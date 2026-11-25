(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, November 25, 2026 TheNewswire Absolutely Critical Resources Corp. ("ABC" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABC), wishes to provide a follow-up to its update issued on October 21, 2026.
Diamond drilling is expected to commence on the Company's Massey Nickel/Copper Project near Timmins, Ontario early next week.
The Massey Property, which comprises approximately 2,200 hectares, is an exceptional exploration project with a data supported exploration plan already in place. It is situated in the Kamiskotia Complex, host to number of VMS deposits and nickel sulphide zones. The property in the past was incorrectly interpreted to be underlain by a large granite intrusion. Recent geological traverses have established extensive gabbro, host rock for nickel sulphide mineralization and recent prospecting has identified sulphide occurrences coincident with VTEM anomalies. Numerous priority VTEM targets have been identified and modelled for drilling by Geotech.
The Company commissioned geophysicist, Alan R. King, M.Sc., P. Geophys., to evaluate VTEM anomalies and complete Maxwell Plate Models on any VTEM anomalies planned for drilling. It was determined that a review by a geophysicist would be beneficial in evaluating the VTEM data as a complete continuous survey and to independently identify the strongest VTEM anomalies. From the originally identified strong anomalies, Alan has identified 5 very strong high-priority VTEM anomalies for drilling ranging from 400 siemens to an extreme high of 4500 siemens. There are also identified 17 second level anomalies on the Massey Property, with the 9 strong anomalies identified by Alan ranging from 220 to 525 siemens This modelling is essential for drill hole planning, as some of the known Maxell plates are flat lying. Douglas Hunter, P.Geo., stated "These are high-priority drill targets based on our knowledge of exploration on the adjoining property which is held by Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK). This company, which is very active in the immediate area, has reported significant copper-nickel mineralization in a number of drill holes."
Initial drilling will commence with the anomaly target with the extremely high 4,500 siemens reading. Further updates will be provided as the work progresses.
The Company has completed two drill holes on its Mary Ann's Lake Zinc/Copper/Silver Project – Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.
Both drill holes failed to achieve the intended goals. In the case of hole STR26-01 a major fault was intersected at the target depth of 60m. The mineralized zone intersected in historic hole DST-05 appears to have been dislocated by the fault. STR26-02 intersected very little sulphide mineralization but shows strong talcose alteration throughout. Based on our current knowledge of the geology it is recommended to drill another hole (a scissor cut) from the other side of the lake. This proposed hole would be sited about 100m to the west closer to historic hole DST-4. That hole had an 80m long section of altered (talcose) and pyritic felsic pyroclastic rocks. The hole would be a deeper section to test the extent of the mineralized system. And it would serve as another exploration test of the alteration zone in DST-5, which intersected high grade multi ounce silver.
The Company's annual general meeting has been scheduled for January 11, 2027, and Notice of Meeting and Record Dates dated November 12, 2026, has been filed on SEDAR. The Record Date for Notice and Voting is December 7, 2026, and the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular will be sent following the mailing date.
Douglas Hunter, P.Geo., a director of the Company, is a Qualified Person (QP) under NI 43-101 and has provided and has approved the technical information contained in this press release.
For more information on the Company and its projects, investors should review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and its website at https://abccriticalresources.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
John F. O'Donnell, Chairman and CEO
(647) 966-3100
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release and the presentation contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such statements include, among others, the Company's proposed exploration plans and its anticipated annual general meeting of shareholders. Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding its ability to raise financing and complete its proposed work programs, and receipt of further grant proceeds. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, regulatory issues, financing opportunities, and market conditions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.
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