital expenditures. IAC are major contributors to the world’s total HREE output. For years, the only significant IAC deposit outside of China has been Ionic Rare Earth’s (ASX:IXR) Makuutu project in Uganda. Fortunately, that’s about to change as new IAC deposits have been discovered and are now moving towards development. Aclara Resources’ Penco Module, the company’s flagship asset in Chile, contains ionic clays rich in both HREE and LREE. The project will be a testing ground for its Circular Mineral Harvesting Process for further optimization for future projects. This advanced extraction process does not use explosives, crushing or milling, nor produces solid or liquid residues.

The extraction process advances Aclara’s mission of becoming a leader in climate-smart mining practices. The Circular Mineral Harvesting Process produces no tailings dam, prioritizes revegetation, recirculates up to 95 percent of water used and 99 percent of the main reagent. This transformative new process led to the company earning the 2022 Sustainability Initiative of the Year award.

In addition to its new extraction process, Aclara has proposed and designed steps to achieve sustainability and ESG excellence throughout the Penco Module. These steps include preserving the local biological corridor, establishing a safety buffer to protect flora and fauna, reforestation of native species, and additional voluntary environmental protection commitment. The company recently voluntarily withdrew its Environmental Impact Assessment application following feedback from authorities to allow the company to reduce its environmental impact further. Aclara is now refining its operations before moving forward and resubmitting its application. In parallel to the Penco Module development, Aclara owns a large concessions land package of 451,985 hectares to allow organic growth. The company is exploring to the south and north of the Penco Module (situated in only 600 hectares) to potentially incorporate additional modules in the medium term. An exploration plan has already been designed for the next 3 years and a drilling campaign is already underway. Aclara Resources’ management team has diverse expertise throughout the natural resources sector. Experience includes project financing, REE project development, corporate management and international law. The range of experience builds confidence in the team’s ability to lead the company towards its goals.

Company Highlights Aclara Resources is an HREE-focused exploration and development company moving towards development at its ionic adsorption clay deposit in Chile.

The company’s unique, patent-pending Circular Mineral Harvesting Process improves its future ESG rating by eliminating tailings dams, prioritizing revegetation and recirculating up to 95 percent of the water used and 99 percent of the main reagent.

Aclara was awarded the 2022 Sustainability of the Year award for its innovative Circular Mineral Harvesting Process.

The Penco Module, the company’s flagship asset, contains an encouraging IAC deposit and will serve as a pilot project for the new harvesting process.

Aclara voluntarily withdrew its Environmental Impact Assessment application following feedback from authorities, allowing the company to improve and refine its environmental practices before reapplying.

Aclara owns a large concessions land package of 451,985 hectares to allow organic growth (Penco Module situated in only 600 hectares). Exploration plan to incorporate additional modules already under way.

An experienced management team leads the project towards becoming a pivotal turning point in environmentally sustainable REE mining.

With $78 million in cash, Aclara’s main shareholder is leading precious metal producer Hochschild Mining, with a 57 percent stake in the company.

Key Projects

The Penco Module A process developed by Aclara in collaboration with University of Toronto & University of Concepción

Aclara’s flagship asset covers 451,985 hectares of land in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío and Araucanía regions of Chile. The project is fully funded to the construction decision and is a spin-off from Hochschild Mining’s REE project. Hochschild Group will retain a 57 percent interest in Aclara, which owns a land package and mineral concessions in Chile containing ionic clays rich in REEs. Environmental sustainability is paramount to the operation's goals, and the asset is close to a trained workforce and established infrastructure. Project Highlights: Environmental Sustainability Prioritized Throughout : The company’s transformative Circular Mineral Harvesting Process allows for unprecedented sustainability. Aclara will not use explosives, crushing or milling to harvest REEs. Additionally, there is no tailings dam, uses high levels of water recycling, and results in negligible radioactivity in the end-product.

: The company’s transformative Circular Mineral Harvesting Process allows for unprecedented sustainability. Aclara will not use explosives, crushing or milling to harvest REEs. Additionally, there is no tailings dam, uses high levels of water recycling, and results in negligible radioactivity in the end-product. Recent Exploration Identifies New Area : Positive results from a recent exploratory drilling campaign have identified a new area, Alexendra Poniente, which is now incorporated into the project and offers clear potential to increase the mineral resource base. More than 72 drill holes confirmed the underlying mineralization's continuity and supported the company’s strategy of building a pilot plant for its harvesting process.

: Positive results from a recent exploratory drilling campaign have identified a new area, Alexendra Poniente, which is now incorporated into the project and offers clear potential to increase the mineral resource base. More than 72 drill holes confirmed the underlying mineralization's continuity and supported the company’s strategy of building a pilot plant for its harvesting process. Extensive Existing Infrastructure : The asset is ideally located 6 kilometers from a port, 8 kilometers from an airport and 15 kilometers from the city of Concepción. Additionally, the Penco Module is next to a first-class motorway and has access to trained workers, fresh water and energy.

: The asset is ideally located 6 kilometers from a port, 8 kilometers from an airport and 15 kilometers from the city of Concepción. Additionally, the Penco Module is next to a first-class motorway and has access to trained workers, fresh water and energy. Large concession land package of 451,985 Ha to allow organic growth: The Company is aggressively exploring to the south and north of the Penco Module (situated in only 600 hectares) to potentially incorporate additional modules in the medium term. Exploration plan in place for the next three years and drilling campaign already underway.