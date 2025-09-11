Absci Accelerates AI-Driven Drug Discovery with Oracle and AMD

Absci a clinical-stage biotech company advancing novel therapeutics with generative AI, today announced a collaboration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and AMD to accelerate generative AI-driven drug discovery. Absci's generative AI Drug Creation Platform leverages OCI's AI infrastructure and AMD's latest hardware, enabling it to consolidate its infrastructure and accelerate its biologics design cycles.

To advance Absci's mission of creating better biologics for patients more quickly, Absci has selected OCI as the technical foundation for developing AI models and scaling AI workflows. With OCI, Absci has been able to accelerate the development and operations of its AI Drug Creation Platform, including large‑scale molecular‑dynamics (MD) simulations and end‑to‑end antibody design. Absci is building on this success with OCI and partnering with AMD to further boost the performance and scalability of its AI Drug Creation Platform with AMD's next generation Instinct™ MI355X GPUs.

"Our mission is to push the boundaries of how we design new therapeutics," said Sean McClain, Founder and CEO, Absci. "With OCI and AMD, we are pairing our cutting-edge AI models with best‑in‑class infrastructure. This collaboration accelerates our ability to bring novel therapeutics to patients while laying the technical foundation for the next generation of AI‑powered drug‑discovery workflows."

Scaling AI-driven drug discovery with OCI and AMD

OCI's bare metal instances, powered by 5th Generation AMD EPYC™ processors and ultrafast RDMA cluster networking, give Absci the low-latency networking and throughput needed for large-scale model training and high-resolution molecular-dynamics simulations that refine antibody–antigen interactions. With direct, bare-metal access to AMD GPUs in a single, flat-network supercluster, Absci has been able to eliminate hypervisor overhead, reduce inter-GPU latency to as little as 2.5 µs, and benefit from terabytes-per-second throughput for checkpointing and data streaming.

"Absci's generative AI-driven drug discovery is the kind of breakthrough workflow OCI was built for," said Dan Spellman, vice president, AI and OCI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Oracle. "By combining bare metal GPUs, OCI Compute E6 instances, ultrafast RDMA networking, and high-performance storage, we're providing the predictable performance and close engineering collaboration Absci needs to push the boundaries of biologics design."

"Absci is demonstrating how AI can transform the pace of drug discovery, and we're proud to support that mission," said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, Data Center GPU Cloud Business, AMD. "By combining OCI with AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Instinct GPUs and our open ROCm software platform, this collaboration provides the performance and scalability needed to advance complex biologics design and support more efficient discovery workflows."

About Absci
Absci is advancing the future of drug discovery with generative design to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform combines cutting-edge AI models with a synthetic biology data engine, enabling the rapid design of innovative therapeutics that address challenging therapeutic targets. Absci's approach leverages a continuous feedback loop between advanced AI algorithms and wet lab validation. Each cycle refines our data and strengthens our models, facilitating rapid innovation and enhancing the precision of our therapeutic designs. Absci is headquartered in Vancouver, WA, with an AI Research Lab in New York City, and Innovation Center in Switzerland. Learn more at www.absci.com or follow us on LinkedIn ( @absci ), X ( @Abscibio ) and YouTube .

About AMD
For more than 55 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn , Facebook and X pages.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

Trademarks
AMD, EPYC, AMD Instinct, ROCm and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Contact Info
Absci
press@absci.com

David Szabados
AMD Communications
david.szabados@amd.com

Julia Allyn
Oracle
julia.allyn@oracle.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Advanced Micro DevicesAMDNASDAQ:AMDTech Investing
AMD
The Conversation (0)
InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025 which ended December 31, 2024.

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, are available at www.inmedpharma.com, www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

  • INM-089 IVT formulation selected for continued development
  • Demonstrated successful delivery at doses up to 10 times the projected therapeutic level, indicating a favorable pharmacokinetic profile and a significant safety margin
  • Dose ranging studies completed

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the selection of an intravitreal ('IVT') formulation for INM-089 as a drug candidate to be utilized in the Company's ongoing development program targeting the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration ('AMD').

Michael Woudenberg, InMed's Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls, commented, "We are encouraged by the recent data demonstrating that INM-089 can be successfully delivered as an IVT formulation, offering several advantages for the continued development of this compound in the treatment of dry AMD. The supporting data generated through the IVT formulation underscores its potential as an effective therapeutic approach for this challenging condition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

News summary:

  • AI-powered innovations build customers' digital resilience by uniquely combining the power of the network with industry-leading security, observability, and data, simplifying adoption, and offering visibility and insight across the entire digital footprint.
  • Cisco Investments has launched a $1 Billion Global AI Investment Fund to advance industry innovation and customer readiness, and support Cisco's strategy to connect and protect organizations in an AI-powered future.
  • This year's show headlined by keynote speakers, including Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins ; 7x Super Bowl Champion, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist Tom Brady; and from McLaren Racing, CEO Zak Brown and F1 Team Driver Oscar Piastri.

CISCO LIVECisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) kicks off Cisco LIVE 2024 with new AI-powered innovations and investments that deliver a clear message: AI isn't just the latest turning point in technology. It's an efficient, intelligent source of digital resilience that can connect and protect entire organizations and power growth, scale, and an inclusive future for all.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

  • Top Computer Manufacturers Unveil Array of Blackwell-Powered Systems Featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA Networking and Infrastructure
  • Broad Portfolios Encompass Cloud, On-Premises, Embedded and Edge AI Systems
  • Offerings Range From Single to Multi-GPUs, x86 to Grace, Air to Liquid Cooling

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA and the world's top computer manufacturers today unveiled an array of NVIDIA Blackwell architecture-powered systems featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA networking and infrastructure for enterprises to build AI factories and data centers to drive the next wave of generative AI breakthroughs.

During his COMPUTEX keynote, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced that ASRock Rack , ASUS , GIGABYTE , Ingrasys , Inventec , Pegatron , QCT, Supermicro, Wistron and Wiwynn will deliver cloud, on-premises, embedded and edge AI systems using NVIDIA GPUs and networking.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Broadcom Revolutionizes AI Networking Landscape with High-Performance 400G RoCE/RDMA Ethernet NICs

Broadcom Revolutionizes AI Networking Landscape with High-Performance 400G RoCE/RDMA Ethernet NICs

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced its latest portfolio of highly-scalable, high-performing, low-power 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters to revolutionize the data center ecosystem. These latest products offer an enhanced, open, standards-based Ethernet NIC and switching solution to resolve connectivity bottlenecks as XPU bandwidth and cluster sizes grow rapidly in AI data centers.

"At Broadcom, we recognize the significance of fostering a power-efficient and highly connected data center for AI ecosystem," said Jas Tremblay, vice president and general manager of the Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom. "Broadcom is prioritizing open standards and fostering collaboration with industry leaders to deliver the most extensive selection of high-performance connectivity solutions for AI infrastructure. Our 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters yet again underscore our commitment to enable the network-centric AI infrastructure platform."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
UK Revenue Update

UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced UK Revenue Update

Download the PDF here.

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Download the PDF here.

FY25 Results Presentation

FY25 Results Presentation

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced FY25 Results Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

Download the PDF here.

FY25 Results Announcement

FY25 Results Announcement

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced FY25 Results Announcement

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

Happy Creek Announces the Start of Drilling at the Fox Tungsten Project

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

resource investing

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Precious Metals Investing

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

×